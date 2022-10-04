The bRUNch Run Returns to Denver This Weekend

The bRUNch Run, an annual race in Denver hosted by bRUNch Running Club, is returning to the city this weekend. The race gives you a perfect chance to witness your fitness and indulge in a delicious brunch post-run.

On October 9 you can lace up your sneakers for a timed 5k or 10k run around Denver’s Central Park. With two 10k time slots and three 5k time slots, you can choose how early you want to start your adventure. The bRUNch Run also offers a Kids Run and for an even greater challenge for those overachievers, a combined 5k and 10k run around the park.

After runners finish the race, they can experience a full-on food festival. The festival will be chock-full of brunch bites, mimosas, coffee and more from Denver’s best restaurants. Finishers will also receive a scented metal, commemorative YETI drinkware, a pair of Goodr sunglasses and other swag.

The bRUNch Run also acts as an annual fundraiser for Metro Caring with the event goal of raising funds to provide 40,000 meals to those in need. Last year, the event was able to provide over 20,000 meals through funds raised.

Later this month, bRUNch Running Club will team up with World Playground to host The bRUNch Trail Run in Beaver Creek. The trail edition of the race takes runners through paths filled with Aspen trees exploding in fall colors, ending with brunch and a scented finisher’s medal. The event will raise funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R).

You can register for the race here for $65 to $75. If you are not able to attend the race in person, you can participate in the run virtually by purchasing a bRUNch Run Box here.

The bRUNch Run will be held at Stapleton Central Park located at 8801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Denver.