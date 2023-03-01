Dig Into March – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

10 Essential Denver Restaurant Week Menus to Reserve Now

The Lowdown: Returning March 3 through 12, this 10-day, two-weekend event features roughly 180 restaurant participants. Check out the sites on your bucket list and enjoy carefully curated pre fixe menus ranging from $25, $35 or $45. If you need some inspiration, check out our list of favorites. But any choice will highlight Denver’s robust and growing food scene, whether you’re drinking or eating (or both).

Where to Find the Best Wings To Fuel Your Super Bowl Sunday

The Lowdown: Although the Super Bowl is over, wings are always an option. Head down to any site on our list or your personal favorite to munch on some spicy, crispy chicken wings. Or, save the trip and stomach room for March Madness, coming up shortly.

A Local’s Guide to Bars on Broadway

The Lowdown: As the weather begins to swing, exploring Broadway is a must for the going-out lovers of Denver. We curated an extensive list of our favorites, bars that will spice up your night and choices with more of an upscale touch. Take it from us; this strip shapes some of the best watering holes in Denver.

The Love Story of Luki Brewery

The Lowdown: Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but at Luki Brewery, love is forever. Owners Jeff and Cammy Smith stand out as a bonded pair, sharing a passion for their family and community. Stop into this tastefully decorated circus-themed brewery for some seriously delicious brews, friendly service and casual fun.

10 Bar Bathrooms in Denver Perfect for Your Next Photo Shoot

The Lowdown: Following the going-out theme, bar bathrooms are the new and improved runways. Whether you’re visiting the lavatory for a split second, washing your hands or making friends with strangers in line, it’s essential to snap a selfie in these creative, hypnotic bar bathrooms.

Capitol Hill’s Haunted Mansion Puts the “Spirit” in 12 Spirits Tavern

The Lowdown: Although Halloween is months away, it’s always spooky season at this Capitol Hill bar. 12 Spirits Tavern is an intimate, conversational lounge located in the basement of the famous haunted estate, Patterson Inn. Visit and spend happy hour with its 12 known ghosts.

Newly Opened

Little Finch Brings All-day Café Eats and Drinks to 16th Street Mall

The Lowdown: One of the newest additions to 16th Street Mall, Little Finch is an all-day café serving fresh and flavorful eats and drinks in a fast-casual setting. The woman behind it all, Mary Nguyen, runs the place with a passionate, welcoming attitude, propelling the site’s immediate and growing success.

Ace Eat Serve Debuts Brunch Dim Sum Cart and Asian Food Week Specials

The Lowdown: In April, Ace introduced brunch, a lavish spread of dumplings, sandwiches, rice dishes, sweets and classic cocktails. You can’t go wrong with any choice, but grab some goodies from its new dim sum cart, which roams the restaurant serving sweet and savory goods like baked barbecue pork buns and sesame balls.

Misfit Snack Bar Owner Opens Ukrainian Restaurant and New Chef Takes Over Menu at Misfit

The Lowdown: In January, Bo Porytko opened Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, a snug scene focused on small and large plates from Germany, Scandinavia and, most importantly, his fatherland Ukraine. As this chef’s attention shifts, chef Dylan Rigolini assumed the reigns at Misfit Snack Bar. Visit both and enjoy the pair’s idea of a progressive and technique-driven feast.

Pie Dog Pizza: A New Delivery and Pickup-only Pizza Concept by Farm-to-table Restaurant Farow

The Lowdown: Created by the owners of farm-to-table restaurant Farow, Pie Dog Pizza is a delivery and pickup-only concept dedicated to supplying fresh pies to all. Its current options include cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, a veggie pizza with mushrooms, onion, peppers and black olives and a sausage pizza with peppers and onions. Order take-out and enjoy a cozy night in when cooking isn’t an option.

Excuses to Celebrate

March 3: National Moscow Mule Day

The Lowdown: Only a select few don’t enjoy a Moscow Mule now and again. On March 3, stop into your favorite bar or distillery and sip on this gingery, potent cocktail.

Don’t Miss: Try Archetype Distillery’s Kitty Galore or The Refinery’s infused vodka during happy hour.

March 11: National “Eat Your Noodles” Day

The Lowdown: On March 11, ditch the Ramen and go out to Denver’s best to slurp down some delicious, addicting and authentic noodles.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new noodle spot, check out YumCha or Glo Noodle House.

March 27: National World Whiskey Day

The Lowdown: For the whiskey lovers out there, March 27 is another excuse to sip on your beverage of choice. Enjoy a Manhattan, Old Fashioned or a simple pour of your favorite on the rocks.

Don’t Miss: Try a sip of Deviation Distillery or The Block Distilling Co.’s creations.

March 30: National Hot Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Many sites in Denver create hot and juicy chicken sandwiches just waiting to be gobbled up. Visit your favorite hot chicken joint on March 30 and enjoy everyone’s favorite fried bite.

Don’t Miss: Need some inspiration? Check out our list of Denver’s hot chicken sandwiches.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

SAME Table at Space Gallery

When: Thursday, March 9, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: Join SAME (So All May Eat) Café at its annual celebration, SAME Table, a gala that supports its efforts to create community through healthy food access on March 9. Tickets are now on sale via its Eventbrite for $75, and those interested in attending can also volunteer time in exchange or pay what they can. The benefit features eats from local chefs, cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic options, along with live music, a paddle-raise auction and more.

Also, stop by SAME Café on March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its Chef Takeover, highlighting chef Jeff Schwing of Chez Maggy. His two-course menu features soup and salad selections, including French Onion Soup, Warm Vichyssoise, Heirloom Grain Salad and Leafy Green Salad with two pizza choices, Carmelized Onion Tarte Flambee, with herb oil, cheese, fresh herbs, lemon and bacon or Pizza Provencale, with spicy tomato provencal, green olives, fresh thyme and fried garlic. In the same fashion, visitors can volunteer time, give produce or donate money in exchange for this tempting meal.