This Colorado-owned Food Truck Stakes Its Claim as “The Best Wurst in Town”

If you’ve ever dreamt about a mobile truck full of homemade bratwursts, giant soft pretzels and pierogies, we have some big news for you. Colorado’s own Bohemian Wurst is here to make your dreams a reality.

The masterminds behind Bohemian Biergarten, Angelie Timm and Zdenek Srom, set out to bring their famous Central European bites to the masses. With a successful 10 years of service in Boulder, the team wanted to expand their brand by opening another brick and mortar. But in 2020, the pandemic shifted their perspective, and the “best wurst in town” was born.

“Things were tough through the pandemic. So once we bought the truck, we took our time on the design and worked with a local welder to create the custom-made Wurst sign,” Timm said. Unlike most food trucks with a decorated wrap on the outside, Bohemian Wurst was designed and hand-painted by Srom, a designer by trade. The hand-painted classic European truck adds a touch of authenticity to any event.

Once the truck was ready to go, it officially launched in 2022. Its maiden voyage was at Vail Oktoberfest because, frankly, nothing goes better with beer than German pretzels and Polish sausages.

The fare features some of the most popular items, collaborated by various chefs who emigrated from Central European countries and graced the Biergarten menu over the years. Timm and Srom are lovers of all food and dishes local to Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany and beyond, so the Bohemian menu surely reflects that.

Most notably, the truck serves a giant soft pretzel with housemade beer cheese, Biergarten dogs with a choice of bratwurst, kielbasa or weisswurst on a bun, polish pierogies from the locally famous Pierogis Factory and Reuben sliders.

Whether you’ve already visited the Biergarten in Boulder or have plans to, this food truck serves as an ambassador for the restaurant. You can locate the truck online through the team’s events calendar here.

All photography courtesy of Bohemian Wurst on Facebook.