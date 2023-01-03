Quick, healthy meals on-the-go are a necessity for the busybodies of Denver who still want to feel good about what they’re putting in their bodies. There is no better lunch break meal than a smoothie bowl from Rush Bowls, the health food spot that offers meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients. Coming in January 2023, Denver will welcome a second Rush Bowls location. The company’s forthcoming facility, which will be located at 1580 Blake Street, plans to offer its renowned blended fruit/vegetable bowls and smoothies, in addition to grab-and-go protein bites and even specialty dog products. The company’s home state will now have six Rush Bowls locations.

Rush Bowls was founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2004 by the founder and CEO, Andrew Pudalov. With the first location being such a hit, the team decided to franchise the business in 2016 to spread the word about blended bowls, smoothies and the other health-first concepts that Rush Bowls has to offer. The franchise has since grown to have 38 restaurants across 21 states and over 100 additional locations in various stages of development, sharing “honest, healthy ingredients crafted in ways that taste sinfully delicious”.

Clean, monochromatic photography and furnishings in the 1,250-square-foot location in downtown Denver will emphasize a bright, bold aesthetic. Behind a striking counter will be a wide array of customizable bowls and smoothies, including the popular açai Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter & Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl with matcha green tea. Fresh ingredients, including real fruit bases, will be mixed in front of you. The menu will also feature toppings and mix-ins that promote wellness, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free adjustments to accommodate any dietary choices or constraints.

“Our stores are built in really small, but efficient square footages. You come in and you can certainly hang out since we create really awesome, fun environments with cool music playing and bright colors,” says McCray, who now serves as the Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. “But also, it’s really geared towards people who are looking for eating healthy, while they don’t have a ton of time, and for a decent price. A lot of similar options in the grab-and-go space are not great for you, so Rush Bowls gives you something you can feel better about.”

McCray also emphasizes the brand’s love for Colorado and the loyal following that Rush Bowls has accumulated over the years. Both the Rush Bowls Senior Vice President and franchise owner of Rush Bowls Blake Street location are thrilled by the opportunities presented by the new and “fantastic” Downtown Denver location.

“I’m excited to bring a quick-serve smoothie bowl option to the downtown area. I want to have a high quality product and be able to serve the local busy market down there,” explains Ian Turpen, franchise owner of Rush Bowls Blake Street. “I’m beyond excited to serve this area and my ultimate goal is to knock it out of the park since I’m going to be the only one that is really downtown, currently.”

As far as future plans for the new business, Turpen hopes to expand the brand in the next few years by partnering with local businesses and sports teams. With being in the heart of downtown, the Rush Bowls team sees this as a great opportunity to connect more with the Colorado community.

Coming soon, the Blake Street location of Rush Bowls will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide downtown Denver with nutrient-dense and completely customizable healthy alternatives to typical fast-casual food. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.

