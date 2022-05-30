29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some exploratory events lined up this week. Start it off by getting cinematic at the Mountainfilm Festival and end it by helping the earth and the city with a Platte River Clean-Up. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 30

Mountainfilm Festival

When: May 30

Where: Various locations in Telluride, check here

Cost: Varying prices, purchase here

The Lowdown: Mountainfilm Festival returns for its 44th year. The festival features five days of film screenings, workshops and more in Telluride. Starting on May 31 til June 7 the festival will move online for event more programming.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: May 30 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of May, you can order a Cityscapes Mexican lager with a Paloma shot and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to CHOW.

Tuesday, May 31

Molly E. Lee in Conversation with Samantha Cohoe

When: May 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts Molly E. Lee in Conversation with Samantha Cohoe. The two will speak about Lee’s latest book Spark of Ash and her Ember of Night series.

Ciders & Sides

When: May 31, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $28 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into four freshly baked cupcakes paired perfectly with a flight of four ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery for the super sweet afternoon.

Anderman Photography Lecture

When: May 31, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Anderman Photography Lecture series. This Tuesday you can hear from photographer and artist Sandy Skoglund about her works, processes and more.

Wednesday, June 1

Indie 102.3’s ‘Serve It’ Pride Party at Meow Wolf Denver

When: June 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Convergence Center, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 partners with Meow Wolf Denver for a ‘Serve It’ Pride Party. You can celebrate the beginning of Pride month with sets from DJ Kori Hazel, performances Mikki Miraj, Destino, Wheelchair Sports Campe and more.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: June 1, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem presents an Uncorked! Comedy Show. The event features an evening of wine and laughs with sets from local comedians. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while getting your giggle on all night long.

Denver Beer Co. Pride Party

When: June 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Platte Street, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. honors PRIDE with a Berry Proud Release and a Pride Party. You can sip on the Berry Proud sour ale with 15% of sales from every Berry Proud pint and Denver Beer Co. Pride merch benefiting One Colorado.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 1, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a spring evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Andrew Cooney on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, June 2

Cervezas for Causes

When: June 2, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Ricardo Flores Magón Academy. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Fit & Rock

When: June 2, 6 -7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Fit & Rock. The event features a workout session with Inward Fitness. You can heat up with a HIIT-style session and sweat it out. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 2, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch Dazed and Confused on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, June 3

Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: June 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents an Exhibition Opening Celebration. You can peruse three new exhibitions, speak to artists, dance to DJ sets and more throughout the evening.

First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk

When: June 3, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with Insider Her Studio for the First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk. You can explore local art, listen to live music, sip beverages at pop-up bars and more throughout the night.

First Friday Art Walk

When: June 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The experience features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

La Hora de Vermut

When: June 3, 4 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $97, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ultreia presents a La Hora de Vermut event. You can sip on Astobiza Vermouth Cocktails and delight in Pintxos and Tapas to celebrate the amazing vermouth and the Astobiza team.

Yoga in the Park Season Kickoff

When: June 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during the Yoga in the Park Season Kickoff. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Year 11 Anniversary Party

When: June 3 – 5

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company raises a glass to 11 years in business with its 11 Year Anniversary Party. The three-day event offers beer releases, live music, food and more for a celebration of the ages.

Saturday, June 4

Tacolandia

When: June 4, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the best tacos during Tacolandia. The event features unlimited taco samples from over 40 local taquerias and Mexican restaurants. You can wash it all down with beverages while jamming out to live music and raising funds for Civic Center Conservancy.

Lumonics Immersed

When: June 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory journey with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

MCA Penny Admission When: June 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver Cost: $.01 at entry or register here The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for a penny, that is right — only one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Clarissa Tossin: Falling From Earth, Guadalupe Maravilla: Purring Monsters with Mirrors on Their Backs and Tania Candiani: For the Animals.

Park Hill Art Festival

When: June 4 – 5

Where: Historic Park Hill Neighborhood, 4819 Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Explore the Historic Park Hill Neighborhood and find some amazing art during the Park Hill Art Festival. The ninth annual festival features a gathering of over 90 local artists with a juried fine art, a fine craft show and more.

Five Points Jazz Festival

When: June 4, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things jazz and the history of the Five Points neighborhood during the Five Points Jazz Festival. The festival features performances from multiple jazz bands on different stages, food, drinks and more. You can jam out to the best jazz in Denver throughout the day.

Relationsh*t

When: June 4, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear some horribly-funny stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can listen to Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Juneteenth: The Latest Word on Freedom

When: June 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear from Soul Food Scholar and author, Adrian Miller during Juneteenth: The Latest Word on Freedom. Miller will discuss the emancipation of African Americans and the celebrations that emerged from the event.

STILLness

When: June 4, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

Sunday, June 5

Larry Bruno Pizza Pop-Up

When: June 5, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: A5 Steakhouse, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: A5 Steakhouse celebrates its sixth month anniversary with a Larry Bruno Pizza Pop-Up. You can dive into New York-style pizza pie, Chicken Parmesan Calzones, Muffalettas and more. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Mimosa Fest Denver

When: June 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your morning off right with Mimosa Fest Denver. You can sip on the best mimosas while jamming out to beats from DJs in Cervantes.

Platte River Clean-Up

When: June 5, 9 a.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Volunteer for a Platte River Clean-Up. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers teams up with Denver Parks and Recreation for the clean-up of the river along the South Platte River Trail. The event starts behind REI Denver. Parking is at the Denver Aquarium lot.

