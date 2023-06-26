This Week in Concerts – Zeds Dead, Dead and Company., Erykah Badu and More

Music
Home
9 min read

This week in concerts, get ready for an extraordinary lineup of live shows. Prepare to be mesmerized by the iconic R&B and hip-hop sensations, Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), as they take the stage at Ball Arena. For an electrifying experience, don’t miss Zeds Dead’s raw and powerful display at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, head over to Levitt Pavilion Denver for their free summer concert series, featuring Colorado’s very own Flobots this week.

For a more intimate setting, Bellco Theatre presents Charlie Puth, delivering his chart-topping hits with a touch of personal connection. And mark your calendars for City Park Jazz, a captivating music concert series gracing the stage every Sunday until the first week of August.

Stay in the loop with 303 Magazine to stay up to date with the latest concert updates, music news, and everything else happening in Denver’s vibrant music scene. Don’t miss out on the pulsating beat of the city’s musical heartbeat. Join us for a week filled with unforgettable performances. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1134 Broadway

7/1 – Elkka, Indigo Violet and more

Ball Arena

No photo description available.Yas

Photo courtesy of Yasiin Bey.

6/26 – Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey

Bar Standard

6/29 – M.O.N.R.O.E.

Bellco Theatre

6/27 – Charlie Puth

The Black Box

6/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Medicine Place, Obeygrey and more

6/29 – Teag, Flyspec and more

6/30 – Alejo, Danny Grooves and more

6/30 – Cuppat, Creme De La Creme and more

7/1 – Opus, Ekula and more

7/1 – Lost City, Badbwoy BMC

7/2 – Opus, Ekula and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

6/30 – Oh, Drifter, Silver & Gold and more

The Bluebird Theater

6/27 – Pallbearer, Only Echoes and more

6/28 – Nita Strauss, Lions at The Gate and more

6/30 – KPop Night:  Music of Reset Dance  Crew, Valeria and more

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/28 – Lil Maru, Nahkeem and more

6/30 -Mononeon, The Funky Knuckles and more

7/1 – Khiva, Joe Nice and more

The Church

6/29 – Hekler, Vysar

6/30 – Oliver Smith

Club Vinyl

7/1 – James Patterson

7/1 – Rob Gee, Hartshorn and more

7/1 – Honeyluv

City Park

7/2 – Wellington Bullings

Dazzle at Baur’s 

6/26 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Deborah Stafford

6/29 – Libelula

6/30 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors

6/30 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/30 – Emily’s Farewell Show with Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/1 – Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe and more

The Fillmore

7/1 – The Maine

Globe Hall

6/28 – Jonathan, Abigail Peyton and more

6/29 -Chest Fever, Boot Gun and more

6/30 – Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Plain Faraday

7/1 – Waiting Room, Babybaby and more

Goosetown Tavern

6/27 – Open Mic

6/30 – Three on Three, Ghost Towners

7/2 – Ali McGuirk

Herb’s

6/26 – Vlad Gershevich

6/27 – B3 Jazz Jam

6/28 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro

6/29 – Dave Randon Trio

6/30 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

7/1 – Alive on Arrival

7/2 – Wonderbread

Herman’s Hideaway

Kings of Prussia, live band, tribute band

Photo courtesy of Kings of Prussia.

6/28 – The Low Road

7/1 – Drums and Space, Kings of Prussia

Hi-Dive

6/27 – Moon Pussy, Porcelain and more

6/29 – Noche Salvaje, DJ Leo Muñoz

6/30 – Remember Sports, Goon and more

7/1 – Summer Dean, Jen Korte & The Loss and more

7/2 – Vexing, Heather Burial and more

HQ

6/27 – Dark Tuesdays

7/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ TOwer, Jay Eric and more

7/2 – Ego Likeness, The Midnight Marionettes and more

Knew Conscious

6/30 – Object Heavy, Many Colors

7/1 – Joe Marcinek, Allen Aucoin and more

Larimer Lounge

6/29 – Lamorn, Molly Otto and more

6/30 – The Copper Children, Family Mystique

7/1 – Nimino, Flyn and more

7/1 – Wongo, Owie and more

7/2 – Nostalgix, T4BZ and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/30 – Itchy-O

7/1 – Flobots, Joseph Lamar

7/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats, Pink Hawks

Lost City

7/2 – Sound of Honey, Tansy Wine

Lost Lake

6/29 – Dylan Kishner Band, JAWA and more

6/30 – Belhor, Christectomy and more

7/1 – The Dendrites, The Bandulus and more

7/2 – Casii Stephan, Lauren Frihauf and more

Marquis Theater

6/30 – Rockabilly Summer Kickoff

7/1 – 3HD

Meow Wolf

6/30 – Mark Farina

7/1 – Mark Farina

Nocturne

6/28 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet

6/29 – Zach Rich Quintet

6/30 – Jonathan Powell Quintet

7/1 – Jenna McLean Quintet

7/2 – The Heidi Schmidt, Wil Swindler Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

6/29 – DJ Ontoneyo

6/30 – High Lonesome Trio

7/1 – DJ Drake

7/2 – Montana Sand

The Ogden Theatre

6/27 – Futurebirds, King Cardinal

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/29 – Grupo Fantasma

6/30 – The Goonies: Colorado’s Ultimate ’80s Band

7/1 – Drake Night: Into the Aubrey-Verse

The Oriental Theater

6/26 – Tri.Be

7/1 – Swallow Hill House of Rock: Paramore’s Riot

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Zeds Dead headlining their annual Deadrocks event at Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

6/26 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more

6/27 – Zach Bryan, Jonathan Peyton and more

6/28 – Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, eColorado Symphony

6/29 – The Head and The Heart, Rayland Baxter and more

6/30 – Dirty Heads, Lettuce and more

7/1 – 311, J Boog and more

7/2 – Zeds Dead, Chase & Status and more

Roxy Broadway

6/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

6/28 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

6/28 – Roger Green, Dave Divine and more

6/30 – Swing Aggregate

6/30 – Communitas, The Renwick Brothers and more

7/1 – Carolyn Shulman

7/2 – Seeing Red

7/2 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Tony Stacks

Roxy Theatre

6/30 – Swizzy B

Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/1 – Destiny Bond Kickoff, Candy Apple and more

7/2 – Negative Influence, Powerviolence/Hardcore

Skylark Lounge

6/26 – Local 303 Meetup: Ella Luna

6/27 – Joe Buck Yourself, Sputnik and more

6/30 – Our Violet Room, A Boy & His Kite and more

7/1 – Joe Kaplow, Shawn Hess and more

Summit

6/30 – Fells So Close

Temple Night Club

6/30 – Ookay

7/1 – 4th of July Perreo Party

Your Mom’s House

 

6/26 – Public Theatre, Sunfish and more

6/27 – Open Jam

6/28 – Glassio

6/29 – DnB Night: Sera Tonin, Deadnasty and more

6/30 – Krushendo, Top Braham and more

7/1 – Cold Boii P, Estephani and more

7/2 – Deris, Mirri and more