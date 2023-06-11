Where to Watch the Nuggets Secure Their Championship Title

In a historic run for the Denver Nuggets, Denver’s very own is in the NBA Finals and is on the brink of achieving their first-ever championship title. Here’s our list of a few premium places to view the game while securing fantastic deals on food and beverages.

Punch Bowl Social

Where: 65 Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. 21+ 10 p.m. to close.

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social invites Denver Nugget fans to join in watch parties for every game in the series of the NBA Finals. Guests can cheer their team on while engaging in a friendly rivalry, ranging from bowling to arcade games to ping-pong and beyond. The night’s highlight is the delectable food and unique beverage offerings you can receive while at Punch Bowl Social. Some deals Punch Bowl Social is offering are fried chicken nuggets with Gold BBQ ($6), Coors Buckets ($20) and Gold Rush Shots ($5).

Wynkoop Brewing Company

Where: 1634 18th St., Denver

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company brewed a special beer to commemorate the occasion of the NBA finals and tease the newcomers of the Denver Nuggets fan base. The Hop on the Bandwagon Ale is a refreshing, light golden ale that contains a 5.0% ABV, making it the perfect brew to cheer on the Nuggets.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian

Where: 1520 Blake St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: A mere five-minute stroll to Ball Arena, Jovanina’s Broken Italian provides a sophisticated menu ideal for pre and post-game noshes and libations. Guests can partake in wood-fired pizza, with gluten-free dough as an option; handmade fresh pasta, including Elk Bolognese, Black Trumpet Mushroom Gnocchetti and more. An assortment of three wines is offered every Tuesday through Thursday at the discounted price of $29 with the wine flight special.

Rhein Haus

Where: 1415 Market St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Rhein Haus, a restaurant influenced by Bavarian culture nearby Ball Arena in the LoDo area, possesses four interior bocce ball courts and two distinct bars, ideal for those needing to stay occupied during nerve-racking Finals occasions. Rhein Haus dishes out homemade sausages and pretzels, along with a medley of salads, sandwiches and entrees, with a profusion of German, Belgian and American beers, with an elevated focus on lagers. With a plethora of Finals specials, the restaurants guarantee a pleasing experience, no matter the result.

Tap and Burger

Where: Locations in Westminster, LoHi Sloans Lake and Belleview Station

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Tap and Burger is serving up fantastic deals at all of its locations for the NBA Finals. With an ambiance filled with tons of Denver fans, Tap and Burger is the place to visit for deals on food and drinks. The team at Highland will also have a “Mini Tap Takeover” with Avery Brewing during the playoffs. Some deals include Denver (chicken) Nuggets with Blaze Sauce and Fries ($10) and a shot and beer combo with Jim Beam and Odell’s Tap That Lager ($10).

Despite the potential conclusion of the series, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy fantastic food and beverage offers. Make a pit stop at one of these restaurants to secure these discounts and show your Denver Nuggets some love.