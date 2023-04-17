This Week in Concerts – Ice Cube, Joey Bada$$, Madds and More

This week in concerts, Ice Cube chills the atmosphere at Mission Ballroom, Joey Bada$$ performs at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom and DJ Madds stops by Temple Nightclub. Also at the Mission Ballroom, check out Lewis Capaldi and Goth Babe for more chill vibes.
And speaking of chill vibes, 4/20 cis coming in HOT on Thursday — need we say more? Celebrate at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights in a row of The Marley Brothers or head to Number Thirty Eight for “Cheef and Eats,” a wellness health exhibition with live music from Kayla Rae.
For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
4/21 – Qrion, KSteele and more
4/22 – O’Flynn, Indigo Violet and more
Bar Standard
4/21 – Jawns
The Black Box
4/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lita Lotus, Jabbs and more
4/20 – Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Eva Lazarus and more
4/20 – Indubitably, Lost Hoodie and more
4/21 – Bommer, Sling Wave and more
4/21 – Live Electronic Dance Party: Danny Glover, Vino Malo and more
4/22 – Suly, Tim Reaper and more
4/22 – Tlzmn, Waxaddix and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
4/21 – Insipidus, Cryptic Witch and more
4/22 – Alf’s Half-O-Ween: Mos Eisley Brothers, Decade Parade and more
The Bluebird Theater
4/17 – Nikki Lane, Leroy from the North
4/18 – The Nude Party, Breanna Barbara and more
4/19 – Noahfinnce, Bears In Trees and more
4/21 – Smash Into Pieces, Citizen Soldier
4/22 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Music of Bob Marley
4/22 – Cursive Performing, Neva Dinova
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/18 – Lolo Zouaï, Amelia Moore
4/19 – K Camp, Trey Triple A and more
4/20 – North Star Boys
4/21 – Allen Aucoin, Marcus Rezak and more
4/21 – Babyface Ray, Veeze
4/22 – Balkan Bump, Cloudchord and more
4/23 – Joey Bada$$, Marlon Craft
The Church
4/20 – Doctor P
Club Vinyl
4/21 – Spydat.e.k
4/22 – Jody Wisternoff
4/23 – Chime, Aether and more
Dazzle
4/17 – DJO
4/18 – Gwen Parney Senior Recital
4/19 – Steve Langemo Band
4/20 – Lapompe: An Evening of Django
4/21 – Rachel Eckroth
4/22 – Blame it on the Bossa Nova
The Fillmore
4/21 – Lotus
Globe Hall
4/18 – Sinking Season, Sunfish and more
4/19 – Pete Bernhard, Clyde McGee and more
4/20 – Matthew Logan Vasquez, Parker Gispert and more
4/21 – The Academic, Holdfast and more
4/22 – Willi Carlisle, Johno Leroy and more
4/23 – Transviolet, Jagwar Twin
Goosetown Tavern
4/18 – Open Mic
4/22 – Hot Like Wasabi
The Gothic Theatre
4/21 – Carcass, Municipal Waste and more
The Grizzly Rose
4/21 – Warren Zeiders
Herb’s Hideout
4/17 – Vlad Gershevich
4/18 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich
4/19 – Hump Day Funk Jam
4/20 – Dave Randon Trio
4/21 – Alive on Arrival
4/22 – Alive on Arrival
4/23 – The Gary Busey Experience
Herman’s Hideaway
4/18 – Boris Pelekh, Charles Ellsworth
4/19 – Ozone Jones
4/22 – Hazel Miller, Josh Blackburn
Hi-Dive
4/21 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Don Chicharron and more
4/22 – Jesse Daniel, Two Runner
HQ
4/18 – Dark Tuesdays
4/20 – Van Full of Nuns, The Jarrett Adolf Band and more
4/22 – Xeno & Oaklander, Martial Canterel and more
4/22 – Wake The Dead
Knew Conscious
4/19 – Hunter Roberts’ Knew Directions: Erik Deutsch, Alex Heffron and more
4/20 – Death by Dub: Dubfricano
4/21 – Dizgo and special guests
4/22 -Watermelon Funk: Garrett Shider, DVibes and more
Larimer Lounge
4/18 – Phoneboy, Breakup Shoes
4/20 – Layz, SLWMO and more
4/21 – LP Giobbi, Housewife and more
4/21 – Treehouse DJ Set: Gano
4/22 – J. Carmone, Monk Gyatso and more
4/22 – Sohmi, HAM and more
4/22 – Treehouse DJ Set: Tantok
Lost Lake
4/17 – Wormwitch, Necrosophik Abyss and more
4/18 – Wristmeetrazor, Moral Law and more
4/19 – Dogs in a Pile
4/20 – Fly by Midnight, Anthony Russo and more
4/21 – Stereo Ontario, Magnolia Grove and more
4/22 – The Unsolved, Dead Pay Rent and more
4/23 – Aughter, The Study Abroad and more
Marquis Theater
4/18 – Daisy the Great
4/19 – Shadow of Intent
4/20 – Meg Myers, Weathers and more
4/22 – Unotheactivist
4/23 – Until I Wake
Meow Wolf
4/18 – Strawberry Girls, Body Thief and more
4/19 – Freddy Todd, Ujuu and more
4/20 – Poranguí, Liquid Bloom
4/21 – Mad Lemon, Motherfunk and more
Mission Ballroom
4/21 – Ice Cube, Westside Boogie and more
4/22 – Lewis Capaldi, Em Beihold
4/23 – Goth Babe, Yoke Lore and more
Nocturne
4/19 – Danielle Wertz
4/20 – The Dawn Clement Trio
4/21 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
4/22 – Derek Banach Quintet
4/23 – The Le Boeuf Brothers
Number Thirty Eight
4/20 – Trevor Michael
4/21 – Cheef and Eats hosted by Kayla Rae
4/22 – DJ Drake
4/23 – Buffalo Galaxy
The Ogden Theatre
4/17 – Nothing More, Crown the Empire and more
4/19 – Dawes
4/20 – City Morgue, Vein.FM
4/21 – Deathpact, Deadcrow and more
4/22 – Gary Numan, DJ Slave1
4/22 – Tone Troym RC3 and more
4/23 – Sierra Ferrell, The Cactus Blossoms
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4/20 – 40 Oz to Freedom
4/21 – Max Creek
4/22 – Max Creek
The Oriental Theater
4/18 – Pixy
4/19 – Chelsea Grin, Carnifax and more
4/20 – Mike Maurer Band, Johnn & The Mongrels and more
4/21 – Emo Night Brooklyn
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/18 – Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue and more
4/19 – The Marley Brothers, Sean Paul and more
4/20 – The Marley Brothers, Steel Pulse and more
4/21 – Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia and more
4/22 – Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$ and more
4/23 – Svdden Death, Apashe and more
Roxy Broadway
4/19 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
4/20 – DJ Open Decks
4/21 – Cordlé and Rice
4/21 – Shady Oaks, Unicorn Hits
4/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
4/22 – Bryce Menchaca
4/22 – The Opalites, The Syrup and more
4/23 – Breaking Sound
Roxy Theatre
4/20 – 420 Reef SZN with Chayne Clouds
4/21 – Kankan, Trapmade Jason
4/22 – G Perico
4/23 – D. Savage
Seventh Circle Music Collective
4/19 – Eyas, Luna and more
4/20 – Hip Hop Hardcore Trap Show: The Shredders
4/21 – Magazine Beach, Slug City and more
4/22 – Omega Tribe, D.O.V.E. and more
Skylark Lounge
4/20 – The Khost, Episodic Memory and more
4/22 – The Savage Blush, Wave Decay and more
Summit
4/18 – Lizzy McAlpine
4/19 – Spiritbox, After the Burial and more
4/21 – Sorry Papi Tour: All-women DJ lineup
Temple Night Club
4/20 – 4Twenty Afterdark: DJ Destiny Shynelle, DJ Ambitious
4/21 – Z Trip
4/22 – Madds
Your Mom’s House
4/18 – Open Jam
4/19 – Wired Wednesdays: Blaow!
4/20 – Bad Trip Tour: Bad Genes, Reezy Keys and more
4/21 – Denver Locals Showcase: PoppaBear, Lvcas and more
4/22 – Orca the Band, Knifty Kick and more
4/23 – Wake ‘n Bake Sessions vol. 420: Loktavious, Dr DB Kush and more
4/23 – Distinguished Takeover: TaiJinx, Mix Fix and more