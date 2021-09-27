This Week in Concerts – Lil Baby, Pitbull, Trippie Redd and More

This week in concerts, Lil Baby and Pitbull play at the Ball Arena. Trippie Redd brings his “Tripp At Night Tour” to Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday alongside Iann Diorr and SoFaygo. The Black Box hosts Mac Miller Tribute Night and another Sunday School session with Aimerie. Trying to catch dinner and two shows? Check out the Mile High Station where they’ll be hosting a watch party for the Broncos’ Sunday game with an all-you-can-eat Brunch Buffet and of course, live music. Can’t decide? Then check out Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s lineup this week, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Modest Mouse, Tyler Childers, 311 and more. For more live, local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

9/27 – Doobie Brothers

9/28 – Lil Baby

10/1 – Pitbull

10/2 – Jason Aldean

The Black Box

9/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty

9/30 – Solace Family & Friends Takeover: Ujuu, Yojas, Kizer and more (The Black Box)

9/30 – Sweet Sounds Collective: Arya, Cruzifix, Deltanine and more (The Lounge)

10/1 – Mac Miller Tribute Night (The Black Box)

10/1 – Ishe, Soleil & Friends: Ston3, Matty Ghost and more

10/2 – Swampwoofer Presents: Alejo, Schmoop, Smigonaut and more (The Black Box)

10/2 – Sin7 & Friends: Cleanup Kru, Sweetprince, Beans and more (The Lounge)

10/3 – Sunday School: Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

9/30 – The Brook & The Bluff

10/2 – Mipso

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/28 – Appalachia on The Rocks: laid Back Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton and more

9/29 – Birds of Play Album Release Party with Nolen, Grant & Friends and more

9/30 – Kiefer (Cervantes’ Other Side)

9/30 – Shift, Ferreck Dawn, Black V Neck and more (Cervantes’ Materpiece Ballroom)

10/1 – The Rare Sounds, Eddie Roberts, Robert Walter and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/1 – Marten HØrger, Wenzday, Ready or Not and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/2 – Kings of Prussia, The Matt Weiman Band (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/2 – The Rare Sounds, Eddie Roberts, Robert Walter and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

9/27 – Dawn Clement Quintet, Quincy Davis

9/28 – Groove ‘n Motion, Rocky Mountain Horns

9/29 – The Roots Groove

9/29 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s

9/30 – Rich Chiraluce Quintet

10/1 – Adam Bodine, Dave Corbus

10/1 – Electro Soul Jazz Session

10/2 – Paa Kow

10/2 – Electro Soul Jazz Session

Denver Levitt Pavilion

10/1 – Shakedown Street

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/28 – Trippie Redd, Iann Diorr, SoFaygo

The Fillmore Auditorium

9/28 – James Blake

Globe Hall

9/28 – Madison Cunningham, S.G. Goodman

9/29 – Kawehi, Fi Sullivan

10/1 – Dayz N Daze, The Bridge City Sinners, Crazy & The Brains and more

10/2 – Dayz N Daze, The Bridge City Sinners, Crazy & The Brains and more

10/3 – Slow Magic

Goosetown Tavern

9/30 – Undissassemble, Interpretive Tyranny

10/1 – Riding Carpets

10/2 – Orca

The Gothic Theatre

10/2 – Geoff Tate, Kurt Deimer

Grizzly Rose

9/29 – Brandon Jones

9/30 – Brandon Jones

10/1 – Brandon Jones

10/2 – Brandon Jones

10/3 – Brandon Jones

Herb’s Hideout

9/27 – Vlad Girshevich

9/28 – Gabe Mervine

9/29 – Diana Castro

9/30 – Dave Randon Trio

10/1 – Dirty Beets

10/2 – Skool Daze

Herman’s Hideaway

9/29 – Zachary Scott Kline, Henry Conlon, Yepok and more

9/30 – IDontKnowJeffery, Gwampmizzle, Lil Texxan and more

10/1 – Texas Hippie Coalition

10/2 – Michael Grimm

Hi-Dive

9/27 – Sweeping Promises, Tuff Bluff, Wave Decay

9/30 – Fat Tony, Cadence Weapon, Kahlil Cezanne and more

10/1 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Muscle Beach, Cheap Perfume and more

10/2 – Cloud Catcher, Tricoma, Abrams

10/3 – Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Ritmo Cascabel, The Savage Blush

Larimer Lounge

9/29 – Sneezy, O’Connor Brothers Band, Dave Boylan

9/30 – Kids Table, Oli McCracken, The Travelin’ Rose Band more

10/1 – The Blue Stones, Maybird

10/2 – John R. Miller, The Barlow

10/2 – Slow Magic, Evalyn, See Later Alligator

10/3 – Rallo, Becca Mancari, Chickpee

Lost Lake

9/30 – Indie Equinox, Tonguebyte, Cagelmates and more

10/1 – TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, Extra Gold

Marquis Theater

9/28 – Yung Bleu

10/2 – The Menzingers, Broadway Calls, Elway

Mile High Station

10/3 – The Mile High Football Bash:104.3 the Fan and 98.5 KYGO Radio

Mission Ballroom

9/27 – In This Moment, Back Veil Brides, DED

9/29 – Judas Priest, Sabaton

10/1 – Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, The Bronx

10/1- RL Grime, Jawns, Knock2 and more

10/2 – The California Honeydrops, Valerie June

Nocturne

9/29 – The Heath Walton Band

9/30 – The Tom Amend Organ Trio

10/1 – The David Bernot Trio

10/2 – The Clay-Gott Quintet

10/3 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

9/30 – Zachary Scott Kline

10/1 – Pioneer Mother

10/2 – TBA

10/3 – NFL Sunday Funday & Live Music: Kellindo & Friends

The Ogden Theater

9/30 – Riot Ten, Must DIE!, Tynan and more

10/1 – Riot Ten, Must DIE!, Ray Volpe

10/2 – Flamingosis, Ian Ewing

The Oriental Theater

9/27 – AJJ, Xiu Xiu, Emperor X

9/29 – Todd Snider

10/1 – Pop Evil, BRKN LOVE, Like Machines

10/2 – HorrorPops, Frank & Deans, Voight

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/27 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, TESLA

9/28 – Modest Mouse, Future Islands

9/29 – Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Ona

9/30 – Tyler Childers, Margo Price, John R. Miller

10/2 – 311, Iration, Iya Terra

10/3 – Watchhouse (Formerly, Mandolin Orange), The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman

Roxy Broadway

9/28 – Open Mic

9/29 – Many Mountains

9/30 – Luke Lively

10/1 – Jessie London, Kind Hearted Strangers, Zachary Scott Kline

10/2 – Nouvelle Sensation

10/2 – Stoyer

10/3 – DJ Erin Stereo

The Soiled Dove

9/27 – Coco Montoyo

9/29 – Lionel Loueke

10/1 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (6 p.m.)

10/1 – Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (9 p.m.)

10/2 – Dee Lucas, Gino Rosaria, Blake Aaron

Summit Music Hall

9/29 – Dayglow, Hovvdy

10/1 – Gasolina Party

10/2 – Avatar, Magic Sword, Tallah

Temple Night Club

9/30 – Tony Romera

10/1 – Murda Beatz

10/2 – Sigala

10/2 – Osunlade, DJ Darrell Foxx, Frederick Gentry

The Venue

9/28 – Jackyl

9/29 – Open Stage

9/30 – Kirko Bangz

10/1 – Coreshot & Sonic Highways

10/2 – Sponge

Your Mom’s House

10/1 – Denver 2000’s Throwback: Bollywood Vs. Hollywood Costume Party with DJ Prashant

10/2 – Trip Drop, Majestic Mud, Swaz and more