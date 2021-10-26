40+ Halloween Events in Denver to Get Your Spook On

The Halloween season is here and Denver has some spooktacular events to attend. 303 Magazine has gathered a multitude of thrilling adventures to check out ranging from thrilling haunted houses to pumpkin patches.

13th Floor

When: October 26 – 31

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $39.99, tickets available here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary experience. You can get terrified by exploring Frost-Bite, a broken-down cryogenics lab, dive deep into a feud between werewolves and vampires with Bad Blood and unleash your deepest fears in The Dollmaker in one horrifying night.

Wild Fall

When: October 26 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Get a little scare in your step during Wild Fall. The Denver Zoo hosts a Halloween-themed adventure with stories about cryptids, a chance to walk around the zoo with costumes on, festive food and drink and more for a seasonal atmosphere.

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 26 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: $10 – $21.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more in honor of Halloween.

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 26 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

HalloWINE + Snax Pairing

When: October 26 – 31

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 per pairing

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts a HalloWINE + Snax Pairing. You can delight in a bucket full of snack bites and a flight of wine for $25 or a bucket and two flights for $35 – perfect to celebrate Halloween early.

4th Annual Howl-o-ween

When: October 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is back with its 4th Annual Howl-o-ween doggie costume contest. You can dress your pup up to take part in the contest to win prizes, sip on beer and delight in Halloween-themed treats.

Benny’s ESB Release Party When: October 28, 6 – 9 p.m. Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver Cost: Free register here The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Co. presents Benny’s ESB Release Party and Halloween Dog Costume Contest. The event is an extra spooky bash in honor of Benny the English bulldog. You can sip on the tapping of the release, dress your pup up in a cute costume to win prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit MaxFund animal rescue.

BOOnion Station

When: October 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station hosts BOOnion Station. Take a trick-or-treat exploration of Denver Union Station with live entertainment, live music, face painting and more. Make sure to strut your stuff in your best Halloween costume for good measure.

Hocus Pocus Movie Night

When: October 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6335 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $10 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a seat within Marjorie Park for a Hocus Pocus Movie Night. You can nibble on bites from Wyly Coyote Concessions, sip on hot drinks to cozy up and more for a seasonal evening.

Twisted Circus

When: October 29, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $300, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake your stuff at The Triangle Denver during Twisted Circus. You can jam out to sick beats from DJs, take part in circus-themed events, win prizes from a costume contest and more throughout the evening.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

When: October 29

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Get your spook and adrenaline on at Elitch Gardens Fright Fest. Ride all of the wonderful rides that Elitch Gardens has to offer, experience haunted features and creatures around the park and more. Costumes are welcome, just make sure they are family-friendly.

Halloween Fest

When: October 29 – 31

Where: Downtown Aquarium, Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: Free with $23.50 general admission here

The Lowdown: Dive into a watery world at Downtown Aquarium – Denver’s Halloween Fest. You can take part in a three-day fest of themed games, adorable animal appearances, an exhibit trick or treat and more.

McGregor Scare

When: October 29 – 31

Where: Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Milepost Zero hosts McGregor Scare. You can sip on jack-o-lantern cocktails, play Halloween games, party in a silent disco and more throughout the three-day bash held within the square.

Hallow-Queenie Drag Queen Bingo When: October 29, 7 – 9 p.m. Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 12th Ave., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Don a Halloween costume and grab a scoop of sweet ice cream during Hallow-Queenie Drag Queen Bingo. You can play bingo with the help of drag performer Muni Tox while delighting in an icy treat.

Día de los Muertos at Kachina Cantina

When: October 29 – November 2

Where: Kachina Denver, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina celebrates the Day of the Dead with a Día de los Muertos menu. You can delight in bites of Elote, short rib Birria and Pato con Mole during the five-day celebration. Make your reservations here.

Haunted History Tour

When: October 29, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Get a spooky vibe on with a Haunted History Tour. You can take an evening tour through Cheesman Park and hear about its not-so-sweet history, hauntings and more with the guidance of Sam Carstens. To create a reservation, email [email protected] or call 970.316.5828.

Halloween Movies at Ironton

When: October 29, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out with Halloween Movies at Ironton. You can kick back for a double feature of The Conjuring. You can delight in themed snacks and cocktails in a heated tent while you view the films.

Fan Expo Denver Special Addition

When: October 29 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $349, get passes here

The Lowdown: Fan Expo Denver has made its way to the Mile High City for a special edition event. You can experience three days of panels, celebrity appearances, cosplay and more throughout the wild weekend. What better way to spend Halloween weekend?

Halloween Weekend At LUKI

When: October 29 – 31

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery hosts a weekend of Halloween fun with three days of mystical events. You can take part in tarot readings, watch light shows, experience magical performances and more from The Circus Foundry all while sipping on a LUKI brew.

Spooky Saturday

When: October 30, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a punk rock Halloween party dubbed Spooky Saturday. You can rock out the night with DJ Big Shrimpin’ and DJ Craw Daddy, imbibe on a Darkland Dark Lager release or a Major Frights special and more during the evening.

Halloweekend @ The Church

When: October 30, 9 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub hosts Halloweekend. You can strut your stuff in a costume contest and win cash prizes, party with bottle service, jam out to beats from Dj Gonzo, Dj Johnny, Dj Ricky and more throughout the weekend.

For[a]ged Halloween Party

When: October 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Foraged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Halloween with an evening filled with cocktails, food, entertainment and more during a Halloween Party at For[a]ged. The ticket prices offer a complimentary to-go cocktail, a goodie bag, live music and more throughout the night.

Black Sky Brewery Halloween Party

When: October 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your metal on during a Black Sky Brewery Halloween Party. You can dress up and take part in a costume contest, listen to some killer music from Nemesis of Neglect and Katalysk and imbibe in a dark brew for the perfect evening.

Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta

When: October 30, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta. You can sip on the annual release of the Azteca Pulque that is created with cacao and cayenne, try the small-batch pumpkin spice Chicha and more during the seasonal evening. Make sure to call 720.379.7763 to create a reservation.

The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon Batch No. 1 Release

When: October 30, 12 p.m. Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. presents The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon Batch No. 1 Release. The collaborative bourbon was created with the help of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Only 300 bottles will be released with a two per person bottle limit. You can also sip on the bourbon at the bar. $10 per bottle will go towards The Marigold Project. Halloweekend at Number Thirty Eight

When: October 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight presents a Halloweekend. You can shake your tailfeather to live music and DJs while costumed up.

Halloween Costume Contest

When: October 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a chance to win over $1000 in cash and prices during a Halloween Costume Contest. Temple Denver hosts the party with the contest and a performance from Malaa for a wild night.

The Cottonwood Club

When: October 30

Where: Asterisk Denver, 1075 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $29 – $700, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Cottonwood Club is back for Halloween. You can step into a roaring twenties speakeasy filled with live entertainment, music and inspired acts. Make sure to dress up in your best 20’s garb to match the theme of the evening.

Hops & Pie Pumpkin Fest

When: October 30

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is pouring out some amazing pumpkin-flavored brews during a pumpkin fest. You can sample beers from breweries such as Our Mutual Friend, Brooklyn Brewery and Epic Brewing.

Denver Halloween 2021 Paranormal Palace

When: October 30, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Halloween ruckus on during the Denver Halloween 2021 Paranormal Palace. Wear your best Halloween costume for a themed ball, take a chance to win $2,000 during a costume contest, listen to live music and more throughout the thrilling evening.

Deviation Distilling Halloween Party

When: October 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling opens up its new tasting room for a Halloween Party. You can don your scariest costume for a costume contest, snack on food from Cirque Kitchen and take home a goodie bag with chocolate – just like the good old days.

Glow Flow Yoga

When: October 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Black Swan Yoga Denver, 1308 Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Donation-based, tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch it out this Halloween weekend with a vibe during Glow Flow Yoga. You can dress up in your best black, light-friendly clothes and bend to a yogi-tastic session.

Seedstock’s Halloween x Beer Release x Trivia Party

When: October 30, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Seedstock Brewery hosts a Halloween x Beer Release x Trivia Party. The evening is filled with pumpkin ale releases, a themed trivia session with prices led by the bartender Drew and more.

Supernatural Festival 2021

When: October 30, 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $59 – $139, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your thrills on with the Supernatural Festival. You can dance all night long with Global Dance during the spooktacular event filled with live music, costumes and more.

Zombie Disco Halloween Party

When: October 30, 9 – 10 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get undead at a Zombie Disco Halloween Party. Poka Lola Social Club hosts the terrifying evening with themed cocktails, shot specials and beats from DJ Steezify.

Nicole Moudaber & Yousef Warehouse Experience

When: October 30, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Treat yourself with a Nicole Moudaber & Yousef Warehouse Experience. You can jam out to DJs Nicole Moudaber and Yousef Warehouse while dressing up in a killer Halloween costume to celebrate the holiday.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: October 30, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art District on Santa Fe is back with a Día de los Muertos Celebration. You grab a free alter kit to build your own ofrenda. The kits will be available while supplies last on October 30 in the lot just north of Su Teatro at 721 Santa Fe Drive. You can also submit photos of those who have passed to add to a memorial projection that will be displayed on the Daniels & Fisher Tower on November 1 and 5.

Dia de los Muertos at Bellota

When: October 30 – November 1

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help build an altar for past loved ones for Dia de los Muertos at Bellota. You can bring in photos to add to the altar in exchange for a token on November 1 for a marigold-infused Milagro tequila shot. You can also dine on a menu of tamales, chicharron tacos and Tierra de los Muertos cocktails.

Federales Zombie Apocalypse When: October 30 Where: Federales Denver, 2903 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Federales Denver hosts a Federales Zombie Apocalypse. You can put on your finest zombie costume to dine on tacos, taquitos and wash it all down with tequila. Make reservations here. Haunted Vines

When: October 31, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot Wine School, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about haunted vineyards, wines that protect you from curses, wines as magic and more during Haunted Vines. Noble Riot presents the candle-lit evening with a tasting of four wines.

A Grave Affair Halloween Extravaganza

When: October 31, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: ClubVinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance all night long at Club Vinyl during A Grave Affair Halloween Extravaganza. You can jam out to beats from DJ Slave1, take part in a costume contest to win a cash prize and more.

Halloween Squash Killer Masquerade

When: October 31, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $2, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales celebrates the spooky season with a Halloween Squash Killer Masquerade. You can sip on pumpkin beer, snack on candy and crush some squashes for a smashing evening.

13th Annual Pumpkin Carving & Costume Competition

When: October 31, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts its 13th Annual Pumpkin Carving & Costume Contest. You can carve up a pumpkin, play themed games, imbibe on brews in a beer tent from Recess Beer Garden and more throughout the boo-tastic day.

Denver Pagan Pride Day

When: October 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Denver Pagan Pride hosts Denver Pagan Pride Day. The day is a great way to explore and enjoy pagan culture and connect with the local community. This free festival will feature multiple pagan-themed booths, crystal healing and more.

Zombie Crawl and Flash Mob

When: October 31, 2 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Neighborhood Music teams up with Stanley Marketplace for a Zombie Crawl and Flash Mob. You can dress up in Zombie garb, lumber through the marketplace and get wild with a themed flash mob. Register here to take part in the performance.

Freaky Tiki Pirate Halloween Party

When: October 31, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 here

The Lowdown: Get a little tropical at the Hallow-Tiki Halloween Party. Adrift hosts the spooky soiree with specialty cocktails, swag, karaoke and a costume contest to match the theme of the night.