CBD Is On The Rise – Alpha Up Your Life with Alphagreen

Let’s face it — you probably know someone who swears by CBD oil for helping them sleep or relieving anxiety. Or, you might even have heard that the use of CBD finally made their dog stop barking at the fireworks. Indeed, this non-psychoactive cannabinoid compound is everywhere these days, showing up in shampoos, gummy bears, body oils and even pet treats.

Why Is CBD So Popular These Days?

Considering the growing interest in CBD products globally, you might mistakenly think that cannabidiol (commonly known as CBD) has always been in demand. The truth is, this sudden popularity started just a few years ago and has snowballed ever since. In fact, there are many things that have helped the CBD industry to gain huge traction over the past couple of years, such as the following factors:

Potential Health Benefits

The main reason CBD is so popular nowadays is that many individuals believe that this substance can offer various health benefits and healing properties. With all the preliminary research, press reports and a variety of products, more and more consumers have come to learn about what CBD is and what it can do. Now people use it for everything — from taking CBD oil for sleep and anxiety to aid relaxation and promote rest to applying CBD topicals to relieve pain and different skin conditions.

Legal Changes Around CBD

There have also been some changes in laws regarding the use and purchase of CBD-infused products, which also has given a boost to the industry. Since various regulations have made CBD much more available to more countries and more people, more consumers have started purchasing these products.

Celebrity Endorsement

Another reason cannabidiol has become more popular is that there are now many celebrities who love using CBD due to its promising benefits. Not only celebs have turned to cannabidiol to help manage their ailments, but some of them have also developed their own CBD lines or have launched CBD brands to deliver the best CBD oil for pain, sleep, anxiety and other conditions.

From Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian West to Morgan Freeman and Ryan Tedder — a good old celebrity endorsement is what advertising executives dream of because it helps to increase consumer engagement. This means that celebrity endorsements have allowed more people all around the world to understand that CBD is safe to use and even useful to buy.

An Increase in Product’s Formats

An increase in product selection has also had a positive impact on the industry, with sellers and manufacturers now offering more options than ever before. People can choose not only from different types of CBD extract like full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate, but also from different products forms like CBD oils, drops and tinctures, gummies and other foods, skin and hair care products, vape oils and vaping devices and more.

This means that users can get the positive effects of CBD through the various administration methods (oral, sublingual, topical, inhalation) while finding the right product has become much easier.

At the same time, aside from an endless variety of CBD products, there are now more CBD companies and brands than ever before, providing a lot of options for customers but also opening room for dishonest sellers. Of course, it is crucial for consumers to make sure they always buy from reputable sources in the industry to ensure the CBD products are both safe and effective.

