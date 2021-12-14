8 Holiday-Themed Bars in and Around the Denver Metro Area

Candy canes and glitter drinks are all the buzz this holiday season. Much of the holiday spirit is about giving — all the Miracle pop-up bars are places one can donate towards a great organization and get their favorite holiday drink while doing so. Many other bars around the Denver Metro Area are the first of their kind, like Felix Navidad.

If you’re still looking for some holiday spirit this season, here is a list of places around Denver that are guaranteed to fill your cup with joy.

Miracle on Main Street

Where: 836 1/2 Main St., Louisville

When: Sunday and Monday 12 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday 4 – 11 p.m. Until December 30

The Lowdown: The miracle immersive experience is one hour and 30 minutes. A $5 entry fee will go towards the Louisville Community Food Bank and Colorado Car Share. Their cocktail menu features a Bad Santa hot drink, Yippie Kay Ya Mother F****!, Jingle Balls Nog and many more. They also serve food like Saint Nicks Salty Sack, which is rosemary parmesan popcorn, and Mrs.Claus’s Sweet Bags, otherwise known as snickerdoodle cookies. You can also order a gingerbread house to build with loved ones.

Miracle on Pecos Street

Where: ​​3200 N Pecos St., Denver

When: Sunday – Wednesday 5 – 11 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Until December 30

The Lowdown: There is a $5 entry fee that goes towards Urban Peak. Urban Peak is an organization that helps youth facing homelessness in Denver. This pop-up bar is featured in Avanti Denver and walk-ins are welcome. There are snacks available inside the Miracle Bar, however, no outside food from vendors inside Avanti is permitted. One special drink “On Dasher” is garnished with a burnt marshmallow. There are also non-alcoholic beverages available for all 21+.

Miracle on Pearl Street

Where: 1401 Pearl St., Boulder

When: Sunday – Wednesday 5 – 11 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Until December 30

The Lowdown: There is a $5 entry fee with all proceeds going towards There With Care, which helps children and families with critical illnesses. Miracle on Pearl Street features many of the same cocktails as the other miracle bars but is located in the heart of Boulder with many shopping and dining options around.

Sippin Santa at Arvada Tavern

Where: 5707 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

When: Sunday – Thursday, 4:30 – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. Until December 30

The Lowdown: Sippin’ Santa is a Hawaiian-themed drink special at the Arvada Tavern. Featuring cocktails like “The regifter” a blend of rum, pineapple liquor, cherry syrup and lemon; “Azul Navidad” all mixed together with tequila, mezcal, lime and coconut; and the “Mistletoe-to-toe” a sharable drink that is a tiki tub with Santa and a friend.

Tinseltown

Where: 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Wednesday – Sunday 1 – 11 p.m. Until December 31

The Lowdown: Tinseltown features live performances, holiday trivia, board games, and fun holiday drinks. There is a time limit of one hour and 30 minutes of holiday fun. The “Holiday berry Bramble” cocktail is a fan favorite with a mix of vodka, blackberry puree, rosemary syrup and lemon one is guaranteed to find a cozy seat by the fire. Sing-a-longs are welcome and encouraged while one enjoys drinks and company.

Felix Navidad

Where: 1801 Central St., Denver

When: Sunday 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Until Janurary 3

The Lowdown: Enjoy a full dining experience at My Neighbor Felix in LoHi while in the midst of the Christmas spirit. On a first-come, first-serve basis this is the first year My Neighbor Felix has hosted Felix Navidad. There are no entry fees and this experience is available from open to close. “Santa’s Cookies N Milk” shots are a crowd-favorite and going fast.

The Krampus Room

Where: ​​3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

When: December 17, 7 – 10 p.m.; December 18, 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: For those who find the holidays scary, The Krampus Room is for you. In the spirit of Halloween comes 13 floors of Krampus for those nightmares before Christmas. This is a Christmas-themed haunted house that has a secret underground bar, the ShriekEasy, at the end of the holiday horrors.

Snowdrift

Where: 218 S. Broadway, Denver

When: Tuesday – Thursday, 5 – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Sunday, 5 – 10 p.m. Until January 4

The Lowdown: Adrift Tiki Bar becomes a Hawaiian oasis for Christmas this year. One can find a “Jingle Bird” to help give them the courage to sing and a Rum, Rum, Rudolph punch bowl to keep stirring up the magic of the holiday season. There are many other featured cocktails and foods that one can find as well.