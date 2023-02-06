Where to Find the Best Wings To Fuel Your Super Bowl Sunday

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, many Denver locals are on the hunt to nail down the perfect football food to accompany the big game. While cheese fries, burgers, chips and dips may be a few of the fan-favorite football foods, one classic continues to reign supreme — hot wings. If you want to skip the hassle of dirtying up your kitchen on February 12, here are a few of the finest hot spots for the best wings in and around Denver.

The Piper Inn

Where: 2251 South Parker Rd., Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Piper Inn, a family-run Denver tradition for over 50 years, takes pride in offering the city’s most incredible wings, cold beer and quick, friendly service. Customers stop in for its traditional American bar fare or local craft beer menu but stay for the “Best Wings in Denver.”

Here, the wings come in classic Buffalo, Chinese style, garlic dry rub and seasonal wings. Purchase in packs of 10, 20, 50 or 100 wings. Endless reviews rave about the excellent flavors, service and environment, making The Piper Inn a great candidate to supply your Sunday supper.

Willy’s Wings

Where: 109 Bear Creek Ave., Morrison

Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: This small but mighty spot has served classic Buffalo chicken wings tossed in their own signature sauce for over 15 years. Each order comes with the standard celery, ranch and bleu cheese combo, sure to satisfy all wing lovers.

Willy’s Wings offers both bone-in and boneless wings. Like The Piper Inn, purchase packs of up to 100 wings at a time. Its signature sauces include all of the classics plus a few new favorites. Choose from mild, medium, hot, X Hot, XX Hot, BBQ, honey BBQ, spicy BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan or a lemon pepper dry rub.

CD’s Wings

Where: 7685 W 88th Ave., Westminster

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: CD’s Wings is a local joint owned and operated since 2007. Its wings are always fresh and prepared to order, shaping delicious mouthfuls every time. CD’s is well-known for its authentic Buffalo wings, representing that distinctive East Coast flavor.

This eatery offers something for everyone with its housemade sauces. They provide a variety, including dry rubs, classic Buffalo, BBQ, Asian and even hot sauces. Currently, 22 different wing flavors are listed, but be sure to ask about its select flavor of the month.

The Wing Hut Aurora

Where: 15473 E Hampden Ave., Aurora

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: This flagship wing site in Aurora, Colorado, is a family-owned and operated front-runner. Wing Hut Aurora provides gourmet wings, specialty beverages and a variety of mouthwatering grub.

Both classic bone-in wings and boneless are available for purchase. Select your choice, then pick from its plethora of specialty sauces, Buffalo or dry rubs to flavor your meal. Some fan-favorite flavors include Mild Pesto Parmesan, Inferno Ranch, Habanero Jerk and Bee Sting, otherwise known as hot honey.

Golden Flame Hot Wings

Where: 18757 E Hampden Ave., #156, Aurora

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Golden Flame Hot Wings opened in 1994, and its chicken wings and fries are notoriously good. This wing hot spot serves bone-in and boneless wings with 19 signature sauces to enjoy. A few beloved choices include its Golden Flame, Shanghai Sizzle and the new Tango Mango.

Visit its website now to preorder wings for the Super Bowl. Its Super Deal ($56) includes 35 wings, a large fry, a selected appetizer and one 2-liter Pepsi. If you want more wings to indulge in, its second option consists of 57 wings and a large fry priced at $75.

Fire on the Mountain

Where: 3801 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Hours: Sunday -Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Fire on the Mountain has served Denver delicious wings and cold beer since 2012. Its service upholds two obligations, to bring excellent food to the community and to practice sustainability. It is one of a few eateries that commit to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Fire on the Mountain cooks with free-range, Colorado-grown and finished beef as well as cage-free, antibiotic-free poultry. Compostable to-go boxes, bags and cups are staples, and all food waste, meat and bones are also composted.

Choose from traditional bone-in wings or vegan seitan, with housemade hearty seitan strips, textured veggie protein and cauliflower wings. There are 15 flavors to pick from, including Raspberry Habanero, Bourbon Chipotle, Jamaican Jerk and Buffalo Bleu.

The Dam Grille

Where: 8000 E Quincy Ave., #1500, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: The Dam Grille is a South Denver neighborhood sports bar and taproom near the DTC. Complete with 22 large HD televisions — it’s perfect for watching the big game. This sports bar features American pub food and Mexican with “The Dam Twist,” along with 24 cold beers on tap.

Order your wings breaded or naked, in groups of 10, 20 or 50 wings. Sauces for its naked wings include mild, hot, Asian, teriyaki, BBQ, parmesan garlic, BBQ hot, lemon pepper, mango habanero or Cajun dry rub.

Whether you plan to grab takeout or go out in Denver to watch the big game, it’s time to start arranging your football food for Super Bowl Sunday. Make sure to try out one, or a few, of these wing spots in the Mile High.