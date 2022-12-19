This Week in Concerts – Annie Booth Trio, Ipecac, Fast Eddy and More

This week in concerts, support your local artists — especially now as the holiday season begins and national acts are close to home. Catch a Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle with The Annie Booth Trio and guests. Gift yourself an intimate show at Lost Lake to see Ipecac or deck the Globe Hall with your presence for Fast Eddy and Julian St. Nightmare. ‘Tis the season for cozy local shows. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Bluebird Theater
12/20 – Geoff Tat’s Big Rock Show Hits, Mark Daly and the Ravens
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/21 – D’Vibes, Bquiz and more
12/22 – Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and more
Dazzle
12/19 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Marion Powers and more
12/20 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenna McLean
12/21 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan and more
12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Anisha Rush
12/22 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenna McLean
12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio
12/23 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan
12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio
12/24 – Charlie Brown Christmas: Annie Booth Trio, Jenn Freeman
Globe Hall
12/22 – C.F.P., Hoverfly and more
12/23 – Fast Eddy, Julian Street Nightmare and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/20 – Open Mic
Herb’s Hideout
12/19 – Vlad Gershevich
12/20 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich
12/21 – Hump Day Funk Jam
12/22 – Dave Randon Trio
12/23 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
12/24 – Dave Randon & Friends Funky Christmas
Herman’s Hideaway
12/22 – Stacked Like Pancakes, Rotten Reputation and more
12/23 – Spellbinder, The Rose Show and more
Hi-Dive
12/22 – Egoista, Red Stinger and more
12/24 – DJ $6,000,000
HQ
12/20 – Dark Tuesdays
Larimer Lounge
12/21 – Dirty Rotten, Rhymers and more
12/22 – Open House, DH DoS and more
12/23 – Fi, Parmajawn and more
12/23 – Treehouse DJ Set: Midnight Victim
Lost Lake
12/22 – The Man Cubs, Ipecac and more
12/23 – Sheesh-mas ’22: Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya and more
Nocturne
12/20 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
12/21 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
12/22 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
12/23 – Swingin’ Holiday Songbook
Number Thirty Eight
12/21 – DJ Hermantra
12/23 – DJ Ontoneyo
The Ogden Theatre
12/23 – Borgore, Aweminus and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – The Goonies ’80s Xmas Party
12/23 – Soul Gloss: A Lipgloss & Mile High Soul Club Holiday Party
The Oriental Theater
12/23 – Blink 303, Sweater Destroyer and more
Roxy Broadway
12/21 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
12/22 – Jen Korte
12/23 – Isabella Spivey
12/23 – Journey Girls
Roxy Theatre
12/23 – Telly
Skylark Lounge
12/22 – Faceman, Tivoli Club Brass Band and more
12/23 – The Schofields, Casey James Prestwood and more
Your Mom’s House
12/20 – Open Jam
12/21 – The Story of Krakyn: Slasha, Ragebot and more