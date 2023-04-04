The Best Family-friendly Spots to Dine in Denver

There’s no argument—when it comes to the Denver dining scene, there are countless delicious, high-class options for all locals to enjoy. However, it gets more challenging to choose where to dine when finding a kid-friendly dining experience that still delivers the same level of heavenly food as some of your favorite five-star eateries. Luckily, Denver has many incredible family-friendly options when you fail to find a babysitter but still want outstanding food.

Mt. Fuji Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Where: 601 Grant St., Denver

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 9:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: When searching for a fun atmosphere to include kids in, Hibachi grills are always a hit. At Mt. Fuji Hibachi and Sushi Bar, guests enjoy dinner and a show where a great time is always on the menu. With many reviews applauding this establishment’s excellent service, fun atmosphere and “bomb food,” this is certainly a local favorite to appease your kids while still giving mom and dad a meal to smile about.

The menu includes everything from sushi to teriyaki to katsu dinners, but the hibachi dinners are the most popular. Each hibachi dinner includes clear soup, salad, hibachi shrimp and vegetables, with noodles and rice, too. Many leave extremely pleased with the pricing and portion size.

Joy Hill Denver

Where: 1229 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday to Tuesday, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday to Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 8:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: What better way to make your kids happy this weekend than by giving them a fantastic pizza (and memories) to share with their family? Joy Hill Denver has wood-fired deliciousness for all pizza lovers, young and old, to get excited about. All pizzas are made with locally grown and milled organic wheat flour and can be made vegan—sure to satisfy all.

Some of the most popular pizza flavors at Joy Hill include the White Tiger, made with roasted garlic cream, lemon ricotta, mozzarella and black pepper, and the That 70’s Pie, complete with arugula pesto, shredded mozzarella, baby kale, roasted golden beets, fresh garlic, red onion, feta and grana padano.

Milwaukee St Tavern

Where: 201 Milwaukee St., Denver

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: When looking for a friendly, local place to enjoy a casual evening with your family, Milwaukee St Tavern is a great option. With live sports on every TV and a menu full of delicious pub food for the family to enjoy, locals heavily applaud the atmosphere at Milwaukee St Tavern. However, while this spot undoubtedly has delicious drinks for the adults to enjoy, the main event for the rest of the family is certainly its mini bowling alley. Customers come for the Tavern Nachos, Jambalaya or Momma’s Mac & Jack Cheese but stay for a great time.

Moonlight Diner

Where: 6250 Tower Rd., Denver

Hours: Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: This adorable 50s-inspired diner will surely be a hit with whoever is tagging along on your evening plans. This diner has an extensive menu with something to satisfy even the pickiest eater in your family. Famous for its delicious breakfast menu, the Moonlight Diner menu includes huevos rancheros, the Breakfast Colorado — which is two eggs with carne adobo (braised pork in red chili), shredded jack cheese, country potatoes and a tortilla — and delicious Southwest Cakes, a cornbread-style pancake with diced green chiles, topped with pork green chili and white sausage gravy. But the best part about this breakfast menu? It is available all day. The best way to please your family is by giving them breakfast for dinner at one of the cutest diners in Denver.

The Denver Central Market

Where: 2669 Larimer St, Denver

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: For families with varying taste buds and ideas of the “perfect meal,” The Denver Central Market in RiNo includes many different types of food for patrons to enjoy. Complete with 11 different vendors and indoor and outdoor seating—there is so much to love with this family-friendly option. Enjoy artisan cheese and cured meat from Culture Meat & Cheese, or grab a healthy salad and smoothie from GreenSeed. Ready for dessert? Many love to indulge in High Point Creamery, the ice cream joint located inside the market. Similarly, many adults find something to savor at Temper Chocolate and Confections or a crafted cocktail from Curio.

It’s clear that Denver has some outstanding dining locations for people of all ages. Whether you are ready for pizza, mini bowling or all-day breakfast at a local diner, the Mile High has you (and your family) covered.