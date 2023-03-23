Honor Women’s History Month With Every Bite

Women’s History Month is among us, and it’s time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of all women worldwide. What better way to do so than by supporting women-owned businesses in our community of Denver? Denver is home to a thriving food scene, and there are plenty of excellent women-owned restaurants to choose from. These picks are not only notable for their unique dishes, but they also serve as a testament to the power of women’s entrepreneurship and leadership. It’s nearly impossible to highlight every women-owned business, but visit these picks during March and beyond to celebrate the remarkable women of Denver.

Maria Empanada

Where: 1298 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Owned and operated by Argentinian native Lorena Cantarovici, Maria Empanada offers a variety of mouth-watering empanadas and other Argentinian dishes. Using the highest quality ingredients, including grass-fed beef, organic chicken and more, the flavors at Maria Empanada are sure to be authentic and satisfying. More so, this spot goes beyond fantastic dishes and is a beautiful celebration of Lorena’s heritage—a tribute to the hardworking women of Argentina. The restaurant is even named after Lorena’s grandmother, Maria, who taught her the secret to making life-changing empanadas.

The Bindery

Where: 1817 Central St. Denver

Hours: Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in one of Denver’s favorite neighborhoods, LoHi, The Bindery is a restaurant and bakery owned and operated by award-winning chef Linda Hampsten Fox. The menu reflects Linda’s diverse culinary background, including Italian, French and American cuisine. Past the amazing dishes the Bindery serves, it is also a bakery, coffee shop and market. Offering a selection of pastries, loaves of bread, dessert and more, this restaurant will surely be a successful stop for everyone. Check out its delicious Scottish Salmon Steak ($34) and The Hoo-Dini ($15).

Convivio Café

Where: 4935 W 38th Ave. Denver

Hours: Monday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Owned and operated by “socias” Kristin Lacey and Vivi Lemus, Convivio Café offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere with delicious homemade pastries and a variety of Guatamelan-inspired dishes. Regardless of what mood you may be in, Convivio is sure to have something up your alley with its diverse snacks and freshly roasted coffee. Be sure to order a tostada and wash it down with a Latte con Sabor.

The Brutal Poodle

Where: 1967 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Owned by two women, Kristen Bailey and Jessica Adams, this popular spot is found in the RiNo neighborhood. With an incredible atmosphere of neon signs, local artwork, disco balls and more, the Brutal Poodle is an easy choice for those looking for a fun and quirky bar in Denver. With a wonderful selection of cocktails, beer and wine, the bar also offers a menu of tasty bites, including the Brisket Sammy ($15) and Poodle Bites ($10). To pair, try the highly recommended Signature Brutal Mary ($9) or the Cannibal Corpse Denver ($13).

Annette

Where: 2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Hours: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Annette is an absolute must-visit restaurant located in the Stanley Marketplace. It’s owned and operated by Caroline Glover, a talented female chef whose passion for food shines through every dish she creates. Definitely check out her juicy pork tenderloin ($37), which comes with turnips, grilled escarole and fennel mostarda. For drinks, there is a wonderful selection of house cocktails ranging from the Annette Martini ($15) to the Colorado Hot Toddy ($15).

Honey Elixir Bar

Where: 2636 Walnut St, Denver

Hours: Wednesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday-Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Monday-Tuesday

The Lowdown: Are you searching for a sweet and healthy treat in Denver? Look no further than Honey Elixir Bar. Founded by health enthusiast Jane Smith, this bar offers an array of all-natural elixirs made from organic ingredients. Try one of their fancy potions like the Princess Peach Potion ($11), made from peach, bergamot vanilla, orange blossom honey cream, rainbow Lemurian crystals and linden flowers. If you are interested in adding some alcohol to the mix, look no further than the Honey Bear Cocktail ($14), a blend of Four Roses Bourbon, burnt orange, black cardamom, honey and ango+clove bitters. Yum.

Yuan Wonton

Where: Food truck at multiple locations. Check @YuanWonton on Instagram to see where

Hours: Differing hours. Check @YuanWonton on Instagram to see where

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton is a famous Food Truck often parked in Denver’s University Park neighborhood. Owned and operated by Chef Penelope Wong and her husband, the restaurant’s menu features a range of dishes on an ever-changing menu. Spicy Sichuan-Style Wontons, Steamed Soup Dumplings and Pan-friend Potstickers are often available. While it is only a Food Truck right now, Yuan Wonton has big plans to open a permanent restaurant in May or June 2023. Keep an eye out for the truck’s next stop; menu details and more are on its Instagram page @YuanWonton.

Did we miss your favorite women-owned site? Let us know in the comments!