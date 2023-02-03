10 Essential Denver Restaurant Week Menus to Reserve Now

The outpour of love continues to grow for Denver’s culinary scene. As excitement simmers following the announcement of our 13 local James Beard Award Semifinalists, we can now pivot our vision and enthusiasm toward Denver Restaurant Week. Returning March 3 through 12, this 10-day, two-weekend event features roughly 180 restaurant participants. Each site curates its own multi-course menu, with a price tag of $25, $35 or $45, allowing all to visit the eateries waiting on their bucket list.

On February 1, the menus were released for this delicious week. The complete list is a little overwhelming, so we’ve compiled our personal picks for this season (in no particular order). Visit its website and book your reservations now before the eager foodies of Denver grab them all up.

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

Where: 1999 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 – 11 p.m. and Sunday 5 – 9 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Found in our Union Station neighborhood, Woodie Fisher resides inside one of the first fire stations in Denver. Its pre fixe menu allows for tastings of its daily choices, along with a few select bites. Snack on charred broccolini to start, then indulge in its potato gnocchi with Colorado lamb ragu. Finish with a play on tiramisu with banana mascarpone.

View its full menu here.

Apple Blossom

Where: 822 18th St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: This farm-to-table spot celebrates our abundance of local, fresh produce, recognizing our state’s hard-working ranchers, farmers and purveyors. Cooking with what’s in season, its menu is sure to be a mixing of mouthwatering fare. Choose from duck gumbo, crispy eggplant fritters or shrimp Chippewa for your first tasting. Apple Blossom’s entree choices include rigatoni, tofu “steak,” cauliflower or lemongrass pork sausage, and dig into a brownie tin roof sundae or citrus-earl grey cheesecake for dessert.

View its full menu here.

Bezel Denver

Where: 1550 Court Pl., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Closed Sunday and Monday

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Bezel Denver is a craft cocktail bar serving petite plates and drinks curated with expert technique, enclosed in an atmosphere where progressive vibes meet sophistication. Its Denver Restaurant Week menu is an assortment of snack plates, bites and choice cocktails for each course. Snack on Colorado lamb ribs with a honey orange glaze while enveloping each sense with its Barrell-Aged Vieux Carre.

View its full menu here.

Chez Maggy

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: We’ve raved about the continuous brilliance of Chez Maggy multiple times, but its Denver Restaurant Week menu is the tasting opportunity of the year. Sip on its gorgeous butternut squash soup with a complemented Boston lettuce salad and top it all off with a choice of entree, Filet Aux Poivres with frits or Trout Almondine. Cure your sweet tooth with its chocolate mousse and delectable wine pairings.

View its full menu here.

Cretans

Where: 233 Clayton Ave., Denver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 4 – 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Price: $35

The Lowdown: Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar, Cretans, comes from the genius of Quality Branded. Stop in for its generous listing of appetizers, entrees and desserts; all finished with a nightcap at Chez Roc. Its Halloumi Fries, baby back ribs and sticky toffee is only the beginning.

View its full menu here.

Urban Village Grill

Where: 8505 Park Meadows Center Dr, #2814A, Lone Tree

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Run by chef “Charlie” Mani, Urban Village Grill is a showcase of unique, unapologetic Indian cuisine. Its menu includes Urban Cauliflower, boneless tandoori chicken, butter chicken, coconut curry, basmati rice and cardamon pistachio kulfi. For those who have yet to fall in love with Indian food, now is your chance.

View its full menu here.

Koko Ni

Where: 1441 26th St., Denver

Hours: Thursday – Monday 5 to 10 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest tasting menu restaurant, Koko Ni, creates beautiful dishes with simplicity and intention in mind. Its menu runs in three parts, beginning with a snack, a main and finished with dessert. Choose Mark’s Garden or sashimi to calm your appetite, petite oxtail or tom kha to fill up and feast on its silky flan for the finale.

View its full menu here.

Mercantile dining & provision

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., #155, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Mercantile dining & provision is the offspring of chef Alex Seidel, a blend of his former endeavors Fruition Restaurant and Fruition Farms. Its dishes are steadily based on transparent dining and continue to wow all. Mercantile’s Denver Restaurant Week menu starts with a salad topped with fennel, apple, winter citrus and pistachio and is then greeted with a mouthwatering risotto. Choose from Denver steak or Icelandic cod for your entree and finish with its Petit Four dessert, a tasting of macaron, chocolate, lemon bar and sorbet.

View its full menu here.

Sunday Vinyl

Where: 1803 16th St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Saturday 4:30 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: After its recent James Beard Awards nomination for the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, Sunday Vinyl is a must-visit on the list. Choose from a beet salad or charred cabbage for an appetizer, a Colorado beef bavette or branzino entree and carrot cake, chocolate mousse or raspberry sorbet for dessert.

View its full menu here.

Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge

Where: 150 Clayton Lane, Ste. B, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

Price: $45

The Lowdown: Toro celebrates the convergence of cuisines, focusing on Pan-Latin foods with both South American and Japanese notes. Its menu includes arepas, shrimp corn enchiladas, asado paisa and red velvet tres leches, along with other tempting dishes.

View its full menu here.