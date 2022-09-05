5 Rowdy Bars to Watch the Broncos This Fall

Autumn is upon us, and you know what that means: fall sports season. With all the pressure while watching the big game, the last thing you want on your mind is finding a place to tailgate. Luckily, we’ve accumulated a list of bars certain to elevate your game-day mood.

Brothers Bar & Grill

Address: 1920 Market St, Denver

Hours: Mon (3 p.m. – 2 a.m.), Tues (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.), Weds – Sun (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

The Lowdown: Looking for a classic midwestern tavern? Brothers Bar & Grill is for you! Founded in Wisconsin in 1990, the “Brothers” opened their first bar post-college, and now they’ve grown their family-owned business to maintaining multiple locations throughout the country. With 30-40 taps of drafts and the majority of their menu made from scratch, this establishment takes itself seriously. However, they do know how to have fun. With their daily drink deals, Monday night football gets a whole lot better. A must-try is the Wisconsin World Famous Cheese Curds ($10.49), and if you’re feeling adventurous you can try the Quesadilla Burger ($11.25). Located in downtown Denver, Brothers Bar & Grill hits the nail on the head for an epic tailgating bar.

Tap Fourteen Rooftop Beer Garden

Address: 1920 Blake St, Denver

Hours: Mon – Fri (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.), Sat – Sun (10 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

The Lowdown: Living in Colorado, there’s an overload of sports fanatics watching the game in the city. If you’re passionate about all things Denver, Tap Fourteen is the perfect place to tailgate. With over 70 Colorado-brewed draft beers and 50+ distilled spirits, you can support the local businesses of the state and your favorite team simultaneously. The real perk of Tap Fourteen is its location: the roof at Hayter’s & Co, looking out to the Mile High City skyline. The best perk of the location is being only half a block from Coors Field, just in case you’re catching a Rockie’s game at the later end of their season and want to pregame close by. With an electric vibe, Chili Lime Chicharrones for only $9 and a cold glass of Pear Cider ($8), the perfect tailgate at Tap Fourteen awaits!

Blake Street Tavern

Address: 2301 Blake St, Denver

Hours: Mon – Fri (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.), Sat – Sun (10 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

The Lowdown: If you’re trying to spend your time at one place throughout the night, but want to a different thing to do every hour, Blake Street Tavern is the perfect spot for you. This bar (or, three bars) are stacked with 65 televisions, an assortment of tailgating games, an outdoor patio, a restaurant with top-of-the-line food and so much more. Blake Street Tavern strives to know its customers and learn their stories, creating a loyal group of folks that return each week. Indulge in a Green Chile Cheese Fries Skillet ($13) or the Crack Bacon ($10) before heading to your alumni group to watch College football. Being a small local business around since 2003 while staying relevant as one of Denver’s best sports bars, Blake Street Tavern is clearly one of the best places around.

Jackson’s

Address: 1520 20th St, Denver

Hours: Mon – Thurs (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Fri (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.), Sat (9:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.; will open earlier for sporting events), Sun (10 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

The Lowdown: One word to describe Jackson’s is dedicated. Whether it be their watch party groups, private event ability or membership perks, Jackson’s is there for its customers. This establishment has been around since 1995, proving its beers and burgers stand the test of time. With over 20 beers on draft and a vast menu of pregame meals, you’re sure to enjoy your time at Jackson’s. The website showcases the upcoming events for the NFL and college football season, perfect for if you plan your weekends out based on games. F0r $5o, you can even play Jameson Shot Roulette, the ultimate pregame. What a way to get everyone involved!

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Address: 1946 Market St, Denver

Hours: Mon – Tues (CLOSED) Weds – Thurs (3 p.m. – 2 a.m.) Fri (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.) Sat (10 a.m. – 2 a.m.) Sun (10 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

The Lowdown: We round off our list with Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, located on Market Street. As a modern take on a gastropub experience with an elevated outdoor space, you can sit back, relax and watch some football. If you want to party post-game, this is the place to be as their nightlife scene is just as popular as their day crowd. While it’s technically a country bar, they play much more than just one genre. Their food is also made from scratch, so you know you’re being properly refueled after a long day of drinking. Their Beer Can Chicken ($20) is a popular item and a unique dish for a Denver restaurant. There are large televisions inside the establishment, making watching your favorite game easier than ever. You really can’t go wrong here!

No matter where you go to tailgate, remember to stay safe and support the Broncos! Let us know if we missed your favorite spot in the comments below.