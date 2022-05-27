Tacolandia is a Mexican Food Lover’s Paradise

We are all well aware that Mexican food is one of Denver’s many gems. There is no better way to celebrate the rich vibrancy of this cuisine than an event dedicated to everyone’s favorite food — tacos. Tacolandia, created by Westword, is back and better than ever and will introduce us to new sites and flavors from all around colorful Colorado.
Tacolandia got its start in LA as Westword began to create deep connections within the food scene there. “We had so many great restaurant relationships and wanted to share them with the city and bring them all together in this way,” said Will Wytias-Sobel, Westword’s marketing and events director. After a wildly successful event in California, the team brought the idea to Denver in 2016.
In the past six years, Tacolandia has made its mark in Denver. 3,000 to 3,500 patrons each year come hungry and leave more than satisfied. This event is complete with bites from over 40 taquerias and Mexican restaurants in true all-you-can-eat style. To wash it all down, drink samples from 4 Noses Brewing Company, Don Julio, Loyal Nine Cocktails and other sponsors will be sprinkled across the event. If the food options are not tempting enough, live Lucha Libre wrestling, a DJ and more will liven up the lawn all day long.
This event does an impressive job featuring many taco spots that are not widely known or visited. “We really try and fill the event with as many authentic, local small ma and pop type taquerias that you probably have not heard from or do not know where they are,” Wytias-Sobel said. “We are seeking to celebrate the incredible cuisine that each of these restaurants offers.” It may not be hard to mess up a taco, but all of these spots have perfected the craft.
Here is the list of restaurants featured at Tacolandia –
Bits & Pieces con Cerveza
Cabron Carbon
Chile con Quesadilla Food Truck
Cilantro
Dee Tacko
Diego’s Tacos Y Birrias
Dos Abuelas
El Coco Pirata
El Reparo Mexican Grill
El Zarandiao
Flavor of Tabasco
Gringos Tacos Denver
La Diabla
La Machaca
La Unica Birria De Res
Los Mesones Restaurant
Mama Lolita’s Mexican
Moya’s Tacos
Neveria Bule Bule
Que Bueno Suerte
Taco Block
Taco Sabe
Tacos del Homie
Teocalli Cocina
Tonantzin Casa de Café
Yareth’s
Stoney’s Cantina
Wild Taco
Smoke in the City
El Cubanaso
Mi Rey
Nomad
Bellota
And more to be announced!
Tacolandia is set to return on June 4 to Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. General admission tickets run for $40 and include unlimited taco samplings, beverage samples, all entertainment and access to the cash bars. For a VIP experience, spend $25 more to gain early entry at 3 p.m., access to the exclusive lounge, special taco samplings and two free drink tickets. Tacolandia is a 21+ only event.