7 Sports Bars in and Around Denver to Visit and Watch your Bracket Get Busted

Get your brackets ready and get excited — March Madness is coming fast and Denverites are counting down the days until the NCAA basketball tournament is among us. Now that the Superbowl is over, our favorite bars and restaurants are prepping for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. Get fitted in your alumni apparel and buckle up — the party begins now.

Whether you are a sports fanatic or simply need to get away from your home couch and television, sports bars are a lively and exciting option to turn to during March Madness. Luckily, we have a plethora of amazing spots to choose from in the Mile High City. Here is a list of some of our favorites to sit back and do everything but relax at during this famous month.

Society Sports & Spirits

Where: 1434 Blake St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday: 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Society Sports & Spirits is ready for the March Madness party. With a TV lineup like no other and booze covering the walls, we can’t imagine a better place to watch these games. This bar is known far and wide for its lively environment and delicious bites. Its happy hour is a celebration every day — from open to 5:30 p.m. — and is sure to house some amazing deals this month. The food is also something to brag about. If you are like most and love cheesy burgers, grab the Royale with Cheese ($15), a juicy double quarter pounder topped high with quadruple cheese and all the fixings. Ring the party in with Society Sports & Spirits and enjoy some wings, burgers, brews and booze — there is no place quite like it.

The Cherry Cricket

Where: 2641 E 2nd Ave, Denver | 2220 Blake St, Denver

Blake St Hours: Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2nd Ave Hours: Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: The Cherry Cricket is famous around the Denver area — and for good reason. This historic site has flipped and served up mouthwatering burgers since 1945. After opening a second ballpark location, sports fanatics continue to visit the Cherry Cricket for burger and brew perfection. Stop in and watch your bracket crumble while soothing yourself with crave-worthy bar food and booze options. Start with an appetizer and go for the crispy mac & cheese bites ($8) or melty chili cheese fries ($10). You can’t go wrong with any of its burgers but if you are up for some spice, choose the 720 Jammin’ Poblano Burger ($14.50), a ½ pound of meat topped with pimento cheese, panko-crusted poblano pepper, pork belly and cherry pepper raspberry sauce. This burger has proved to be a winner after securing 1st place of people’s choice in the 2021 Denver Burger Battle. The Cherry Cricket is the definition of sports bar excellence and stopping in is necessary.

Stoney’s Uptown Joint

Where: 1035 E 17th St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Tuesday: 12 – 9 p.m. Wednesday – Friday: 12 – 10 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a lively bar to watch your favorite teams, Stoney’s Uptown Joint is the place to visit. With over 30 HD TVs spread across the site and endless food and drink choices, this location is one of the best sports bars in Denver to watch the madness unfold. Of course, various flavors of SLRRP Jello Shots ($3) are available to get the party going. Bar food options for big parties are on the lineup, including its famous Loaded Baked Potato Fries ($13) or Buffalo Chicken Fries ($13). With an assortment of draft beers, premium mules and drink specials, there is no way to be disappointed while watching your team — even if they are losing.

Tap & Burger

Where: 2219 W 32 Ave, Denver | 1565 N Raleigh St #100, Denver | 4910 S Newport St, Denver | 8810 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

Kitchen Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: With four locations in and around the Denver area, Tap & Burger is a household name for most. This spot is everything you could want in a sports bar. By serving up fresh dishes that make foodies proud and leave sports fans nourished, Tap & Burger has a dish for everyone. Loaded burgers are its specialty and the many choices include an all-time favorite, the Black and Blue ($15.50), featuring an all-natural patty piled high with blue cheese, bacon jam and crispy onion. Cocktails, wine and beer options sprinkle the menu and are sure to quench everyone’s thirst through the madness. Visit Tap & Burger and immerse yourself in the best sports bar culture out there.

Esters Pub

Where: 1950 S Holly St, Denver | 2201 Oneida St, Denver

Kitchen Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Esters is known far and wide for its plentiful beer taps and killer pizza. This pub has taken over the areas surrounding its multi-room restaurants and was created for the beer-lovers of Denver. With 20-plus taps featuring many options native to Colorado, you can’t go wrong with any of its brews. Artisanal pizza is Esters’ thing. Go for the simple option and order the Fluffhead ($14), a pie topped with San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and basil. One of our favorites is the Prince Caspian ($17), complete with garlicky olive oil, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, juicy figs, caramelized onions, prosciutto, arugula and parmesan. Come and see what the buzz is all about as crowds begin to flock towards Esters this month.

RiNo Beer Garden

Where: 3800 Walnut St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: With a 4,000 square foot patio decorated with 12 65-inch televisions, RiNo Beer Garden is the perfect venue for groups to submerge themselves within the madness. Sunny days are minimal during the month of March, but this space has you covered with warm fire pits sprinkled across the patios. RiNo Beer Garden features the classic beers we all love while introducing the community to other underrated choices with its 60 different taps. Its lunch, dinner and brunch menus are full of bar favorites. Pick the green chili cheese fries ($13) for a spicy kick or go for the fried pickles ($11) for that classic sports bar feel. This spot is ready to celebrate basketball with fans all over the Denver area and has the space to host all.

Blake Street Tavern

Where: 2301 Blake St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday – Sunday: 1o a.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Since its opening in 2003, Blake Street Tavern has upheld that traditional sports bar culture with a little more fun. Its two-floor space is complete with various gaming options, 65 4K ultra-HD TVs, projector screens, multiple bars and more. This unsurpassable viewing atmosphere is ready for the March Madness party. With daily drink specials and many bar food options, there is no excuse to pass up a visit. Tickle your taste buds with the Blake Street Nachos ($12) or its Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds ($10) while watching your favorite team. There are more than enough viewing stations at Blake Street Tavern for friends to gather, booze and feast during this sports-filled month of March Madness.