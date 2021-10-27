A New Event Production Company Plans To Make Denver Extra Funky

Just when you thought Denver’s culture and music scene couldn’t get any funkier, a new event production company has launched with fun at its core. Into the AM, born solely from a love for making music and curating events, was founded in August and is already taking Denver by storm.

Jacob and Anne Marie Actkinson are two master connectors who have spent the past eight years curating special events for their inner circle and are taking it a step further into untapped markets. The couple’s intention is to be a vessel for people who have the means to throw extravagant parties but lack connections to venues, talent and production in Colorado markets ranging from Denver to Aspen.

Jacob, a local DJ by the name of Jacoby, has quickly gained traction in the music industry which has been critical to the successful launch of Into the AM. He started flexing his musical muscles just two short years ago as a creative outlet to counteract his full-time gig in medical sales. It was then that he discovered his passion for “making music that makes people bounce.”

Jacoby released his first original mix, Jacoby’s Haus, in February of 2019. From then on, he has “aspired to make music that makes people go, ‘Wow I haven’t heard this before but I really like it.’” His growth came organically through his community sharing the music in settings that ranged from workouts to long mountain drives to late-night parties. Anne Marie, wife, full-time private trainer, aesthetician and co-founder of Into the AM, leaves the logistics and of course, the beats, to Jacoby while she oversees the creative execution of Into the AM productions.

Every fall since 2018, Jacoby creates a mix called Pumpkin Spice Bangers that has been a catalyst to his career. In fact, Jacoby has been asked to perform at Icelantic’s Winter of the Rocks show in January 2022 largely thanks to Pumpkin Spice Bangers II. He sent PSB II to friend and founder of Icelantic Skis, Sam Warren, for feedback and was immediately asked to be an opening act at Winter on the Rocks. Jacoby is stoked beyond belief at the thought of sharing the same stage as many of the musical greats that performed at one of the world’s most iconic venues for music, Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Similar to Jacoby’s growth, excitement about Into the AM has spread like wildfire. Into the AM will host their first debut party this Halloween at the Boiler Room. “You can expect a full sensory experience as you step into the jungle,” Anne Marie said. The space will be transformed into an electric jungle where you will be served drinks, live music by three funk-centric DJs and more dancing than your legs can handle. Jacoby will be pumping beats well into the morning hours and you can expect the freaks to come out for a Halloween celebration you will never forget.

The power couple is most excited about having the creative freedom and resources to produce one-of-a-kind events anchored in inclusive settings and unique themes; something that Denverites certainly value — inclusivity, and a reason to dress up. Into the AM will continue to host special events in the community, but are also available to hire for private events. The two are excited to see where this journey takes them, but one thing they know for sure is wherever life takes them, there will always be good music.

Tickets for this Halloween’s Welcome to the Jungle event are flying fast so be sure to check out Into the AM for the latest and greatest in the Denver nightlife scene. Purchase tickets here.

All photos courtesy of Into the AM.