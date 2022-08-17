Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 8/17 – 8/21

Denver has some popping events lined up this weekend. Start it off by exploring the city by food during Cherry Creek Al Fresco and end it by sipping pretty at the Metal Maidens Screaming Peach Seltzer Release. Wherever you weekend takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, August 17

Cherry Creek Al Fresco – A Food & Wine Event

When: August 17 – 20

Where: Various locations in Cherry Creek North, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek North presents Cherry Creek Al Fresco – A Food & Wine Event. You can delight in wine, cocktail and food tastings throughout the week at spots in located in Cherry Creek North.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: August 17 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of August, you can order a Dissenting Op cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Cobalt Advocates.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: August 17, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass of wine and let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

Mixed Taste

When: August 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver presents Mixed Taste: Free Will and Zombie Deer. The series explores two different topics that somehow find common ground. This Wednesday you can hear from Robert Bridge and Sam Brasch, with poet Franklin Cruz.

Passport to Happiness

When: August 17 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has launched its Passport to Happiness. You can grab a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: August 17 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated is back in Denver with a new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation takes you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Thursday, August 18

Curatorial Talk with Robert Martin

When: August 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver presents a Curatorial Talk with Robert Martin. The virtual lecture will explore Martin’s curation processes, the exhibition the story of you and me and more. Following the talk, you can take part in a Q&A.

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: August 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your cocktail creation on at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Movies at McGregor

When: August 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: August 18, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight in bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch Old School on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, August 19

RugbyTown Sevens Tournament

When: August 19 – 21

Where: Infinity Park, 950 S. Birch St., Glendale

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the summer sun with the RugbyTown Sevens Tournament. You can experience the thrill of rugby at Infinity Park as teams from all across the globe compete for a prize of $10,000.

Glamp AF Market

When: August 19 – 21

Where: Dairy Block Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local brands while celebrating the outdoors with the Glamp AF Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering camping gear, hiking items and anything else outdoor activity-centered.

B-Side Music Friday

When: August 19, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from Schama Noel and Wheelchair Sports Camp on the rooftop.

Steady Flow with Melody Lines at Meow Wolf

When: August 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the wild and wondrous Meow Wolf Denver Convergence Station while jamming out to music from Steady Flow and Melody Lines. You can see both perform live throughout the evening.

Sweet Tunes

When: August 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some live music while diving into delectable ice cream at Sweet Tunes. Sweet Cooie’s hosts the evening with a live performance from Pawnshop Motel on the patio.

RiNo Gets Tropical

When: August 19, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders hosts RiNo Gets Tropical. You can experience a tropical takeover of the cidery and sip on Tiki Imperials such as the new Rum Runner, Cobra Fang and Singapore Sling ciders.

Saturday, August 20

CADENZA

When: August 20, 10 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $23 – $275, tickets available here

The Lowdown: CADENZA returns this Saturday. You can party all night long at the bi-monthly experience with beats from DJ Orca, Stoic and 2 SLIKK while also shopping from pop-ups curated by Denver Fashion Week with local designers.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: August 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with an instructor while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Demonstrating Artist

When: August 20 – 21

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of drawing and mixed-media artist Colin Ruff.

Down In Denver 2022

When: August 20 – 21

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $29.75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge hosts Down In Denver 2022. The event is an all-local music festival with two different stages over two days. The lineup includes A Strange Happening, Pink Fuzz and Dressy Bessy.

2 SNAPS Up! ’90s VS 2000’s Dance Party

When: August 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at the 2 SNAPS Up! ’90s VS 2000’s Dance Party. You can dance till you drop to the best ’90s and 2000’s hits from DJs on Triangle Denver’s dance floor while getting that weekday stress out.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: August 20, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Stroll the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Cerveceria Colorado Cervezas and Taco Pairing

When: August 20, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown:Cervecería Colorado presents a Cervecería Colorado Cervezas and Taco Pairing. You can delight in four cervezas paired with four street-style tacos from Cilantro Denver for a flavorful afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Record Show

When: August 20, 9 a.m.

Where: 1000 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $22.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find all of the best vinyl, posters and more at the Rocky Mountain Record Show. The show features Vinyl DJs jamming all day long, bites from food trucks, sips from a bar and a wide variety of vinyl from top sellers.

6th Annual Healthy Denver Festival

When: August 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your health on at the Sixth Annual Healthy Denver Festival. You can watch performers, listen to music, explore art and more during the well-being-focused festival.

Wild Wild Brett 2011 Vintage Flight Tasting

When: August 20, 11 a.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Denver Taproom, 1441 W. 46th Ave. Unit 17, Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave hosts a Wild Wild Brett 2011 Vintage Flight Tasting. You can imbibe in the limited six-bottle series that was bottled in 2011.

Tiki Party

When: August 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cool off at Cerebral Brewing during a Tiki Party. You can sip on tiki-themed brews such as the Bird of Paradise Fruited Sour, a Forbidden Idol variation and more during the tropical takeover.

Sunday, August 21

Drag Queen Brunch

When: August 21, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $80, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dine on an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet while watching a performance from drag performers during a Drag Queen Brunch. Ironton Distillery hosts the afternoon with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Inside Out Youth Services.

People + Produce

When: August 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The fresh summer outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other new finds within the Belleview Station.

Metal Maidens Screaming Peach Seltzer Release

When: August 21, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get hardcore at the Metal Maidens Screaming Peach Seltzer Release. Black Sky Brewery hosts the afternoon with the fresh and fruity seltzer release to get you chilled out from the summer heat.

Mark Your Calendar

Pints & Pyramids

When: August 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50, tickets available here

Avant Garden – Spore/Seed

When: August 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Kerrie Joy’s Poetic Fashion Show

When: August 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, tickets available here

The Dirty South Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: September 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here