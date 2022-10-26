This Denver Fitness Influencer Has a Full-Proof Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake Recipe Perfect For Fall

Who’s ready for a fall classic? Say hello to the Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake. Obviously, it’s pumpkin spice season and we want to get our pumpkin spice fix in the healthiest way possible. Here is Denver fitness trainer Tess Yancey’s full-proof recipe for all 303 readers to enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake

Makes two servings

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

2 scoops Vanilla Protein Powder or protein shakes

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon cloves

Pinch of ground ginger

10 ice cubes for preferred consistency

If you’re interested in personal training or nutrition coaching, DM @crushwihtess on Instagram or crushwithtess.com.

Videography by @christianunlimited on Instagram and christianunlimited.me.