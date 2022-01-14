14 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This Month

Congratulations, everyone! We’ve officially made it through the holidays. After all that cuffing season/holiday gift buying/potential for reliving March of 2020 stress this past month, we could all use some serious decompressing. Thankfully, the Denver comedy scene has a killer lineup of shows this month to start the new year with some laughs.

Uncorked! Comedy

When: January 5, 19 @ 7:45 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every first and third Wednesday, join Denver comic Hannah Jones for an intimate showcase of local comedy talent. The show is free so be sure to get there early for seating! More information can be found here.

Michael Rapaport

When: January 6-8 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $25-40

The Lowdown: Michael Rapaport is an actor and comedian known best for his roles in True Romance, Cop Land and Atypical. He is also the host of the hit podcast I Am Rapaport. Rapaport will be bringing his newest comedy tour to Denver for a three-night run at Comedy Works South. Tickets can be found here.

Brad Williams

When: January 6-8 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $30-36

The Lowdown: Actor and comedian Brad Williams has been featured on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Underground, as well as numerous TV shows including FX’s Legit and Hulu’s Deadbeat. His one-hour comedy special — Fun Size — was the highest rated on Showtime. Williams will be performing three nights at Comedy Works Downtown. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

50 First Jokes

When: January 7 @ 8 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theater, 3654 Navajo Street Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Hosted by local comic Sam Tallent, join 50 of Denver’s best comedians as they tell their first joke of 2022. Buy tickets here.

Akeem Woods

When: January 7, 8 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $10-35

The Lowdown: A regular at The Comedy Cellar in NYC and semi-finalist on Stand Up NBC, Akeem Woods is making his way to the Mile High for two shows at Denver Comedy Underground’s new location. Tickets can be found here.

Patton Oswalt

When: January 8 @ 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Award-winning comedian Patton Oswalt is known for his long list of comedy specials — his 2020 special I Love Everything was recently nominated for a primetime Emmy. The voice of Remy in Disney’s Ratatouille, he has also appeared in a variety of sitcoms, including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Parks and Recreation. Oswalt’s newest comedy tour — Who’s Ready To Laugh? — is headed to the Mile High for one night only. Find more information here.

Not Made For TV

When: January 12 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Not Made For TV — a Denver-based comedy trio comprised of Derek Walton, Edward Bell and Austin Black — hosts a monthly live show filled with lives sketches and hilarious stand-up. January’s show will be headlined by Denver’s own Christie Buchele, who has been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse and Laughs on Fox. Tickets can be found here.

Faded Comedy

When: January 14 @ 8 PM

Where: The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

Aziz Ansari

When: January 15 @ 7:30, 9 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Aziz Ansari is a comedian and actor known best for his time on Parks and Recreation, Master of None, as well as his multiple stand-up specials. Ansari recently announced his “Last Minute Tour” that will lead him to Denver’s Paramount Theatre for one night only. Tickets can be found here.

The Dope Show

When: January 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theater, 3654 Navajo Street Denver

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: Knowing that “everything is funnier high,” the Dope Show is a comedy showcase where comedians perform their set, get extremely high, and then attempt to perform again. Need I say more? Tickets can be found here.

Sunday Funday

When: January 16 @ 7 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Sunday Funday host Alec Flynn is bringing in the big guns for their first show of the new year with headliner and local comedy legend Adam Cayton-Holland. Cayton-Holland has performed on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is also the founder of High Plains Comedy Festival and a member of the comedy trio, The Grawlix. Get tickets here.

Lewis Black

When: January 21, 22 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Lewis Black is a grammy-award-winning stand-up comedian and actor known for his infamous rant-style comedy. Along with his role as Anger in Pixar’s Inside Out, Black is a regular on The Daily Show and has comedy specials featured on HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime. His 2022 tour — Off The Rails — will be kicking off right here in Denver at the Paramount Theatre. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Ben Roy

When: January 21, 22 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground

Cost: $10-35

The Lowdown: Denver comedian and member of the infamous Grawlix trio, Ben Roy has been featured on HBO’s Funny as Hell and Comedy Central’s Adam Devines House Party. Roy also created starred in his own show Those Who Can’t on TruTV. Get tickets here.

Matteo Lane

When: January 27 – 29 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $20-25

The Lowdown: Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian featured on HBO’s Crashing, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central’s Adam Devines House Party. Find more information and purchase tickets here.