This Week in Concerts – Blake Shelton, Big Wild, Reggae on The Rocks and More

This week in concerts, Blake Shelton continues his postponed, “Friends and Heroes Tour,” at Ball Arena. Big Wild stops by Red Rocks Friday night, followed by Reggae on The Rocks on the weekend. Jammin’ 101.5 hosts, “Hot Summer Nights,” with Rose Royce, Zapp, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King and more at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Need dinner with your show? Check out Globe Hall this Sunday for their, “BBQ Series.” As always, stay up to date for all your Denver music news with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

8/20 – Deathride, Luster, Slingfist

Ball Arena

8/20 – Blake Shelton

The Black Box

8/17 – Electronic Tuesdays: Bogtrotter

8/18 – Women Crush Wednesdays

8/19 – AK1200 (9 p.m.)

8/19 – Pineapple Promotions Takeover: Tesla Nikole, Chef, Dis_1, Denizen and more (9 p.m.)

8/20 – Superave., Mindset

8/21 – Bricksquash, Vide, Slomato and more (9 p.m.)

8/21 – Sub.Mission Takeover: Kelly Dean, Kial, Aimerie and more (9 p.m.)

8/22 – The Brunch Box: All:Lo Collective (1 p.m.)

8/22 – Sunday School: Music Production Workshop with Aimerie (5 p.m.)

The Bluebird Theater

8/19 – Luttrell

8/21 – The Unlikely Candidates

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/18 – Rachel Baiman, Erinn Peet Lukes, Emma Rose (7 p.m.)

8/18 – The Mountain Goats, Laura Cortese, The Dance Cards (9 p.m.)

8/19 – Shift, Artifakts, Phyphr and more (8 p.m.)

8/19 – Shift, Codes, Lucati (8 p.m.)

8/20 – Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Rick Van Paten Band, Ghost Town Drifters and more (6 p.m)

8/20 – Hopsin, Cal Scruby (7 p.m.)

8/21 – Hopsin, Cal Scruby (7 p.m.)

Dazzle

8/17 – Joe and Theresa Mazza

8/18 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs

8/19 – Steve Denny Quintet

8/19 – Michelle Sarah

8/20 – Daniella Katzir

8/21 – Jux County

8/21 – DJ Williams

Botanic Gardens

8/16 – Evenings al Fresco

8/18 – Evenings al Fresco

Levitt Pavilion

8/19 – Yam Haus, Waxcat

8/21 – Fastball

8/22 – Moenia, Azafran

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/21 – Jammin’ 101.5 Presents Hot Summer Nights: Zapp, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King, Rose Royce and more

Globe Hall

8/19 – Violet Visionaries, Play Writes, Stone Jackals and more

8/20 – Heavy Diamond Ring, Patrick Dethlefs

8/21 – VYNL, Slex Aleen, Neon the Bishop

8/22 – BBQ Series: Lossless Jams, Jupiter Tea, Liontorto Isle and more

Goosetown Tavern

8/15 – Gonzo Karaoke

8/20 – Sweet Pork, Mother Tongue

8/21 – Denankius, Los Mal Creados

8/22 – Apollo Shortwave, Horse Girl, Part Time Ghost

The Gothic Theatre

8/16 – Gothic Theatre Grand Reopening: P.O.D., From Ashes to New, All Good Things and more

8/19 – The Mountain Goats, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

Grizzly Rose

8/18 – Triple Nickel

8/19 – Triple Nickel

8/20 – Triple Nickel

8/21 – Triple Nickel

8/22 – Triple Nickel

Herb’s Hideout

8/16 – Vlad Gershevich

8/17 – Rico Jones

8/18 – Diana Castro

8/20 – Funkiphino

8/21 – Diana Castro

8/22 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

8/17 – Fanflex Showcase: Gunpoint Alibi, Nepcali, The Barre Chord Bangers

8/18 – Jonathan Foster, Mike River

8/19 – Dead Genetics: Rambothagoat, Dion King, Swed Mercury & Smittylou and more

8/20 – Styles P

8/21 – Havoc, Big Noyd

8/22 – Flotsam, Jetsam, Draghoria, Sin on Six and more

Hi-Dive

8/18 – Chris Acker, Austen Carroll, Hunter Hicks

8/19 – Steven Lee Lawson, Doo Crowder, Disinherited

8/20 – Ladies Night Tuff Bluff, The Lifers

8/21 – Patrick Park, Porlolo, Roger Green

8/22 – Greg Hoy, Fern Roberts, Bridey Murphy

Larimer Lounge

8/18 – Cordovas, Cous

8/19 – Takipnik, Flux Amuk, Gunpoint Alibi

8/20 – The Mountain Goats, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

8/21 – Rocketfest: The Losers Club, Bury Mia, Hellocentral and more

8/21 – One Flew West, Overslept, Gestalt

8/22 – Sonic Alchemy, Knew Standard

Lost City

8/20 – Jackson Emmer, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose

Lost Lake

8/19 – The Beach People, Slidewok, Fern Roberts

8/20 – A Shadow of Jaguar, King Crawdad, Uncle Lame Bake

8/21 – Hydraform, Triton

8/22 – Poor Moxi, Pet Traits, Split Lips

Marquis Theater

8/20 – Deicide, Internal Bleeding, Begat The Nephilim

8/21 – Soulfly, Niviane, Bound By Years and more

Mile High Station

8/19 – Concerts for a Cause: Motown Stax Rev, Rex People, X Factor Thursday and more

Nocturne

8/18 – Louisa Amend Quintet

8/19 – Seth Lewis Quintet

8/20 – Derek Banach Quintet

8/21 – The Ben Markley Quartet

8/22 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

8/20 – Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps

8/22 – The Reckless Folk, The Reminders

The Ogden Theatre

8/19 – Corey Taylor, Cherry Bomb

The Oriental Theater

8/18 – Wayne “The Train,” Hancock

8/19 – To Be Astronauts, Octopus Tree, Dead Pay Rent

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/16 – Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile

8/17 – Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Jeremy Zucker

8/18 – Sebastian Maniscalco

8/19 – “1964” The Tribute

8/20 – Big Wild, Bob Moses, Cannons and more

8/21 – Reggae on The Rocks

8/22 – Reggae on The Rocks

Roxy Broadway

8/19 – Threadbarons

8/20 – Nathan & Jessie

8/20 – YepOK

8/21 – DJ Retrofette

8/21 – Adam Knight

8/21 – John Staz Band

8/22 – DJ Styleigh

Soiled Dove

8/19 – TJ Hooker Taylor

8/20 – Jackie Joyner

8/21 – Sons of Genesis

Temple

8/19 – DNMO

8/20 – Audien

8/21 – Borgeous

The Venue

8/18 – The Iron Maiden’s, Motahead, Megabitch

8/21 – Open Stage

Your Mom’s House

8/16 – Electronic Mondays

8/17 – Open Jam

8/18 – Funk These Fires Charity Event

8/20 – Metaglyph Takeover

8/21 – Chophaūs, The Dollhouse, Projects Ossia