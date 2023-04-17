This Week in Concerts – Ice Cube, Joey Bada$$, Madds and More

This week in concerts, Ice Cube chills the atmosphere at Mission Ballroom, Joey Bada$$ performs at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom and DJ Madds stops by Temple Nightclub. Also at the Mission Ballroom, check out Lewis Capaldi and Goth Babe for more chill vibes.

And speaking of chill vibes, 4/20 cis coming in HOT on Thursday — need we say more? Celebrate at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights in a row of The Marley Brothers or head to Number Thirty Eight for “Cheef and Eats,” a wellness health exhibition with live music from Kayla Rae.

For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

4/21 – Qrion, KSteele and more

4/22 – O’Flynn, Indigo Violet and more

4/21 – Jawns

4/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lita Lotus, Jabbs and more

4/20 – Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Eva Lazarus and more

4/20 – Indubitably, Lost Hoodie and more

4/21 – Bommer, Sling Wave and more

4/21 – Live Electronic Dance Party: Danny Glover, Vino Malo and more

4/22 – Suly, Tim Reaper and more

4/22 – Tlzmn, Waxaddix and more

4/21 – Insipidus, Cryptic Witch and more

4/22 – Alf’s Half-O-Ween: Mos Eisley Brothers, Decade Parade and more

4/17 – Nikki Lane, Leroy from the North

4/18 – The Nude Party, Breanna Barbara and more

4/19 – Noahfinnce, Bears In Trees and more

4/21 – Smash Into Pieces, Citizen Soldier

4/22 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Music of Bob Marley

4/22 – Cursive Performing, Neva Dinova

4/18 – Lolo Zouaï, Amelia Moore

4/19 – K Camp, Trey Triple A and more

4/20 – North Star Boys

4/21 – Allen Aucoin, Marcus Rezak and more

4/21 – Babyface Ray, Veeze

4/22 – Balkan Bump, Cloudchord and more

4/23 – Joey Bada$$, Marlon Craft

4/20 – Doctor P

4/21 – Spydat.e.k

4/22 – Jody Wisternoff

4/23 – Chime, Aether and more

4/17 – DJO

4/18 – Gwen Parney Senior Recital

4/19 – Steve Langemo Band

4/20 – Lapompe: An Evening of Django

4/21 – Rachel Eckroth

4/22 – Blame it on the Bossa Nova

4/21 – Lotus

4/18 – Sinking Season, Sunfish and more

4/19 – Pete Bernhard, Clyde McGee and more

4/20 – Matthew Logan Vasquez, Parker Gispert and more

4/21 – The Academic, Holdfast and more

4/22 – Willi Carlisle, Johno Leroy and more

4/23 – Transviolet, Jagwar Twin

4/18 – Open Mic

4/22 – Hot Like Wasabi

4/21 – Carcass, Municipal Waste and more

4/21 – Warren Zeiders

4/17 – Vlad Gershevich

4/18 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich

4/19 – Hump Day Funk Jam

4/20 – Dave Randon Trio

4/21 – Alive on Arrival

4/22 – Alive on Arrival

4/23 – The Gary Busey Experience

4/18 – Boris Pelekh, Charles Ellsworth

4/19 – Ozone Jones

4/22 – Hazel Miller, Josh Blackburn

4/21 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Don Chicharron and more

4/22 – Jesse Daniel, Two Runner

4/18 – Dark Tuesdays

4/20 – Van Full of Nuns, The Jarrett Adolf Band and more

4/22 – Xeno & Oaklander, Martial Canterel and more

4/22 – Wake The Dead

4/19 – Hunter Roberts’ Knew Directions: Erik Deutsch, Alex Heffron and more

4/20 – Death by Dub: Dubfricano

4/21 – Dizgo and special guests

4/22 -Watermelon Funk: Garrett Shider, DVibes and more

4/18 – Phoneboy, Breakup Shoes

4/20 – Layz, SLWMO and more

4/21 – LP Giobbi, Housewife and more

4/21 – Treehouse DJ Set: Gano

4/22 – J. Carmone, Monk Gyatso and more

4/22 – Sohmi, HAM and more

4/22 – Treehouse DJ Set: Tantok

4/17 – Wormwitch, Necrosophik Abyss and more

4/18 – Wristmeetrazor, Moral Law and more

4/19 – Dogs in a Pile

4/20 – Fly by Midnight, Anthony Russo and more

4/21 – Stereo Ontario, Magnolia Grove and more

4/22 – The Unsolved, Dead Pay Rent and more

4/23 – Aughter, The Study Abroad and more

4/18 – Daisy the Great

4/19 – Shadow of Intent

4/20 – Meg Myers, Weathers and more

4/22 – Unotheactivist

4/23 – Until I Wake

4/18 – Strawberry Girls, Body Thief and more

4/19 – Freddy Todd, Ujuu and more

4/20 – Poranguí, Liquid Bloom

4/21 – Mad Lemon, Motherfunk and more

4/21 – Ice Cube, Westside Boogie and more

4/22 – Lewis Capaldi, Em Beihold

4/23 – Goth Babe, Yoke Lore and more

4/19 – Danielle Wertz

4/20 – The Dawn Clement Trio

4/21 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

4/22 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/23 – The Le Boeuf Brothers

4/20 – Trevor Michael

4/21 – Cheef and Eats hosted by Kayla Rae

4/22 – DJ Drake

4/23 – Buffalo Galaxy

4/17 – Nothing More, Crown the Empire and more

4/19 – Dawes

4/20 – City Morgue, Vein.FM

4/21 – Deathpact, Deadcrow and more

4/22 – Gary Numan, DJ Slave1

4/22 – Tone Troym RC3 and more

4/23 – Sierra Ferrell, The Cactus Blossoms

4/20 – 40 Oz to Freedom

4/21 – Max Creek

4/22 – Max Creek

4/18 – Pixy

4/19 – Chelsea Grin, Carnifax and more

4/20 – Mike Maurer Band, Johnn & The Mongrels and more

4/21 – Emo Night Brooklyn

4/18 – Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue and more

4/19 – The Marley Brothers, Sean Paul and more

4/20 – The Marley Brothers, Steel Pulse and more

4/21 – Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia and more

4/22 – Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$ and more

4/23 – Svdden Death, Apashe and more

4/19 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

4/20 – DJ Open Decks

4/21 – Cordlé and Rice

4/21 – Shady Oaks, Unicorn Hits

4/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/22 – Bryce Menchaca

4/22 – The Opalites, The Syrup and more

4/23 – Breaking Sound

4/20 – 420 Reef SZN with Chayne Clouds

4/21 – Kankan, Trapmade Jason

4/22 – G Perico

4/23 – D. Savage

4/19 – Eyas, Luna and more

4/20 – Hip Hop Hardcore Trap Show: The Shredders

4/21 – Magazine Beach, Slug City and more

4/22 – Omega Tribe, D.O.V.E. and more

4/20 – The Khost, Episodic Memory and more

4/22 – The Savage Blush, Wave Decay and more

4/18 – Lizzy McAlpine

4/19 – Spiritbox, After the Burial and more

4/21 – Sorry Papi Tour: All-women DJ lineup

4/20 – 4Twenty Afterdark: DJ Destiny Shynelle, DJ Ambitious

4/21 – Z Trip

4/22 – Madds

4/18 – Open Jam

4/19 – Wired Wednesdays: Blaow!

4/20 – Bad Trip Tour: Bad Genes, Reezy Keys and more

4/21 – Denver Locals Showcase: PoppaBear, Lvcas and more

4/22 – Orca the Band, Knifty Kick and more

4/23 – Wake ‘n Bake Sessions vol. 420: Loktavious, Dr DB Kush and more

4/23 – Distinguished Takeover: TaiJinx, Mix Fix and more