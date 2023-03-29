Upgrade Your DFW Experience with the Thompson Hotel

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back again to showcase local, national and international designers’ newest collections for Spring/Summer 2023. The multi-day fashion event will span May 6-13 and is on track to attract thousands of attendees to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. While you create your DFW checklist to ensure you buy a ticket for your favorite show(s) and pack stylish outfits, do not forget to secure your hotel accommodations with DFW’s official hotel partner, the Thompson Hotel. Thompson Denver is offering 20% off for DFW attendees with code LODO.

Thompson Denver offers luxurious suites with urban sophistication and is located in the heart of vibrant LoDo, the Mile High City’s historic Lower Downtown neighborhood. The boutique hotel is an easy walk to Union Station, Coors Field, and downtown nightlife.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the official hotel partner for the highly anticipated Denver Fashion Week Spring 2023 show,” said Amanda Parsons, Area Vice President & General Manager of Thompson Denver. “As a hotel, we feel honored to support such a significant event that showcases emerging designers, local boutiques, and creative talents that contribute to Denver’s fashion scene. Fashion Week is a cornerstone of Denver’s culture, and we cannot wait to celebrate our partnership with visitors and locals alike.”

Click here to reserve your runway seat and use code “LODO” at checkout for 20% off at Thompson Denver.