29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting rocked at the Denver Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show and end it by sippin’ pretty at The Bloody Mary Festival. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 13

Denver Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show

When: September 13 – 19

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show is back in Denver to rock your world. You can shop from vendors, see rare pieces and more. You can also hear from experts, explore fossil workshops and find some amazing gems.

Monday Movie Night

When: September 13, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a chair to the grassy lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ for a Monday Night Movie. Edgewater Public Market gives you a chance to view the classic Clueless during the outdoor movie session. You can even grab a bite or sip from the market to enjoy while you watch the film.

Tuesday, September 14

Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: September 14, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building presents a Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. You can explore around Denver to see public contemporary pieces. The tour will stop near the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum and is led by public art docent Esther Varney.

Cider & Sides

When: September 14, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders and Truffle Cheese Shop present a Cider & Sides pairing. You can delight in four types of cheese complemented with four ciders expertly paired for your enjoyment.

Lotería Night

When: September 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado returns with its Lotería Night. The event features a night to play Loteria, a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers — in delicious crowler form.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: September 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Drop-In Drawing Online. You can brush up on your art skills with the help of local artist Anna Kaye while exploring how animals have inspired artists throughout the past. The event will be held on Zoom.

Wednesday, September 15

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: September 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some amazing contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to grab works from local artists.

Science Division Live

When: September 15, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores 90 million-year-old sandstone during Science Division Live. You can learn more about discoveries of rocks in the Front Range with the help of Dr. James Hagadorn, Tim and Kathryn Ryan Curator of Geology at the Museum during a Facebook live.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 15, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a late summer evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

“Bold Women. Change History.” With History Colorado

When: September 15, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join History Colorado for the kickoff of its “Bold Women. Change History.” speaker series. Purchase your ticket to listen to trailblazer, visionary and history-maker Linda Alvarado — the first Latina owner of a Major League Baseball team.

Thursday, September 16

RARE, The Denver Steak Championships

When: September 16, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1700 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $110 – $150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The annual RARE, Denver Steak Championships is this Thursday. Guests can enjoy juicy steak bites from top local restaurants and help vote the top cut. The categories include traditional and creative and will feature cuts from Mizu Izakaya, Señor Bear and more.

Riverfront Park Summer Session

When: September 16, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Two parts hosts a day to bask in the sun during a Riverfront Park Summer Session. You can watch a free live performance from local musicians, imbibe in brews from local breweries, snack on bites from Front Range food trucks and more throughout the evening.

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Prices vary, check here

The Lowdown: Laugh all weekend long during the High Plains Comedy Festival. The festival features performances from local and national comedians, workshops and more. For a full lineup of the events, check here.

Artist on the Rise

When: September 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents the Artist on the Rise Live Series. The concert series spotlights different emerging Colorado musicians throughout the month. This Thursday you can experience a concert by DZIRAE GOLD.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: September 16, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the season. You can shop from more than 45 local vendors offering seasonally fresh, sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Friday, September 17

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: September 17, 9 p.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and DJ Destiny Shynelle and get your boogie on to all-era jams.

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: September 17, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free entry. Pre-order by 10 a.m. September 17, or walk-up and order

The Lowdown: Bite into steamy dumplings during a Yuan Wonton Pop-Up at Bungalow. You can delight in dumplings, buns, noodles and more in the cabanas behind Tap & Burger while sipping on beach-inspired cocktails. Make sure to pre-order by 10 a.m. or walk up for service that night.

Diebolt 8th Anniversary Weekend

When: September 17 – 19

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate eight years of business with Diebolt Brewing during a Diebolt 8th Anniversary Weekend. You can take part in three days of tapping, beer releases, jamming out to live music and more for a whole weekend of fun.

4th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Convention

When: September 17 – 19

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $22 – $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 4th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Convention is back in the city. You can celebrate the wild world of tattooing by exploring artists from around the world, meeting experts and maybe even getting your own tattoo.

Colorado Fall Home Show

When: September 17 – 19

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $6 – $8, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn from over 250 exhibitors and experts during the Colorado Fall Home Show. You can find inspiration for your upcoming landscaping and home ventures during one of the largest home shows.

Westword Music Showcase

When: September 17 – 18

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3650 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some sick beats at the Westword Music Showcase. You can see live performances from Thundercat, Yasi, Neoma and more. The two-day event sells out fast make sure to grab your tickets quickly to rock out throughout the weekend.

Saturday, September 18

Jackalope Denver

When: September 18 – 19

Where: Olde Town Arvada, W. 57th Ave. and Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jackalope Arts returns for an art-tastic festival. You can shop from over 100 curated artisan vendors, find jewelry, food, home decor and more throughout the fair.

Denver Arts Festival

When: September 18 – 19

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Conservatory Green at Stapleton hosts the 22nd annual Denver Arts Festival. The event features two days of local art with over 140 artists and vendors showcasing their works. You can peruse the festival and purchase some amazing unique pieces to add to your art collections.

Haunted History Tour

When: September 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Get your spook on with a Haunted History Tour. You can take an evening tour through Cheesman Park and hear about its not-so-sweet history, hauntings and more with the help of Magpie Paranormal®. To create a reservation, email [email protected] or call 970.316.5828.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: September 18, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel teams up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the city. Make sure to bring a mat and water for hydration.

Oktoberfest at Seedstock

When: September 18, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off Seedstock Brewery. You can imbibe on German-style sips while noshing on German-style bites during the fall celebration of brews. Make sure to don lederhosen or a dirndl for some sweet deals.

Yoga & Wine

When: September 18, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem gets you zen with Yoga & Wine. You can stretch out during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey and bring home a cute little succulent.

Sunday, September 19

Center for Musical Arts 25th Anniversary Birthday Block Party

When: September 19, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: 200 E. Baseline Rd., Lafayette

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center for the Musical Arts hosts a birthday party block party to celebrate its 25th anniversary. You can watch performances from Otis Taylor, The Gatos Band and Center jazz ensembles and more while exploring the center.

The Bloody Mary Festival When: September 19, 12 – 3:30 p.m. Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver Cost: $49.50 – $62.50, get tickets here The Lowdown: The Bloody Mary Festival is back in Denver for its fifth year. The event features one of the largest bloody mary celebrations with sips from more than 10 different restaurants and bars, bites from a myriad of vendors and more. If you love the savory beverage, then the festival is for you.

Mark Your Calendar

Digital Earth

When: September 22, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

Doors Open Denver

When: September 27 – October 17

Where: Virtual and in-person locations, check here

Cost: $12 – $30, tickets available here

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: September 29, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $95 – $195, passes available here