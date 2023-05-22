This Week in Concerts – Sam Feldt, Nghtmre, Gasoline Lollipops and More

Get ready to groove to the beats this week in concerts as the music scene in Denver turns up. Temple Night Club welcomes the sensational Sam Feldt. Meanwhile, Mission Ballroom is will witness the dreamy vibes of NGHTMRE for two unforgettable nights. For a taste of the local talent, head over to The Bluebird Theater where Gasoline Lollipops, accompanied by Mama Magnolia, are all set to ignite the stage with their scorching performance.

The excitement doesn’t end there: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom welcomes the legendary GZA of The Wu-Tang Clan, promising an unforgettable night of hip-hop mastery. And at The Black Buzzard, DNA Picasso will paint a vivid picture of Denver’s rising rap scene, showcasing the city’s diverse and vibrant musical landscape.

If that’s not enough, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has an incredible lineup this week, featuring renowned acts like All Time Low, Chromeo, and Old Dominion, among many others. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of live music in one of the most iconic venues in the world.

5/26 – Atish, Tasba and more

5/27 – Rebuke, 2Take and more

5/28 – Fleetwood Smack, Dugan and more

5/25 – Sinca

5/23 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kode9, Banzulu and more

5/25 – Emurse, Ktrek and more

5/25 – Prana, Ployd and more

5/26 – Grouch in Dub, Ovoid and more

5/26 – Speltweird, Haymes and more

5/27 – N-Type, Basura and more

5/27 – Jush, Nervouz Syztem, Borrowed Drums

5/25 – Pure XTC, Angela Heart and more

5/26 – Kung Fu Vampire, Wil E Haze and more

5/27 – DNA Picasso, Christian Angelo and more

5/23 – Y La Bamba, Ritmo Cascabel

5/24 – Donna the Buffalo

5/26 – Gasoline Lollipops, Mama Magnolia and more

5/27 – Taylor Fest

5/22 – GZA, Liquid Swords and more

5/24 – Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, Adam Deitch and more

5/25 – Fabian Mazur, Runnit and more

5/25 – Stephen Bodzin, Luna Semara and more

5/26 – Bluebucksclan

5/26 – Pert Near Sandstone, Arkansauce and more

5/27 – Los Cheesies, Backyard Tire Fire and more

5/25 – Red Rocks Afterparty: Two Friends

5/26 – Infected Mushroom DJ Set

5/26 – Teddy Killerz, Jade and more

5/27 – Cofaktor, Ayetrey and more

5/27 – Ubur, Phiso and more

5/22 – H2 Big Band

5/23 – Resound Quintet

5/24 – Big Brooklyn

5/25 – Linda Maich Quartet

5/26 – Lunch Bunch: Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors

5/26 – Ken Walker Sextet

5/27 – Same Cloth

5/23 – Arts Fishing Club, Homes At Night

5/25 – Chain Station, Native Space

5/26 – BlurredRadio, Krew and more

5/27 – Kainalu, Pink Skies and more

5/28 – Adeem The Artist

5/23 – Open Mic

5/25 – Red Light Ritual, Fun Machine and more

5/27 – Open Jam

5/27 – Top Flite Empire, Collaboratory Complex and more

5/28 – YOB, Cave In and more

5/22 – Vlad Gershevich

5/23 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich and more

5/24 – Hump Day Funk Jam

5/25 – Dave Randon Trio

5/26 – Alive on Arrival

5/27 – Alive on Arrival

5/23 – Smile Empty Soul

5/25 – Undissassembled, Velka Kurva and more

5/26 – Antisaint, Your Own Medicine

5/27 – Poison’d Motahead and more

5/23 – Martin Dupont, Julian St. Nightmare and more

5/25 – Little Trips, Jesus Chris Taxi Driver and more

5/26 – Ganser, Antibroth and more

5/27 – Nerver, Almanac Man and more

5/28 – Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Porlolo and more

5/22 – Skating Polly, Lord Friday The 13th and more

5/23 – Moris Blak, Danny Blu and more

5/23 – Dark Tuesdays

5/26 – Under The Sea Rave

5/27 – One Direction Dance Party

5/26 – Elliot Lipp, Nelli and more

5/27 – Mark London, Chris Irvin and more

5/24 – Dancefestopia: Deadwood, DubStringz

5/25 – Zoa, Silver Siren and more

5/26 – Coco & Breezy Red Rocks Afterparty: Milky.WAV, Miss Flowers

5/27 – National Park Radio, Carly King

5/28 – Sherm

5/27 – Son Rompe Pera, Brian Lopez

5/28 – Orkesta Mendoza, Los Mocochetes and more

5/25 – Pretty in Punk, Amaryllis and more

5/26 – The Dendrites, Hans Gruber & The Die Hards and more

5/27 – Alex Lahey, Liza Anne

5/28 – The Hemlock Band, Radiofry and more

5/23 – III Nino

5/26 – Mareux

5/27 – Scary Kids Scaring Kids

5/26 – Flintwick, Ooga and more

5/27 – Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar

5/26 – Nghtmre, Kill the Noise

5/27 – Nghtmre, Virtual Riot and more

5/24 – Eric Gunnison Trio

5/25 – Daryl Gott Quartet

5/26 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/27 – The Alex Heffron Quintet

5/28 – The Matt Smiley Quartet

5/26 – Hot Like Wasabi

5/27 – DJ Simone Says

5/24 – Lovejoy, Crywank

5/26 – Hype ’90s & 2000s Dance Party

5/27 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party

5/28 – The 106 & party: KDJ Above, Topshelf and more

5/22 – My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult, Adult and more

5/24 – Stryper, Mz. Vendetta

5/26 – Hernán “El Potro”

5/27 – Grunge Lite, ten and more

5/23 – All Time Low, Mayday Parade and more

5/25 – Two Friends, Wuki and more

5/26 – Chromeo & Hot Chip, Coco & Breezy and more

5/27 – Old Dominion, Frank Ray and more

5/28 – Old Dominion, Frank Ray and more

5/23 – Feisty Fête

5/24 -Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

5/25 – Swing At The Roxy

5/27 -Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

5/27 – Modular, Hardware Synth Dance Party

5/28 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

5/23 – My Children My Bride

5/24 – Emblem3

5/25 – CupcakKe

5/26 – Lance Note

5/27 – Emo Night with DJ Deuce

5/28 – Ingested

5/23 – Facet, Almanac Man and more

5/25 – Kepi Ghoulie, Black Dots and more

5/28 – Shrapnel, Skech185 and more

5/22 – Sour Magic

5/24 – Hög, Glowing Brain and more

5/25 – Pill Joy, Dream of Industry and more

5/26 – Blankslate PROM, Robot Tennis Club and more

5/27 – The Coffis Brothers, Lowfive

5/23 – Set It Off, Scene Queen and more

5/26 – Gimme Gimme Disco

5/27 – Valley, Aidan Bissett

5/25 – James Grebb, Konnie Chiwa and more

5/26 – Dubfire

5/27 – Sam Feldt

5/28 – Sunday Funday: Grupo Sekta, Equipo Reforzado and more

5/22 – DJ Squishy, Bae be Kyle and more

5/23 – Open Jam

5/24 – Worldwide Panic: Dead Man’s Alibi, Humanity and more

5/25 – Casa de Fuego: Latin House featuring Zenith, Drebin and more

5/26 – The Unsolved, Volts Delicious and more

5/27 – Afrobeats Meets Bollywood Dance Party: DJ Prashant, DJ MnM