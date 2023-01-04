Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 1/4 – 1/9

Denver has some captivating events lined up this weekend. Start it off by looking at some itty bitty teeny tiny art at Spectra Art Space and end it with getting a historical and cultural lesson about Colorado’s food influences while you dine on a multi-course meal curated by Chef Jared at Dos Luches Brewery. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Western Wednesday

When: January 4, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, 21+ only

The Lowdown: Come down to the Skylark Lounge for a night full of live country and western classics from local artists like Jesh Yancey And The High Hopes with special appearances from Alex Tomassian & Friends. There will be dance lessons at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This event will be held every first Wednesday of the month so mark your calendars!

Bison Days

When: January 7th – 22nd, various times

Where: Number 38, 2560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free and ticketed shows, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: 13 days and nights of country music and great times. Cowboy up for live music, two-stepping, specials from Split Lip and Eat Place and the official drink of Bison Days, Rodeo Lemonade.

FULL MOON ALPHA Showcase & Competition Part 2

When: January 6, 7:00 p.m.

Where: 778 Mariposa St 778 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Wolf Pack wants to know if you have what it takes to be the Alpha. This showcase and competition will be done in three parts with five artists in each round. The two artists with the most votes in each round will advance to the final round where they will perform a last song. Each artist will be judged by crowd vote and interaction, stage presence, song quality and overall swagger. The three lucky winners will go home with over $1500 in prizes.

MIXTAPE: Alternative ’80s New Wave Music Online & Sometimes @ Milk Bar Too

When: January 7, 9:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, reserve spot here.

The Lowdown: Join DJ Slave on Twitch for a live stream 80’s set. Dance to nostalgic bands such as Depeche Mode, The Cure, Joy Divison, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Duran Duran, New Order and more! If you decide to dance in person at Milk make sure to participate in the Sexy Sax Shots where you can take a shot whenever you hear a song with a saxophone in it!

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone™ In Concert

When: January 8, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall

Cost: $15 – $98, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: It’s time for another movie at the symphony! Immerse yourself in the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter and listen to the entire score from the first film. The Colorado Symphony will grab their wands and instruments to play the enchanting music from John Williams.

Brewery Tour

When: January 4, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here.

The Lowdown: What is Colorado without beer? Come tour the Great Divide Brewing Co and learn the history of the brewery and see how their beers are made up close. You can also reserve a space in their original taproom that opened up in 1994.

Lord of the Rings-Inspired Elven Feast Cooking Class

When: January 5, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Location provided after booking

Cost: $115 per person, book here.

The Lowdown: Gather your hobbit and elf friends and go on a cooking adventure! Chef Maggie brings the flavors of Middle Earth right to a hidden Denver hobbit hole. This four-course cooking menu will include Endive Bites, Garden Herb Elf Lembas Bread, Dwarf Chops and Pistachio and Rose Water Almond Cakes. Second breakfast not-included 😉

Chocolate & Wine Pairing

When: January 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 Main St., Littleton

Cost: $37, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn how chocolate is made from bean to bar and how to properly pair them with the perfect wine. All chocolate samples are all-natural and handcrafted onsite at the Chocolate Therapist in historic downtown Littleton. This experience will provide four unique wines and ten chocolates to pair.

Hangin N’ Slangin’ and Mile High Spirits Present: Happy Hour Flea Market

When: January 7th, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come shop, eat and drink at the New Years Market at Mile High Spirits. Enjoy $3 happy hour drinks while you shop local 16+ local vendors. Ellas Food Truck will be parked outside to serve Mexican BBQ from Forth Worth Texas. Booths will be selling art, vinyl, sneakers, pottery, jewelry, apothecary items, oddities, vintage finds and more! DJ will also be there to play some tunes while you hang out with your crew!

Beer Dinner at Dos Luces

When: January 8, 5:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $85 per person, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Sit down at Chef Jared’s table and explore an intimate and secret tasting menu paired with native brews from Dos Luces. Learn about the historical and cultural influences of Colorado cuisine while you dine on this multi-course meal.

Tiny Art Big Ideas

When: January 4, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, donations always welcomed

The Lowdown: Join 170 + artists in one mission: Team Love Life. This showcase is inspired by the little things in life worth living for and to remember how precious every moment is no matter how small. All art pieces from paintings, sculptures, jewelry and stickers will be tiny! Partial proceeds and all pre-donations will be given The Second Wind Fund.

National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade

When: January 5, 12 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: It’s time for Denver’s favorite western tradition to mark the beginning of the year: The Stock Show! Brush off your cowboy boots and whip out your chaps and celebrate with a parade of western cattle, horses, cowboys and cowgirls, tractors, marching bands, and floats. Pro-Tip: Head down to McGregor Square after the parade for the Stock Show Fair from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30. p.m.

InspiraHike Full Moon Mindfulness Experience

When: January 6, 4 p.m.

Where: Bluffs Regional Park

Cost: $25 per person, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: If your new year resolution is to get outdoors and find peace then this unique hiking experience is for you. This guided sunset hike is paired with wireless headphones that will be provided with perfectly synchronized music and guided inspiration to match the mood and pace of your journey. This 75-minute experience invites you to spend time with your thoughts and take a mindful transformation, Pro-Tip: New guests can use the code: MINDFUL20 for 20% off.

HUGE Adoption Event!

When: January 7, 9:30 – 12 p.m.

Where: Colorado Puppy Rescue, 10021 E Iliff Ave., Aurora

Cost: Free but you need to have an approved adoption application to meet any animals, but walk-ins are welcomed.

The Lowdown: Need a new companion this year? Adopt a new furry friend! Colorado Puppy Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue that has 40 -50 dogs and pups looking for their forever home. Make sure you complete an adoption application in order to meet your new potential buddy. Sign-up is on Friday, January 6th between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to be included in their randomized list of approved adopters. Check out some of the four-legged friends available for adoption here!

Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Denver Art Museum

When: January 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with registration, register here.

The Lowdown: Spend a gentle morning at the Denver Art Museum with featured artist Moe Gram. This program is designed specifically for kids with neurodiversity or sensory processing disorders and their families to experience the museum in a fun and safe way. Lights will be dimmed and tools will be provided to aid and guide a sensory-friendly experience for all. Horses from McNicholas Miniature Therapy will be in the back for equine therapy as well.

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DWF Spring 2023 Runway

When: January 15, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver

Cost: $50, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn all the fundamentals of modeling the runway from Denver Fashion Week model coordinator Nikki Strickler. This two-hour workshop will teach you proper posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, and backstage etiquette. This workshop helps models ace their auditions to hopefully get a chance to walk DFW. Don’t miss your chance to learn from the best!

Denver Fashion Week Model Audition

When: January 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: TBA

Cost: $10 registration fee, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is looking for fresh new talent to walk the DFW Spring/Summer 2023 runway. If you think you’ve got what it takes then strut your stuff down to auditions! All models are welcome! We don’t cast talent based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type, or age!