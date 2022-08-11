Uchi Announces Garden Series Pop-Ups in Denver This Summer

James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurant owner Tyson Cole plans on expanding his group of restaurants significantly over the next several years. The highly acclaimed restaurants operate under Hai Hospitality but you may know them as Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro. Denver is currently home to one Uchi location, but this summer Cole is bringing four exciting dinners to diners hoping to experience something unique.

Uchi’s Garden Series begins on August 18 (tickets sold out) with subsequent dinners on September 15, September 29 and October 6. Each dinner will feature a 10-course collaborative menu with a different collaborating partner. August 18 will feature a collaboration with Death & Co, September 15 welcomes Chef Cole himself, the September 29 dinner collaborates with Aspen’s Hotel Jerome and the final dinner on October 6 concludes with Che Cazzo.

Dinner will take place at the Altius Farms garden (neighboring Uchi) with one seating at 7 p.m. so that diners can enjoy the sunset from the rooftop and dine al fresco. The cost is $200 per person and includes tax and gratuity.

Mark your calendars, because tickets go on sale here two weeks prior to each event and sell out quickly.