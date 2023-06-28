Fourth of July is one of those holidays that we all look forward to every year. It means summer sunshine, gathering with friends and family, enjoying backyard barbecues, and seeing the best fireworks in Denver.

303 Magazine gathered the best places to watch the fireworks in and around Denver this Fourth Of July, take a look at the list of recommendations.

European Wax Center

with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax (*See center near you for details*) Get pampered and prepped for the Fourth Of July weekend at(*See center near you for details*)

Coors Field

Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies, Denver’s MLB team. Every year, the Colorado Rockies host several baseball games with some of the city’s best fireworks scheduled right after. There are usually two fireworks games around the July 4th holiday, and another in September.

This year’s summer fireworks shows are after the June 30th and July 1st games vs. the Detroit Tigers. You will need a ticket to the baseball game for the best view of the show.

If you have never had the opportunity to attend the fireworks show at Coors Field, we highly recommend it. It’s a definite must-see and a beloved holiday tradition for many Colorado residents.

Whether or not you’re a baseball fan, the fireworks at Coors Field are a great way to celebrate July 4th in Denver. The show is always impressive, and it makes for a great evening for any family looking to enjoy a festive evening.

Location: 2001 Blake St., Denver

Date: June 30 & July 1

Time: after the games

Glendale Fireworks Celebration

You’re invited to one of the most established shows in Denver — this event is so large that satellite events have cropped up just to gaze upon its fiery magic. Once you arrive at the stadium you’ll find a caravan of mouthwatering food trucks, plus an entertaining program of movie shorts on a jumbo screen.

Location: Infinity Park Stadium located at 4599 E Tennessee Avenue.

Date: July 1st

Time: 9:00 p.m

Denver’s Civic Center Park Independence Eve

Civic Center Park is a popular spot to watch fireworks in downtown Denver. The show takes place on July 3rd, or Independence Eve. Gates open for this annual celebration at 4 pm in the afternoon with a full schedule of live music starting at 5, a selection of food trucks, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Colorado Symphony takes the stage for a free concert around 8 pm, accompanied by a colorful light show leading up to the grand finale of fireworks at 9:30.

Finding a place to park your car in the area can be tricky, so we suggest using public transportation, if possible. Be sure to bring a blanket to grab a spot on the lawn for viewing the fireworks display, which will be visible above the roof of the City and County building.

Location: 101 14th Ave., Denver

Date: July 3rd

Time: 4 – 10:00 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm

Elitch Gardens Fireworks

Elitch Gardens is a popular amusement park located in the heart of Denver that offers roller coasters, a water park, and fun for visitors of all ages. In addition to its many rides and attractions, the park also hosts an annual Independence Day fireworks display.

The fireworks display will light up the night sky when the park closes at 9 pm. After a full day of fun at the park, this is a great way to end the night and celebrate the holiday.

Location: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver

Date: July 4th

Time: 9 pm

Littleton Red, White, & You Celebration

The fireworks display at the Littleton Red, White, & You Celebration is launched from the grounds of Clement Park, and can be seen from anywhere in the park.

In addition to the fireworks, the Littleton Red, White, & You Celebration features a range of other activities, including live music, food vendors, and a kids’ zone. This is a free event.

Location: 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton

Date: July 4th

Time: 5 – 10:00 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm

Arvada Fireworks

The City of Arvada is hosting its annual event to celebrate Independence Day. The celebration typically takes place at the Stenger Sports Complex, which provides a large open space for visitors to enjoy the dazzling fireworks display.

Fireworks spectators are welcome to enter the park at 7 pm, with parking on a first-come, first served basis. Food trucks will be available on-site.

Location: W. 58th Ave. and Oak St.

Date: July 4th

Time: 9:00 pm

Aurora Fireworks



Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center. The event features live music, food vendors, and a fireworks display set to begin at approximately 9:30 pm. The show is definitely a crowd pleaser and typically lasts for around 30 minutes .

Location: 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora

Date: July 4th

Time: 6 – 10:00 pm, fireworks at 9:30

Brighton Fireworks

The community of Brighton can enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fireworks at Carmichael Park. It’s a great spot to gather with friends and family to enjoy your July 4th holiday.

Location: 650 E. Southern St., Brighton

Date: July 4th

Time: 5:00 p.m

Broomfield Fireworks

The town of Broomfield is host to the Great American Picnic, a fun-filled evening of July 4th entertainment that every family can enjoy. From live music, to inflatables, face painting and fireworks, there’s a little something for everyone in your group.

The community will gather at Broomfield County Commons Park with the fireworks celebration beginning around 9:30 pm.

Location: 3200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

Time: 5 – 10:00 pm, fireworks at 9:30 pm

Castle Rock Fireworks

The Castle Rock fireworks display is an annual event on July 4th. The fireworks display is typically launched from the Santa Fe Quarry Mesa, creating a stunning display against the backdrop of the surrounding landscape.

The fireworks are visible from many areas surrounding the location. Residents that are closeby are encouraged to watch from home.

Location: Quarry Mesa, Castle Rock,

Date: July 4th

Time: 9:30 pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Fireworks

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, located in Commerce City, is home to the Colorado Rapids soccer team. On July 4th the team takes to the field ahead of the annual fireworks display and 4thFest celebration.

Prior to game time, families can enjoy a community event which will include live music, a variety of child-friendly activities, food trucks, and music. Even if you don’t have tickets to the game, all are welcome at the free family festival.

Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Date: July 4th

Time: 4:00 pm, game starts at 7:00 pm, fireworks after the game

Englewood Fireworks

The City of Englewood, in collaboration with South Suburban Parks and Rec, Littleton, Sheridan and Arapahoe counties, hosts one of the best, and longest standing fireworks displays south of Denver.

Belleview and Cornerstone Parks, near Pirates Cove Water Park, are spacious areas. The parks provide the perfect spot to enjoy the fireworks and sample some of the delicious food and drinks from local vendors. If you’re in the southern part of the metro area, this may be just the place for your group to view some spectacular fireworks.

Location: Belleview & Windermere, Englewood

Time: 5 – 10:00 pm, fireworks at 9:15 pm

Highlands Ranch Fireworks

The Highlands Ranch Community Association hosts a spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display every year. The fireworks are launched from Highland Heritage Regional Park and can be seen from various locations throughout the area. The event is preceded earlier in the day by a traditional Independence Day Parade and 5k race in Town Center.

Location: 9651 S Quebec St, Highlands Ranch

Date: July 4th

Time: 9:30 pm

Longmont Fireworks

Fox Hill Golf Club, along with the Skyline Kiwanis, host a wonderful fireworks display that is easily seen from many areas in Longmont. Entry to the club is free and open to the public. The gathering will take place on the driving range, where attendees can enjoy music and food leading up to the fireworks display.

Location: 1400 CO-119, Longmont

Time: 5:30 – 10:30 pm, fireworks at dusk

Parker Fireworks

The town of Parker’s July 4th celebration has seen some changes in recent years. This year, however, the traditional fireworks display that the community loves best is making its return.

The Parker fireworks display will be a “remote viewing” event launched from North Salisbury Park. There will not be any other activities going on at the park, but people are welcome to gather to watch the show or view from the comfort of their homes.

Location: 11920 N Motsenbocker Rd, Parker

Date: July 4th

Time: 9:30 pm