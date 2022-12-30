10 Denver Spots For Your New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch

Whether you plan to ring in the New Year with 12 glasses of champagne or not, brunch the next day sounds like the perfect start to 2023. Check out these 10 spots in and around Denver for some bottomless bubbles or sweet and savory dishes.

While this list doesn’t include every brunch spot open on New Year’s Day, it’s an excellent way to round up the crew and make some much-needed morning plans.

The Bindery

Location: 1817 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: This bakery, market and eatery located in the highlands is open for brunch and ready to serve some delicious bites on New Year’s Day. From gingerbread waffles and avocado toast to breakfast carbonara and sunny-side up eggs, there’s a dish for everyone in your group. Reservations can be made here.

The Piper Inn

Location: 2251 S. Parker Rd., Denver

The Lowdown: As a neighborhood bar that has been in Denver for over 50 years, Piper Inn is known for its hot wings and motorcycles parked out front. However, this spot will offer a brunch menu on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with chilaquiles, burritos, french toast, bottomless mimosas ($15) and of course, its famous wings.

Toro Latin Kitchen

Location: 150 Clayton Ln., Denver

The Lowdown: Toro’s bottomless brunch always comes in clutch on weekends, especially after a night of ringing in the New Year. Bottomless offers both food and drink ($60) or just food ($40). The menu’s highlights include churrasco and eggs, arepas, huevos rancheros, churro bread pudding, mango mimosas, micheladas and a breakfast old fashioned. Reservations can be made here.

Federales

Location: 2901 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in RiNo, Federales is known for its tequila and tacos. On New Year’s day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., their space will host a onesie brunch party. Perfect for crawling out of bed and curing that hangover with the hair of the dog that bit you and chilaquiles. Reservations can be made here.

Acova

Location: 3651 Navajo St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever been to Acova, you know that the berry puff puff ($6), its homemade berry-filled pastry, is the cure for everything. Long night? Bad breakup? Early morning tea session with the girls? The answer is always an order of berry puff puffs and its dirty chai ($9) with coconut rum, chai simple syrup, cold brew, milk and cinnamon. Reservations can be made here.

Tupelo Honey

Location: 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast to bring you out of the depths of that hangover. Tupelo Honey is offering its reliable Southern-style brunch, from shrimp and grits to chicken and waffles. Reservations can be made here.

Hamburger Mary’s

Location: 1336 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: If you have yet to catch a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary’s, start the new year right with breakfast and a show. With two showtimes, the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m., there’s more than enough time to recover from the night before. The menu offers bottomless mimosas, espresso martinis, doughnut holes, breakfast flautas and more. Reservations can be made by calling 303-993-5812.

Bigsby’s Folly

Location: 3563 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bigsby’s is hosting a New Year’s day hangover brunch with oversized cinnamon rolls, breakfast nachos, avocado toast and more. On the boozier side, bloody marys, palomas, mimosas and espresso martinis are available. Reservations can be made here.

Three Saints Revival

Location: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: This Mediterranean tapas-style restaurant and wine bar is located only blocks from Coors Field. On the weekends, the menu transforms into brunch with baba ganoush, falafels, ricotta blueberry bread and more. Reservations can be made here.

Mister Oso

Location: 103 S. Ogden St., Denver

The Lowdown: Who doesn’t need a little crunchwrap to soak up the alcohol from the night before? Instead of heading to the Bell, stop by Mister Oso and try their interpretation of the famous crunchwrap with house margs and other fun cocktails. Reservations can be made here.