The Ultimate Summer Guide to Colorado Swimwear

With over a month of summer left, there are still plenty of opportunities for taking advantage of the warm weather. Whether it’s for a trip to the hot springs or a poolside picnic, a well-made and confidence-boosting swimsuit is a must-have for a Colorado summer.

Despite being a landlocked state, Colorado offers a host of local brands and businesses that supply wide-ranging swimwear collections. Below is a list of five local brands you can support this summer in your search for the perfect suit and sunglasses.

Water and Salt

Based in Summit County, Water and Salt was founded by Nichole Steuart in 2020. The swimwear is handmade by Steuart herself, with sustainability at the forefront of the brand. The suits are custom-made to fit every body type, and customers can choose their preferred color and cut to maximize comfort and confidence.

Water and Salt offers a number of contemporary styles and patterns, all while providing a sturdy enough structure for Coloradans to comfortably and fashionably enjoy any rafting or cliff jumping that may occur throughout the summer.

To shop Water and Salt, visit their Etsy and Instagram.

Dona Forta

Liana Hill, the founder of Dona Forta, believes in helping women establish a personal style while abandoning the wasteful practice of following trends. The swimwear offered at Dona Forta is therefore made in ethical working conditions with high-quality materials that are meant to last decades, taking a slow fashion approach to their brand.

With high-waisted classic cuts and warm tones taken directly from a summery color palette, these suits are guaranteed to outlast any trend cycle, empowering women to take charge of their own style in a sustainable way.

Dona Forta is located at 4309 W. 44th Avenue in Denver. To shop online, visit their website.

Femme Fatale Intimates

Located on North Broadway, Femme Fatale Intimates offers an extensive selection of size-inclusive swimwear to Denver. With everything from brightly colored strappy bikinis to classic black one-pieces with a twist, Femme Fatale has something for everyone to feel their best in.

Femme Fatale offers personal styling appointments for free with any purchase. Upon request, a glass of wine is also provided to shoppers — an additional bonus for supporting the local small business.

Femme Fatale Intimates is located at 26 N. Broadway in Denver. To shop online, visit their website.

ColoradoSol Wooden Sunglasses

Faced with 300 days of sun every year, Coloradans are undoubtedly in need of high-quality sunglasses. ColoradoSol Wooden Sunglasses offer sustainability, style and eye protection in their handcrafted sunglass collection.

Made from sustainable sources, these wooden sunglasses come in various styles and colors, and all have UV 400 Polarized lenses.

To shop ColoradoSol, visit their website.

Meraki Moon Boutique

The local Denver boutique Meraki Moon is geared up for summer, providing customers with over fifteen styles of sunglasses to choose from in addition to their typical host of clothing.

With frame colors ranging from retro-inspired pinks and whites to minimalistic blacks and browns, the selection provides options that will match any swimsuit.

Meraki Moon Boutique is located at 3070 Blake Street (Unit 100) in Denver. To shop their sunglasses online, visit their website.