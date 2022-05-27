Indie 102.3 is Kicking Off Denver Pride Month at Meow Wolf

Pride month is just around the corner. While the COVID-19 pandemic has left a damper on Pride festivities in the past few years, this upcoming Pride season is back in full swing for in-person events including Indie 102.3’s ‘Serve It’ Pride Party at Meow Wolf. Locals can come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with the local Queer community who participate and elevate the Denver music scene on Wednesday, June 1.

As the kick-off to Pride month, ‘Serve It’ will include music and performances from LGBTQ+ artists. DJ Kori Hazel is sure to bring the funk with his signature disco dance party spins featuring a touch of unpredictability to get you grooving. Drag queen Mikki Miraj and friends will give a show providing the right amount of fantasy to compliment Meow Wolf. Musical act Destino is set to bring his experimental digital-pop-scape for fans to indulge in while Wheelchair Sports Camp, “Denver’s biggest smallest band,” is set to rock the stage as well.

This will be Indie 102.3’s first time throwing an event of this kind with hopes to continue its partnership with Meow Wolf celebrating Denver Pride Month. In a statement, the on-air host of Serve It! and Digital Editor for Indie 102.3, Demi Harvey stated, “What makes this event unique is how it uplifts our local music scene and our entertainment scene all in one space. We hope to give the audience a safe space to celebrate these many facets of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Furthermore, Harvey expressed that people can expect, “a rager — nonstop dancing and full of joy! Everyone 21+ is welcome to come and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community. We have even negotiated the ticket prices as low as we could to make this event even more accessible. Serve It!‘s Pride Party will be filled with all sorts of entertainment from music and performances, DJs to bands and drag queens. We’ll also have a few other surprises in store.”

Event tickets purchased for shows in The Perplexiplex DO NOT include admission to the Meow Wolf exhibit. If you would like to experience the converged worlds during your visit, exhibit tickets can be purchased separately and are based on availability. Buy tickets here: https://tickets.meowwolf.com/denver/

Masks are strongly encouraged and recommended to be worn throughout your entire visit to the converged worlds. If you have any questions about the COVID policy you may email [email protected]