This Week in Concerts – Annie Booth Trio, Ipecac, Fast Eddy and More

This week in concerts, support your local artists — especially now as the holiday season begins and national acts are close to home. Catch a Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle with The Annie Booth Trio and guests. Gift yourself an intimate show at Lost Lake to see Ipecac or deck the Globe Hall with your presence for Fast Eddy and Julian St. Nightmare. ‘Tis the season for cozy local shows. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

12/20 – Geoff Tat’s Big Rock Show Hits, Mark Daly and the Ravens

12/21 – D’Vibes, Bquiz and more

12/22 – Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and more

12/19 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Marion Powers and more

12/20 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenna McLean

12/21 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan and more

12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Anisha Rush

12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenna McLean

12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio

12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan

12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio

12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenn Freeman

12/22 – C.F.P., Hoverfly and more

12/23 – Fast Eddy, Julian Street Nightmare and more

12/20 – Open Mic

12/19 – Vlad Gershevich

12/20 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich

12/21 – Hump Day Funk Jam

12/22 – Dave Randon Trio

12/23 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

12/24 – Dave Randon & Friends Funky Christmas

12/22 – Stacked Like Pancakes, Rotten Reputation and more

12/23 – Spellbinder, The Rose Show and more

12/22 – Egoista, Red Stinger and more

12/24 – DJ $6,000,000

12/20 – Dark Tuesdays

12/21 – Dirty Rotten, Rhymers and more

12/22 – Open House, DH DoS and more

12/23 – Fi, Parmajawn and more

12/23 – Treehouse DJ Set: Midnight Victim

12/22 – The Man Cubs, Ipecac and more

12/23 – Sheesh-mas ’22: Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya and more

12/20 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/21 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/22 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/23 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook

12/21 – DJ Hermantra

12/23 – DJ Ontoneyo

12/23 – Borgore, Aweminus and more

12/20 – The Goonies ’80s Xmas Party

12/23 – Soul Gloss: A Lipgloss & Mile High Soul Club Holiday Party

12/23 – Blink 303, Sweater Destroyer and more

12/21 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

12/22 – Jen Korte

12/23 – Isabella Spivey

12/23 – Journey Girls

12/23 – Telly

12/22 – Faceman, Tivoli Club Brass Band and more

12/23 – The Schofields, Casey James Prestwood and more

12/20 – Open Jam

12/21 – The Story of Krakyn: Slasha, Ragebot and more