This Week in Concerts – Zeds Dead, Dead and Company., Erykah Badu and More

This week in concerts, get ready for an extraordinary lineup of live shows. Prepare to be mesmerized by the iconic R&B and hip-hop sensations, Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), as they take the stage at Ball Arena. For an electrifying experience, don’t miss Zeds Dead’s raw and powerful display at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, head over to Levitt Pavilion Denver for their free summer concert series, featuring Colorado’s very own Flobots this week.

For a more intimate setting, Bellco Theatre presents Charlie Puth, delivering his chart-topping hits with a touch of personal connection. And mark your calendars for City Park Jazz, a captivating music concert series gracing the stage every Sunday until the first week of August.

Stay in the loop with 303 Magazine to stay up to date with the latest concert updates, music news, and everything else happening in Denver’s vibrant music scene. Don’t miss out on the pulsating beat of the city’s musical heartbeat. Join us for a week filled with unforgettable performances. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

7/1 – Elkka, Indigo Violet and more

6/26 – Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey

6/29 – M.O.N.R.O.E.

6/27 – Charlie Puth

6/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Medicine Place, Obeygrey and more

6/29 – Teag, Flyspec and more

6/30 – Alejo, Danny Grooves and more

6/30 – Cuppat, Creme De La Creme and more

7/1 – Opus, Ekula and more

7/1 – Lost City, Badbwoy BMC

7/2 – Opus, Ekula and more

6/30 – Oh, Drifter, Silver & Gold and more

6/27 – Pallbearer, Only Echoes and more

6/28 – Nita Strauss, Lions at The Gate and more

6/30 – KPop Night: Music of Reset Dance Crew, Valeria and more

6/28 – Lil Maru, Nahkeem and more

6/30 -Mononeon, The Funky Knuckles and more

7/1 – Khiva, Joe Nice and more

6/29 – Hekler, Vysar

6/30 – Oliver Smith

7/1 – James Patterson

7/1 – Rob Gee, Hartshorn and more

7/1 – Honeyluv

7/2 – Wellington Bullings

6/26 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Deborah Stafford

6/29 – Libelula

6/30 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors

6/30 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/30 – Emily’s Farewell Show with Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

7/1 – Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe and more

7/1 – The Maine

6/28 – Jonathan, Abigail Peyton and more

6/29 -Chest Fever, Boot Gun and more

6/30 – Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Plain Faraday

7/1 – Waiting Room, Babybaby and more

6/27 – Open Mic

6/30 – Three on Three, Ghost Towners

7/2 – Ali McGuirk

6/26 – Vlad Gershevich

6/27 – B3 Jazz Jam

6/28 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro

6/29 – Dave Randon Trio

6/30 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

7/1 – Alive on Arrival

7/2 – Wonderbread

6/28 – The Low Road

7/1 – Drums and Space, Kings of Prussia

6/27 – Moon Pussy, Porcelain and more

6/29 – Noche Salvaje, DJ Leo Muñoz

6/30 – Remember Sports, Goon and more

7/1 – Summer Dean, Jen Korte & The Loss and more

7/2 – Vexing, Heather Burial and more

6/27 – Dark Tuesdays

7/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ TOwer, Jay Eric and more

7/2 – Ego Likeness, The Midnight Marionettes and more

6/30 – Object Heavy, Many Colors

7/1 – Joe Marcinek, Allen Aucoin and more

6/29 – Lamorn, Molly Otto and more

6/30 – The Copper Children, Family Mystique

7/1 – Nimino, Flyn and more

7/1 – Wongo, Owie and more

7/2 – Nostalgix, T4BZ and more

6/30 – Itchy-O

7/1 – Flobots, Joseph Lamar

7/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats, Pink Hawks

7/2 – Sound of Honey, Tansy Wine

6/29 – Dylan Kishner Band, JAWA and more

6/30 – Belhor, Christectomy and more

7/1 – The Dendrites, The Bandulus and more

7/2 – Casii Stephan, Lauren Frihauf and more

6/30 – Rockabilly Summer Kickoff

7/1 – 3HD

6/30 – Mark Farina

7/1 – Mark Farina

6/28 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet

6/29 – Zach Rich Quintet

6/30 – Jonathan Powell Quintet

7/1 – Jenna McLean Quintet

7/2 – The Heidi Schmidt, Wil Swindler Quintet

6/29 – DJ Ontoneyo

6/30 – High Lonesome Trio

7/1 – DJ Drake

7/2 – Montana Sand

6/27 – Futurebirds, King Cardinal

6/29 – Grupo Fantasma

6/30 – The Goonies: Colorado’s Ultimate ’80s Band

7/1 – Drake Night: Into the Aubrey-Verse

6/26 – Tri.Be

7/1 – Swallow Hill House of Rock: Paramore’s Riot

6/26 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more

6/27 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more

6/28 – Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, eColorado Symphony

6/29 – The Head and The Heart, Rayland Baxter and more

6/30 – Dirty Heads, Lettuce and more

7/1 – 311, J Boog and more

7/2 – Zeds Dead, Chase & Status and more

6/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

6/28 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

6/28 – Roger Green, Dave Divine and more

6/30 – Swing Aggregate

6/30 – Communitas, The Renwick Brothers and more

7/1 – Carolyn Shulman

7/2 – Seeing Red

7/2 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Tony Stacks

6/30 – Swizzy B

7/1 – Destiny Bond Kickoff, Candy Apple and more

7/2 – Negative Influence, Powerviolence/Hardcore

6/26 – Local 303 Meetup: Ella Luna

6/27 – Joe Buck Yourself, Sputnik and more

6/30 – Our Violet Room, A Boy & His Kite and more

7/1 – Joe Kaplow, Shawn Hess and more

6/30 – Fells So Close

6/30 – Ookay

7/1 – 4th of July Perreo Party

6/26 – Public Theatre, Sunfish and more

6/27 – Open Jam

6/28 – Glassio

6/29 – DnB Night: Sera Tonin, Deadnasty and more

6/30 – Krushendo, Top Braham and more

7/1 – Cold Boii P, Estephani and more

7/2 – Deris, Mirri and more