Skrillex Announces Return to Red Rocks on April 29th, Which Will Feature a Five-Hour Set

Skrillex has officially announced his return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 29th, 2023. On top of that, he’ll be playing a special five hour set, which has left fans wondering what kind of performance he’ll deliver, and how he plans to top his previous performances at this world-renowned venue.

Playing a five-hour set is a rare and impressive feat for any DJ. Traditionally, DJs typically play sets that are no longer than two hours, so this is a testament to Skrillex’s skill as a performer and his ability to captivate an audience for an extended period of time.

Skrillex has a long history with Red Rocks, having performed at the venue multiple times over the years. In 2014, he even recorded a live album there, which showcased his ability to bring the energy and excitement of his music to the stage. With his upcoming five-hour set, fans can expect an even more immersive experience, as Skrillex takes them on a journey through his extensive catalog of music.

For those who are unfamiliar with Skrillex’s music, he is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the dubstep genre, which emerged in the early 2000s. His unique sound, characterized by heavy basslines, glitchy synths and intense drops, has earned him a massive following around the world. He has also collaborated with a wide range of artists, from pop stars like Justin Bieber and Halsey to fellow electronic music producers like Diplo and Boys Noize.

Almost nine years since his iconic Red Rocks performance and live album in 2014, this announcement is a beacon of hope for music fans who have been longing to see the legend on the rocks once more.

Purchase tickets here.