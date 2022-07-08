Steepest Freefall in the Western U.S. Opens July 9th

The American West has long been known for vast and expansive landscapes, punctuated by cliffs and monolithic rock formations. Of which have inspired painters such as Georgia O’Keeffe and, more recently, Mark Maggiori. However, as of July 9, 2022, the American West will be known for something a little different, the steepest free-fall drop in the Western U.S.

A creation mimics a creation out of RollerCoaster Tycoon. Defiance — a fitting name — sits atop Iron Mountain at 7,160 feet in Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs.

With a drop of 110 feet, a top speed of 56 miles per hour, and a duration shy of 60 seconds, passengers can expect to be riding an adrenaline high long after the seat belts have been removed. Think of sky diving, rocky mountain climbing or riding for 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fumanchu all roped into one. On top of the 110-foot drop, riders experience a 111-foot banana roll and a 41-foot Zero-G heartline roll that make the riders feel like they are defying gravity — staying true to its name, the coaster defies stereotypical free fall roller coasters. Instead of using include holding or trim brakes to stop or slow the ride down, Defiance is a genuine, gravity-driven free-fall drop.

Set to open this coming weekend, Defiance gives riders a real chance to live like they were dying, a thrill like no other. For perspective riders, ensure you get to the park early as this is a hot attraction this summer. And, for those with a lite stomach, maybe consider opting for a pretzel and hot dog after the ride.