Mike Tyson Launches His First Premium Cannabis Line in Colorado

The iconic heavyweight champion “Iron Mike” Tyson has taken one of his many talents to the Colorado cannabis industry. Really, Tyson couldn’t be a better fit for the industry. “Cannabis puts me in a different state of mind; it relaxes me,” he said. “I wish I would have discovered how it could help me earlier in life because in my case, the more relaxed I am, the better I am. Not just as a fighter, but in my daily life.”

The cannabis connoisseur has launched Tyson 2.0, his premium flower cannabis line, at all 20 of The Green Solution‘s Colorado dispensaries. When asked why he picked The Green Solution as the exclusive seller of Tyson 2.0, he said because “they are the best of the best” and he “wanted to do Colorado right.” Starting first in Colorado, Columbia Care — the exclusive national cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of Tyson 2.0 — will continue to roll out these products in new markets across the country.

Tyson’s excitement to bring his carefully cultivated flower to the Colorado cannabis market is infectious. He prides himself on being an integral part of the growing, packaging, sampling and selling process. Tyson 2.0 includes several strains ranging from mild to high potency, including “Billy White,” “Clementine” and “Maui Wowie” Sativa strains; “OG Kush” and “Haymaker” hybrid strains; and “Rocky Mountain Toad,” “Purple Punch” and “Blue Snow” Indica strains — all naming conventions provided by Tyson himself. Tyson 2.0 offers flower only per Tyson’s preference. “Flower is my go-to — edibles do me dirty,” he said.

The entrepreneur and heavyweight champion has a soft heart for helping others. Tyson plans to donate a percentage of the revenue earned through Tyson 2.0 to national charities focused on homelessness and hunger. As far as what’s next on Tyson’s radar of entrepreneurship, boxing and acting, he says “The sky is the limit.”

