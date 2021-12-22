Just Announced – Aziz Ansari Brings “Last Minute Tour” to Paramount Theatre

Aziz Ansari recently announced his “Last Minute Tour” — a nationwide tour that brings the award-winning actor and comedian to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on January 15, 2022.
A Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor and director, Ansari is best known for co-creating, writing and staring in the Netflix series “Master of None,” as well as his beloved role on “Parks and Recreation.” He is also known for his Netflix comedy specials “Buried Alive” and “Right Now.” His 2015 special “Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden” made him one of the few comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden.
Aziz Ansari will perform at the Paramount Theatre on January 15, 2022 with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Find more information and purchase tickets here. Health and safety guidelines for the show can be found here.
See the full list of dates below:
December 26: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
December 27: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
December 28: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
December 29: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
December 30: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
January 1: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
January 2: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
January 7: San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
January 8: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – Oakland
January 15: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
January 20: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
January 21: Washington DC @ The Anthem
January 22: Washington DC @ The Anthem
January 24: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden