How to Deadlift — Advice From a Denver Fitness Influencer

Deadlifts are a multifunctional and multi-joint movement, meaning they can be used in daily life and utilize more than one muscle group. Deadlifts focus on building your back, glutes and hamstrings, also known as your posterior chain.

More than anything, proper form is key to protect your body. Deadlift form can be used to pick up groceries, suitcases into your car on the way to DIA or anything you’re picking up from the floor. Shocker heavy lifting movements can be applied in real life to make your life easier and safer!

Follow these form cues to learn how to do the barbell deadlift properly:

Step up to the loaded barbell or dumbbells, starting with your feet about shoulder-width apart (this might vary by your anatomy and personal preference with experience), with your feet under the bar. Your shins should be close to or actually touching the bar.

Push your butt back and hinge at the waist to bend down to grab the bar or dumbbells on either side of your legs. Grasp it in both hands using an overhand grip so your hands are facing you.

Make sure your hips are lower than your shoulders. Squeeze your shoulder blades together to set your lats, then engage your core. Keep your neck in a neutral position; do not look up, your eyes should follow the movement as you come up.

Push your feet through the floor and pull the weight up, keeping the bar close to your body. You might find that you scrape your shins with the bar, but that’s okay. Invest in long socks or wear pants. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the list, but don’t lean back.

Repeat three times with eight to 10 reps

Looking for an affordable personal trainer and nutrition coach? Visit Tess Yancey at crushwithtess.com or on IG @crushwithtess. Video by Christian Huerta, @christian.unlimited on Instagram.