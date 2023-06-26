This Week in Concerts – Zeds Dead, Dead and Company., Erykah Badu and More

This week in concerts, get ready for an extraordinary lineup of live shows. Prepare to be mesmerized by the iconic R&B and hip-hop sensations, Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), as they take the stage at Ball Arena. For an electrifying experience, don’t miss Zeds Dead’s raw and powerful display at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, head over to Levitt Pavilion Denver for their free summer concert series, featuring Colorado’s very own Flobots this week.
For a more intimate setting, Bellco Theatre presents Charlie Puth, delivering his chart-topping hits with a touch of personal connection. And mark your calendars for City Park Jazz, a captivating music concert series gracing the stage every Sunday until the first week of August.
Stay in the loop with 303 Magazine to stay up to date with the latest concert updates, music news, and everything else happening in Denver's vibrant music scene.
1134 Broadway
7/1 – Elkka, Indigo Violet and more
Ball Arena
6/26 – Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey
Bar Standard
6/29 – M.O.N.R.O.E.
Bellco Theatre
6/27 – Charlie Puth
The Black Box
6/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Medicine Place, Obeygrey and more
6/29 – Teag, Flyspec and more
6/30 – Alejo, Danny Grooves and more
6/30 – Cuppat, Creme De La Creme and more
7/1 – Opus, Ekula and more
7/1 – Lost City, Badbwoy BMC
7/2 – Opus, Ekula and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/30 – Oh, Drifter, Silver & Gold and more
The Bluebird Theater
6/27 – Pallbearer, Only Echoes and more
6/28 – Nita Strauss, Lions at The Gate and more
6/30 – KPop Night: Music of Reset Dance Crew, Valeria and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/28 – Lil Maru, Nahkeem and more
6/30 -Mononeon, The Funky Knuckles and more
7/1 – Khiva, Joe Nice and more
The Church
6/29 – Hekler, Vysar
6/30 – Oliver Smith
Club Vinyl
7/1 – James Patterson
7/1 – Rob Gee, Hartshorn and more
7/1 – Honeyluv
City Park
7/2 – Wellington Bullings
Dazzle at Baur’s
6/26 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Deborah Stafford
6/29 – Libelula
6/30 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors
6/30 – Ken Walker Sextet
6/30 – Emily’s Farewell Show with Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
7/1 – Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe and more
The Fillmore
7/1 – The Maine
Globe Hall
6/28 – Jonathan, Abigail Peyton and more
6/29 -Chest Fever, Boot Gun and more
6/30 – Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Plain Faraday
7/1 – Waiting Room, Babybaby and more
Goosetown Tavern
6/27 – Open Mic
6/30 – Three on Three, Ghost Towners
7/2 – Ali McGuirk
Herb’s
6/26 – Vlad Gershevich
6/27 – B3 Jazz Jam
6/28 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro
6/29 – Dave Randon Trio
6/30 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
7/1 – Alive on Arrival
7/2 – Wonderbread
Herman’s Hideaway
6/28 – The Low Road
7/1 – Drums and Space, Kings of Prussia
Hi-Dive
6/27 – Moon Pussy, Porcelain and more
6/29 – Noche Salvaje, DJ Leo Muñoz
6/30 – Remember Sports, Goon and more
7/1 – Summer Dean, Jen Korte & The Loss and more
7/2 – Vexing, Heather Burial and more
HQ
6/27 – Dark Tuesdays
7/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ TOwer, Jay Eric and more
7/2 – Ego Likeness, The Midnight Marionettes and more
Knew Conscious
6/30 – Object Heavy, Many Colors
7/1 – Joe Marcinek, Allen Aucoin and more
Larimer Lounge
6/29 – Lamorn, Molly Otto and more
6/30 – The Copper Children, Family Mystique
7/1 – Nimino, Flyn and more
7/1 – Wongo, Owie and more
7/2 – Nostalgix, T4BZ and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
6/30 – Itchy-O
7/1 – Flobots, Joseph Lamar
7/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats, Pink Hawks
Lost City
7/2 – Sound of Honey, Tansy Wine
Lost Lake
6/29 – Dylan Kishner Band, JAWA and more
6/30 – Belhor, Christectomy and more
7/1 – The Dendrites, The Bandulus and more
7/2 – Casii Stephan, Lauren Frihauf and more
Marquis Theater
6/30 – Rockabilly Summer Kickoff
7/1 – 3HD
Meow Wolf
6/30 – Mark Farina
7/1 – Mark Farina
Nocturne
6/28 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet
6/29 – Zach Rich Quintet
6/30 – Jonathan Powell Quintet
7/1 – Jenna McLean Quintet
7/2 – The Heidi Schmidt, Wil Swindler Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
6/29 – DJ Ontoneyo
6/30 – High Lonesome Trio
7/1 – DJ Drake
7/2 – Montana Sand
The Ogden Theatre
6/27 – Futurebirds, King Cardinal
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/29 – Grupo Fantasma
6/30 – The Goonies: Colorado’s Ultimate ’80s Band
7/1 – Drake Night: Into the Aubrey-Verse
The Oriental Theater
6/26 – Tri.Be
7/1 – Swallow Hill House of Rock: Paramore’s Riot
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/26 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more
6/27 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more
6/28 – Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, eColorado Symphony
6/29 – The Head and The Heart, Rayland Baxter and more
6/30 – Dirty Heads, Lettuce and more
7/1 – 311, J Boog and more
7/2 – Zeds Dead, Chase & Status and more
Roxy Broadway
6/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
6/28 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
6/28 – Roger Green, Dave Divine and more
6/30 – Swing Aggregate
6/30 – Communitas, The Renwick Brothers and more
7/1 – Carolyn Shulman
7/2 – Seeing Red
7/2 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Tony Stacks
Roxy Theatre
6/30 – Swizzy B
Seventh Circle Music Collective
7/1 – Destiny Bond Kickoff, Candy Apple and more
7/2 – Negative Influence, Powerviolence/Hardcore
Skylark Lounge
6/26 – Local 303 Meetup: Ella Luna
6/27 – Joe Buck Yourself, Sputnik and more
6/30 – Our Violet Room, A Boy & His Kite and more
7/1 – Joe Kaplow, Shawn Hess and more
Summit
6/30 – Fells So Close
Temple Night Club
6/30 – Ookay
7/1 – 4th of July Perreo Party
Your Mom’s House
6/26 – Public Theatre, Sunfish and more
6/27 – Open Jam
6/28 – Glassio
6/29 – DnB Night: Sera Tonin, Deadnasty and more
6/30 – Krushendo, Top Braham and more
7/1 – Cold Boii P, Estephani and more
7/2 – Deris, Mirri and more