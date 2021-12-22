For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

Just Announced – Aziz Ansari Brings “Last Minute Tour” to Paramount Theatre

Aziz Ansari recently announced his “Last Minute Tour” — a nationwide tour that brings the award-winning actor and comedian to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on January 15, 2022. 

A Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor and director, Ansari is best known for co-creating, writing and staring in the Netflix series “Master of None,” as well as his beloved role on “Parks and Recreation.” He is also known for his Netflix comedy specials “Buried Alive” and “Right Now.” His 2015 special “Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden” made him one of the few comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden.

Aziz Ansari will perform at the Paramount Theatre on January 15, 2022 with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Find more information and purchase tickets here. Health and safety guidelines for the show can be found here

Photo courtesy of Paramount Theatre

See the full list of dates below:

December 26: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

December 27: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

December 28: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

December 29: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center 

December 30: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center 

January 1: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre 

January 2: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre 

January 7: San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

January 8: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – Oakland 

January 15: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre 

January 20: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

January 21: Washington DC @ The Anthem 

January 22: Washington DC @ The Anthem 

January 24: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden