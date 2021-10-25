31 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some thrilling events lined up this week. Start it off by laughing a little at an Open Mike Comedy Show and end it with a spook-tacular Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Wherever the week might pull you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 25

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: October 25, 8 – 9 p.m. Where: Online Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can take part in an open mic comedy hour or listen to local up-and-coming comedians play out hilarious sets. You can hear some witty commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy. Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns When: October 25 – 31 Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $10 – $21.99, get tickets here The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more in honor of Halloween. Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Release

When: October 25

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations and WeldWerks Brewing, 508 8th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream teams up with WeldWerks Brewing to present a Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Release. You can grab a can of the collaboration beer that has been brewed with Little Man’s staple salted oreo ice cream, oreos, vanilla and more.

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 25 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

Tuesday, October 26

HalloWINE + Snax Pairing

When: October 26 – 31

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 per pairing

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts a HalloWINE + Snax Pairing. You can delight in a bucket full of snack bites and a flight of wine for $25 or a bucket and two flights for $35 – perfect to celebrate Halloween early.

Spooky Spirits

When: October 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte hosts Spooky Spirits – a pre-Día de los Muertos tasting evening. You can sip on Dano’s Tequila Día de los Muertos-themed cocktails during an evening of libation. Reserve a spot here.

Ciders & Sides

When: October 26, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Mermaids Bakery for Ciders & Sides. You can nosh on a pairing of four Halloween-themed cupcakes complemented with a flight of four ciders for a tasty afternoon.

Science & Nature Book Club

When: October 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during a Science & Nature Book Club. You can read and discuss the novel Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer throughout the evening with a Tattered Cover moderator.

Wednesday, October 27

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: October 27, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Laugh Your Craft Off: Monsters & Demons: Halloween Needle Felting. You can create your own little monster or demon with the help of artist Miranda Harp while listening to a set from comedian BK Sharad during the crafty evening.

60 Minutes in Space

When: October 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Brighter Than Love Pop-Up Art Gallery

When: October 27, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver-based A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver Co. for a Brighter Than Love Pop Up Gallery. The exhibition shares positivity through mixed media pieces full of bright and bold colors.

Night of The Dancing Dead

When: October 27, doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The Clockwork Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bella Dive World Dance entrances you with a 10th annual Night of the Dancing Dead. You dress up in a costume, take part in a contest to win prizes and even dance if you feel like shaking it.

BOOnion Station

When: October 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station hosts BOOnion Station. Take a trick-or-treat exploration of Denver Union Station with live entertainment, live music, face painting and more. Make sure to strut your stuff in your best Halloween costume for good measure.

4th Annual Howl-o-ween

When: October 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is back with its 4th Annual Howl-o-ween doggie costume contest. You can dress your pup up to take part in the contest to win prizes, sip on beer and delight in Halloween-themed treats.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: October 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling hosts a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. The course will teach you how to create three different Halloween-themed cocktails with Deviation’s gin and whiskey, fruits, spices and more for a lavish evening.

Thursday, October 28

Hocus Pocus Movie Night

When: October 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6335 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $10 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a seat within Marjorie Park for a Hocus Pocus Movie Night. You can nibble on bites from Wyly Coyote Concessions, sip on hot drinks to cozy up and more for a seasonal evening.

Horror Movie Trivia

When: October 28, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Kuma’s Corner Denver, 3500 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put together a team of six to flex your knowledge on all things horror film for a Horror Movie Trivia night. You can have a chance at winning food, gift cards, drinks and more throughout the evening. Call 720.500.5077 to make a reservation.

Deborah Roberts Artist Talk

When: October 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a Deborah Roberts Artist Talk. You can hear a lecture from mixed media artist Deborah Roberts with interviewer Nora Abrams throughout the art-filled evening.

Friday, October 29

World’s Longest Cider Pour

When: October 29, 5 p.m.

Where: Acreage, 1380 Horizon Ave. Unit A, Lafayette

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is attempting to set a world record for the World’s Longest Cider Pour. You can watch the pour set off from an extended firetruck ladder that stretches 100-feet high with a glass in hand. If you end up with the most cider in a glass, you can win cider for a year. Sign up here.

Floyd D. Tunson

When: October 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michael Warren Contemporary welcomes Floyd D. Tunson for an opening reception. You can peruse paintings created by artist Floyd D. Tunson with a variety of different styles during the exhibition.

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: October 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 – $18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum returns with its Untitled series. You can experience Untitled: Creative Fusions. You can participate with the theme “The Spirit Survives” with art from artist Alejandra Abad, live music from Felix Ayodele and more.

Haunted History Tour

When: October 29, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Get a spooky vibe on with a Haunted History Tour. You can take an evening tour through Cheesman Park and hear about its not-so-sweet history, hauntings and more with the guidance of Sam Carstens. To create a reservation, email [email protected] or call 970.316.5828.

Fan Expo Denver Special Addition

When: October 29 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $349, get passes here

The Lowdown: Fan Expo Denver has made its way to the Mile High City for a special edition event. You can experience three days of panels, celebrity appearances, cosplay and more throughout the wild weekend.

Halloween Movies at Ironton

When: October 29, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out with Halloween Movies at Ironton. You can kick back for a double feature of The Conjuring. You can delight in themed snacks and cocktails in a heated tent while you view the films.

Saturday, October 30

Denver Halloween 2021 Paranormal Palace

When: October 30, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Halloween ruckus on during the Denver Halloween 2021 Paranormal Palace. Wear your best Halloween costume for a themed-ball, take a chance to win $2,000 during a costume contest, listen to live music and more throughout the thrilling evening.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: October 30, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art District on Santa Fe is back with a Día de los Muertos Celebration. You grab a free alter kit to build your own ofrenda. The kits will be available while supplies last on October 30 in the lot just north of Su Teatro at 721 Santa Fe Drive. You can also submit photos of those who have passed to add to a memorial projection that will be displayed on the Daniels & Fisher Tower on November 1 and 5.

Supernatural Festival 2021

When: October 30, 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $59 – $139, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your thrills on with the Supernatural Festival. You can dance all night long with Global Dance during the spooktacular event filled with live music, costumes and more.

Nicole Moudaber & Yousef Warehouse Experience

When: October 30, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Treat yourself with a Nicole Moudaber & Yousef Warehouse Experience. You can jam out to DJs Nicole Moudaber and Yousef Warehouse while dressing up in a killer Halloween costume to celebrate the holiday.

Sunday, October 31

13th Annual Pumpkin Carving & Costume Competition

When: October 31, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts its 13th Annual Pumpkin Carving & Costume Contest. You can carve up a pumpkin, play themed games, imbibe on brews in a beer tent from Recess Beer Garden and more throughout the boo-tastic day.

Zombie Crawl and Flash Mob

When: October 31, 2 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Neighborhood Music teams up with Stanley Marketplace for a Zombie Crawl and Flash Mob. You can dress up in Zombie garb, lumber through the marketplace and get wild with a themed flash mob. Register here to take part in the performance.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: October 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a flavor-filled Halloween brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

