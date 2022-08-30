What to Expect at Uchi’s Garden Series

You may have heard that Uchi announced four exclusive dining options to round out the summer, offering guests a unique dining experience called the Garden Series. The first of the four dinners occurred at Altius Farms — in the garden area behind Uchi — on August 18 as a collaboration between Uchi and Death & Co. and the remaining three will feature unique collaborations with Uchi’s acclaimed chef Tyson Cole, Aspen’s Hotel Jerome and pop-up Che Cazzo.

Upon entering the garden and checking in with the hosts, you’ll likely receive a welcome drink to sip on as everyone gets settled. The host will show you to your seat and you’ll likely be sharing your table with other guests. At the August 18 dinner, there were two large community tables that each sat 10 guests flanked by several four and two top tables.

Since the first dinner was a collaboration with a cocktail bar, cocktails were paired with each course throughout the night. After the first two drinks, you’ll likely become friendly with your table-mates and chat throughout the remainder of the evening. If you’re looking for a quiet date night to have an intimate conversation and privacy, this may not be your favorite event.

Even with four cocktails, there were still a few rounds of sake served with a few of the dishes. Be warned: if you’re not within walking distance of the event, you should probably take an Uber or Lyft.

Each course was exquisitely plated and arrived shortly after the drink pairing. The first item was an off-menu amuse-bouche — a single bite of tomato to prepare the palate. After that, the courses followed the printed menu exactly. Our first course was masu with tasmanian ocean trout, watermelon, fennel and almond paired with kurosawa — a spicy and refreshing cocktail. Duck yakitori followed with a bright gin-based cocktail. Then we got to my favorite course of the evening – nigiri with the best bite of scallop I think I’ve ever had along with a squash blossom tempura handroll with lobster. It was quite delicious.

To follow, a vegetable-forward dish with bok choy, lamb and halibut served with a pendulum highball. Another nigiri course graced us with its presence served with a small glass of sake followed by five spiced aged duck with romano beans, soy jus and fresh wasabi vinaigrette.

For dessert, a small honeydew sorbet with aloe foam was a delightful little bite served with the first whisky-based cocktail of the night. The next dessert — yes, there were two — was a bit heartier: a bruleed crepe with honey roasted peaches, koji cream and yuzu marmalade served with a 10-year aged sake.

You can expect to spend about three and a half hours there, but the time flies by as you enjoy creative dishes and cocktails that you likely won’t find anywhere else.

Set your alarms to try to snag a reservation for Uchi’s next garden series dinner on September 15 with chef Tyson Cole. Dinner costs $200 per person, including tax and gratuity. Tickets go live on September 1 at 2 p.m. and sell out quickly.