Dig Into April – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. and Denver Winery Collaborate on a New Wine Seltzer Brand

The Lowdown: Ben Parsons, founder of Infinite Monkey Theorem in RiNo, collaborated with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. to create a new fizzy, juicy wine seltzer brand. Currently available in two mouth-watering flavors, these aesthetic cans are shipped across the U.S. and complement your next spring outing perfectly.

Make Your Own Freezer Martinis, Courtesy of The Wild

The Lowdown: Freezer Martini season has yet to cease; for some, it never does. 303 Magazine sat down with The Wild’s Anders Lehto to uncover the secrets to the perfect freezer martini. Visit the Wild yourself to unwind with its specialty freezer martini service, or follow these recipes and prep your own batch for the week.

Blackbelly Expands Its Boulder Market and Butchery

The Lowdown: Blackbelly continues its long-winded expansion through the addition of a new private dining room, a much larger butcher shop and market and a private patio, opening this spring. It’s Boulder’s only full-service, whole animal, custom-cut butcher shop and market—the perfect one-stop shop for your evening picnic charcuterie board.

Worth the Trip – Avon’s Club Wyndham Offers Private In-Room Chef Experiences

The Lowdown: There is yet another reason to visit the luxury that is Club Wyndham Avon. The hotel recently partnered with Take a Chef, offering one private dining experience for anyone who books a stay at one of its breathtaking presidential suites. Fully customizable, this event allows chefs to tailor each meal to any dietary restrictions or tastes—and the final product is mesmerizing.

Honor Women’s History Month With Every Bite

The Lowdown: Although Women’s History Month is over, there is no reason to cease the celebration of our Denver female chefs—they all deserve the utmost recognition. Visit our picks on this list, or choose your own site that envelops a bit of female flair.

How to Quench Your Spring Fever in and Around Denver

The Lowdown: Although flurries are still falling, spring is technically here. Cure your spring fever with these bright, refreshing sites that give a literal breath of fresh air. Adrift Tiki Bar, The Electric Cure and Bang Up to the Elephant! are just a few of our spring choices.

From Pantry Chef to Award Winner: The Inspiring Story of Chef Penelope Wong

The Lowdown: Chef Penelope Wong of Yuan Wonton is a fighter, a symbol of hope for all female chefs in the Denver area. She grew up surrounded by culinary arts, working alongside her family in their North Denver restaurant, ultimately leading her to where she is today. Exciting things are ahead for Yuan Wonton, and we couldn’t be more proud.

31st Annual Taste of Vail Returns

The Lowdown: One of the nation’s top food and wine festivals, Taste of Vail, is returning for its 31st anniversary against Vail’s magnificent, mountainous backdrop. On April 5-8, wine and food lovers will gather to explore its wine seminars and Signature Taste of Vail daily events. New this year, the fest features world-class guest chefs deriving out of Puerto Vallarta and Mexico. Chef Mauricio Leal and Chef Fabiola Meraz (to name a few) will work with Aspen’s top chefs to create small bites. Sign up for its seminars, including Three Ways to Rose, A Taste of Colorado Wine and more.

Newly Opened

This Colorado-owned Food Truck Stakes Its Claim as “The Best Wurst in Town”

The Lowdown: Angelie Timm and Zdenek Srom, the creators of Bohemian Biergarten, set out to bring their famous Central European bites to all with their new food truck. This rolling kitchen serves up giant soft pretzels with housemade beer cheese, Biergarten hot dogs, polish pierogies and more—a true gift to all Bohemian foodies.

Bilingual and Women-owned Café Offers Denver the Idea of Convivio Through Guatemalan Influences

The Lowdown: Convivio Café is a unique new coffee stop celebrating the importance of Guatemalan culture, immigrants and farmers. In Guatemala, a “convivio” is a gathering where anyone and everyone is welcome to share, interact and savor delectable and culturally-rooted food and drink. In Denver, this new site acts as a place for all to gather and envelop themselves in a women and immigrant-owned space.

How Procession Coffee’s No BS Approach Grew Its Loyal Following

The Lowdown: What started as a coffee cart is now its own brick-and-mortar, focusing on authenticity in the coffee space, music and die-hard punk culture. Located in Zeppelin Station, co-owners Stephen Ashley and Josh Bosarge take the craft incredibly seriously. If you love this spot enough, brand yourself permanently, and you’ll get free coffee for life.

Ace Eat Serve’s Chef Opens a Fitness-oriented Cafe

The Lowdown: Chef Thach Tran is a household name for most in the Denver culinary scene. In December, he and his husband, Dustin Tran, opened Energy Bar in the lobby of the Colorado Athletic Club. Serving up luxe and nutritious food and drink, this choice takes health to a new level.

22 Provisions Fills the Craft Sandwich Void at Avanti

The Lowdown: 22 Provisions, an East Coast deli, recently overtook the open stall in Avanti Denver, previously filled by Del Mar by Rooted. Its beautiful list of salads, plates, sandwiches, appetizers and more gives a new affluence to deli eats. The steak frites are a must, and try its Philly cheesesteak with housemade cheese wiz.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 6: National Acai Bowl Day

The Lowdown: As spring feels slightly closer, cool off with a fresh and fruity acai bowl on April 6 and summon summer.

Don’t Miss: Check out the bowls at Rush Bowls or Campo Juice + Kitchen.

April 11: National Poutine Day

The Lowdown: What’s better than taters smothered in gravy? Visit your go-to poutine spot on April 11 and enjoy this mouthwatering comfort food.

Don’t Miss: Try The Pig and The Sprout’s Brisket Poutine or School House’s Prep School Poutine.

April 26: National Pretzel Day

The Lowdown: Whether you take it with cheese, mustard or simply salted, soft pretzels are among the best savory snacks around. Take a bite out of your favorite on April 26.

Don’t Miss: Give Forget Me Not’s soft pretzel a try or search down Bohemian Wurst’s truck.

April 30: National Bubble Tea Day

The Lowdown: On April 30, visit your favorite bubble tea shop and slurp down all the tasty tapioca pearls you want.

Don’t Miss: Check out Colorado Tea Station or BeauTea Bubbles.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

A Celebration of API Heritage Through Food

When: April 2, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: On April 2, celebrate API culture at the History Colorado Center through food, history and art. The event features various vendors showcasing delicious eats, cultural art pieces and other goodies. This fest is free to attend, but RSVP is required. It closes out a year of the center’s interactive art exhibition, “Colorado’s Asian Food Culture: Rice and Resilience,” and gives a closer look into how the exhibit relates to real-life experiences of API culture. Visit its website for more information, and click here to reserve tickets.