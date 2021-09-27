This Week in Concerts – Lil Baby, Pitbull, Trippie Redd and More

This week in concerts, Lil Baby and Pitbull play at the Ball Arena. Trippie Redd brings his “Tripp At Night Tour” to Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday alongside Iann Diorr and SoFaygo. The Black Box hosts Mac Miller Tribute Night and another Sunday School session with Aimerie. Trying to catch dinner and two shows? Check out the Mile High Station where they’ll be hosting a watch party for the Broncos’ Sunday game with an all-you-can-eat Brunch Buffet and of course, live music. Can’t decide? Then check out Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s lineup this week, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Modest Mouse, Tyler Childers, 311 and more. For more live, local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
9/27 – Doobie Brothers
9/28 – Lil Baby
10/1 – Pitbull
10/2 – Jason Aldean
The Black Box
9/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty
9/30 – Solace Family & Friends Takeover: Ujuu, Yojas, Kizer and more (The Black Box)
9/30 – Sweet Sounds Collective: Arya, Cruzifix, Deltanine and more (The Lounge)
10/1 – Mac Miller Tribute Night (The Black Box)
10/1 – Ishe, Soleil & Friends: Ston3, Matty Ghost and more
10/2 – Swampwoofer Presents: Alejo, Schmoop, Smigonaut and more (The Black Box)
10/2 – Sin7 & Friends: Cleanup Kru, Sweetprince, Beans and more (The Lounge)
10/3 – Sunday School: Aimerie
The Bluebird Theater
9/30 – The Brook & The Bluff
10/2 – Mipso
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
9/28 – Appalachia on The Rocks: laid Back Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton and more
9/29 – Birds of Play Album Release Party with Nolen, Grant & Friends and more
9/30 – Kiefer (Cervantes’ Other Side)
9/30 – Shift, Ferreck Dawn, Black V Neck and more (Cervantes’ Materpiece Ballroom)
10/1 – The Rare Sounds, Eddie Roberts, Robert Walter and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/1 – Marten HØrger, Wenzday, Ready or Not and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/2 – Kings of Prussia, The Matt Weiman Band (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/2 – The Rare Sounds, Eddie Roberts, Robert Walter and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
9/27 – Dawn Clement Quintet, Quincy Davis
9/28 – Groove ‘n Motion, Rocky Mountain Horns
9/29 – The Roots Groove
9/29 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s
9/30 – Rich Chiraluce Quintet
10/1 – Adam Bodine, Dave Corbus
10/1 – Electro Soul Jazz Session
10/2 – Paa Kow
10/2 – Electro Soul Jazz Session
Denver Levitt Pavilion
10/1 – Shakedown Street
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
9/28 – Trippie Redd, Iann Diorr, SoFaygo
The Fillmore Auditorium
9/28 – James Blake
Globe Hall
9/28 – Madison Cunningham, S.G. Goodman
9/29 – Kawehi, Fi Sullivan
10/1 – Dayz N Daze, The Bridge City Sinners, Crazy & The Brains and more
10/2 – Dayz N Daze, The Bridge City Sinners, Crazy & The Brains and more
10/3 – Slow Magic
Goosetown Tavern
9/30 – Undissassemble, Interpretive Tyranny
10/1 – Riding Carpets
10/2 – Orca
The Gothic Theatre
10/2 – Geoff Tate, Kurt Deimer
Grizzly Rose
9/29 – Brandon Jones
9/30 – Brandon Jones
10/1 – Brandon Jones
10/2 – Brandon Jones
10/3 – Brandon Jones
Herb’s Hideout
9/27 – Vlad Girshevich
9/28 – Gabe Mervine
9/29 – Diana Castro
9/30 – Dave Randon Trio
10/1 – Dirty Beets
10/2 – Skool Daze
Herman’s Hideaway
9/29 – Zachary Scott Kline, Henry Conlon, Yepok and more
9/30 – IDontKnowJeffery, Gwampmizzle, Lil Texxan and more
10/1 – Texas Hippie Coalition
10/2 – Michael Grimm
Hi-Dive
9/27 – Sweeping Promises, Tuff Bluff, Wave Decay
9/30 – Fat Tony, Cadence Weapon, Kahlil Cezanne and more
10/1 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Muscle Beach, Cheap Perfume and more
10/2 – Cloud Catcher, Tricoma, Abrams
10/3 – Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Ritmo Cascabel, The Savage Blush
Larimer Lounge
9/29 – Sneezy, O’Connor Brothers Band, Dave Boylan
9/30 – Kids Table, Oli McCracken, The Travelin’ Rose Band more
10/1 – The Blue Stones, Maybird
10/2 – John R. Miller, The Barlow
10/2 – Slow Magic, Evalyn, See Later Alligator
10/3 – Rallo, Becca Mancari, Chickpee
Lost Lake
9/30 – Indie Equinox, Tonguebyte, Cagelmates and more
10/1 – TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, Extra Gold
Marquis Theater
9/28 – Yung Bleu
10/2 – The Menzingers, Broadway Calls, Elway
Mile High Station
10/3 – The Mile High Football Bash:104.3 the Fan and 98.5 KYGO Radio
Mission Ballroom
9/27 – In This Moment, Back Veil Brides, DED
9/29 – Judas Priest, Sabaton
10/1 – Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, The Bronx
10/1- RL Grime, Jawns, Knock2 and more
10/2 – The California Honeydrops, Valerie June
Nocturne
9/29 – The Heath Walton Band
9/30 – The Tom Amend Organ Trio
10/1 – The David Bernot Trio
10/2 – The Clay-Gott Quintet
10/3 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
9/30 – Zachary Scott Kline
10/1 – Pioneer Mother
10/2 – TBA
10/3 – NFL Sunday Funday & Live Music: Kellindo & Friends
The Ogden Theater
9/30 – Riot Ten, Must DIE!, Tynan and more
10/1 – Riot Ten, Must DIE!, Ray Volpe
10/2 – Flamingosis, Ian Ewing
The Oriental Theater
9/27 – AJJ, Xiu Xiu, Emperor X
9/29 – Todd Snider
10/1 – Pop Evil, BRKN LOVE, Like Machines
10/2 – HorrorPops, Frank & Deans, Voight
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/27 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, TESLA
9/28 – Modest Mouse, Future Islands
9/29 – Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Ona
9/30 – Tyler Childers, Margo Price, John R. Miller
10/2 – 311, Iration, Iya Terra
10/3 – Watchhouse (Formerly, Mandolin Orange), The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
Roxy Broadway
9/28 – Open Mic
9/29 – Many Mountains
9/30 – Luke Lively
10/1 – Jessie London, Kind Hearted Strangers, Zachary Scott Kline
10/2 – Nouvelle Sensation
10/2 – Stoyer
10/3 – DJ Erin Stereo
The Soiled Dove
9/27 – Coco Montoyo
9/29 – Lionel Loueke
10/1 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (6 p.m.)
10/1 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (9 p.m.)
10/2 – Dee Lucas, Gino Rosaria, Blake Aaron
Summit Music Hall
9/29 – Dayglow, Hovvdy
10/1 – Gasolina Party
10/2 – Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah
Temple Night Club
9/30 – Tony Romera
10/1 – Murda Beatz
10/2 – Sigala
10/2 – Osunlade, DJ Darrell Foxx, Frederick Gentry
The Venue
9/28 – Jackyl
9/29 – Open Stage
9/30 – Kirko Bangz
10/1 – Coreshot & Sonic Highways
10/2 – Sponge
Your Mom’s House
10/1 – Denver 2000’s Throwback: Bollywood Vs. Hollywood Costume Party with DJ Prashant