Dig Into January – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Duemani’s Winter Menu Brings Rustic Mediterranean Fare to Aspen’s Snowy Surroundings

The Lowdown: Whether you are up in Aspen to hit the slopes or take in the views, visiting Duemani is necessary. Its new winter menu celebrates Mediterranean fare with a rustic twist. Not only are this site’s dishes absolutely mouthwatering, but its customer service practices are the epitome of exemplary.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Celebrates 10 Years

The Lowdown: On December 10, local and beloved Our Mutual Friend Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary. This celebration was commemorated with four newly released beers and dedicated special-edition glassware.

Stranahan’s Snowflake Outdoes Itself Again

The Lowdown: On December 3, a familiar sight was found outside Stranahan’s Distillery. Whiskey aficionados lined up to taste this year’s batch, Humboldt Peak — an homage to 2016’s Crestone Peak. Stranahan’s will soon do its annual Cask Thief release in late June or July.

Viral Foods and Where to Find Them In Denver – Soup Dumplings

The Lowdown: As soup dumplings continue to trend on various social media platforms, now’s the time to visit one of our local gems and grab an authentic bite. Try out Cholon Bistro, YumCha, Lao Wang Noodle House and other favorites to enjoy these little pieces of heaven.

10 Denver Spots For Your New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch

The Lowdown: Although the New Year celebrations are now over, there’s no reason why enjoying brunch should be off the table. Visit one (or all) of these brunch spots to wake up on the right side of the bed this month.

Newly Opened

Koko Ni’s Tasting Menu Teaches Us To Be Present & Enjoy the Now

The Lowdown: FAM Hospitality’s newest tasting menu concept allows chefs to experiment with fresh ingredients while practicing the cooking they are passionate about. Koko Ni offers 10 courses that evolve from light bites to larger plates. Give this unique culinary experience a try and we promise you’ll leave satisfied.

Spade & Spoon Delivers Farm Fresh Ingredients to Denver’s Front Door

The Lowdown: New to the Denver area, Spade & Spoon found a way to support small businesses, practice environmental awareness and celebrate local Denver ingredients. This meal kit delivery service works with regional producers to create chef-designed kits — the perfect way to create luxurious eats at home.

Rush Bowls to Open its Second Denver Location in Early 2023

The Lowdown: This month, Downtown Denver will receive a new Rush Bowls location on Blake Street. It plans to work hand-in-hand with the community to increase the health of all with its bowls, smoothies, grab-and-go options and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

All Month: Dry January

The Lowdown: Dry January is among us, and many choose to reach for a virgin creation instead of your standard booze-filled sip. Visit your favorite bar to appreciate what mixologists can fuse without the liquor.

Don’t Miss: Both Honey Elixir Bar and Jovanina’s offer delicious mocktails. Stay tuned for our 2023 Dry January roundup coming soon.

January 15: National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Although it’s freezing outside, enjoying ice cream is always an option. Visit your favorite shop and grab some strawberry ice cream, or any flavor of your choosing.

Don’t Miss: Check out this roundup if you need a new creamery.

January 25: National Fish Taco Day

The Lowdown: On January 25, visit your favorite taco joint and celebrate with a fried or grilled fish taco. Maybe even wash it down with an ice-cold Modelo or margarita.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new taco place to try, check out MobCraft Dee Tacko or Kachina Cantina.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

When: January 6

The Lowdown: Every month, Soldiers’ Angels provides food assistance to the low-income and homeless veterans of Denver drive-through style. Volunteers will help pack grocery bags and load them into the cars and carts of all attending participants. If this event interests you, visit its website to sign up and volunteer. As the cold continues to settle in, providing for those who can’t by themselves is critical.