30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some rocking events lined up this week. Start it off by stretching into the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series and end it by sippin’ and laughing with Shakesbeer: Romeo & Brewliet. Whatever the week has laid out for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 23

Halcyon Summer Wellness Series

When: August 23, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a high note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series keeps you limber with a yoga and fit flow happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion.

Monday Movie Night

When: August 23, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pop up a chair or blanket on the grassy lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ for a Monday Movie Night. Edgewater Public Market’s outdoor movie night continues with a viewing of Grease. You can also grab bites and drinks from the market to snack on throughout the movie.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: August 23, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can take a night to hear sets from up-and-coming local comedians as well as witty commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, August 24

Drop-In Writing Online

When: August 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts a Drop-In Writing Online session. You can flex your writing skills during the writing session guided by Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop with a focus on the exhibition Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger. The event will be held over Zoom.

Cider & Sides

When: August 24, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tantalize your taste buds during a Cider and Sides pairing. You can sip on four different ciders brewed by Stem Ciders while delighting in four freshly baked cupcakes created by Mermaids Bakery.

Wednesday, August 25

History Buff Book Club

When: August 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Love everything history? If so, Tattered Cover’s History Buff Book Club is for you. The club will read and discuss Seven Myths of the Spanish Conquest: Updated Edition by Matthew Restall with the help of moderator Adam Behrman.

60 Minutes in Space

When: August 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new discoveries that have been made in exploration and breaking space news from museum scientists

We Still Like You: Denver #43

When: August 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Buntport Theater hosts a night of stories during We Still Like You: Denver #43. You can hear from comedians and storytellers such as Hannah Jones, Kate Strobel and Joshua Emerson as they tell their most embarrassing moments.

Music in the Clouds

When: August 25, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet beats during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from talented local artist Kelly Ann Kerr on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Sandler Summer Outdoor Movie Series

When: August 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse continues its Outdoor Summer Movie Series. This year the series has an Adam Sandler theme, showing all Sandler films. This Wednesday you can watch Little Nicky. A portion of the profits will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Thursday, August 26

Top Taco Festival

When: August 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $50 – $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Munch on tacos galore during the Top Taco Festival. The festival offers fresh street tacos from over 50 local restaurants, cocktails created by local bartenders and more for a spicey evening – all at Stanley Marketplace.

Scoop of Jazz

When: August 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the heat of the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: August 26, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while relaxing to watch a film on a 30-foot projector.

A World of Taste: Mediterranian

When: August 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to make dishes of hummus, lamb kebabs and kunafeh during A World of Taste: Mediterranian cooking class. You can test your cooking skills and have a delicious at the end of the class.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: August 26, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the summer. You can shop from over 45 local vendors offering seasonaly fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Friday, August 27

Underground Music Showcase 2021

When: August 27 – 29

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 6th Ave. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some of the best musicians all weekend long at the Underground Music Showcase 2021. The annual music festival is back in Denver after running a virtual event in 2020. You can rock your socks off to performances from musicians such as Erin Stereo, Motion Trap and Gestalt.

Lager Wars

When: August 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery hosts its annual Lager Wars. The wild and crafty beertenders of the brewery have created six different lagers for you to sample and vote to the top. The best will win a Golden Crowler. The ticket price offers a flight of four lagers, a pint of beer and a glass to take home as a souvenir.

Mile High Music Series

When: August 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Cris Daniels & the Kings, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: August 27, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 40 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Colorcon 2021: Emerge

When: August 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorcon, 1056 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorcon is back for the third year in a row. This year’s theme is Emerge, giving local artists a chance to push boundaries, emerge out of old thinking and more through color and art.

Independent Silent Film Festival

When: August 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Luneaseas presents the second annual Independent Silent Film Festival. The festival features over 10 short films created by dancers, circus performers, musicians and more from across the country.

Lost City Live

When: August 27, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance it out to some sweet tunes from The Boxcar Kids throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer night.

Saturday, August 28

August Garden

When: August 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: McNichols Buiding, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help take care of garden plots at Civic Center Park during an August Garden project. You can join Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Grow Local and RPCVs of Colorado in cultivating and exploring the upkeep of the gardens.

Denver Day of Rock

When: August 28, 6 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out at Denver Day of Rock. The event features five stages of live performances from 25 different bands and musicians all along the 16th Street Mall. The one-day music festival raises funds for non-profits around Denver so you can rock on for a good cause.

Local 303 Meetup

When: August 28, 10 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina, 30 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with UMS ticket RSVP here

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 hosts a Local 303 Meetup sponsored by Mortal Kombucha. You can have the chance to meet kick it to performances from YaSi, Schama Noel and more throughout the evening. The event is free, however, a ticket to the Underground Music Festival is needed to access it.

RiNo Beer Fest

When: August 28, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample some killer local brews during the RiNo Beer Fest. You can imbibe in unlimited samples from over 30 breweries, dine on tasty bites from food trucks, dance it off at a disco and more throughout the evening.

Highlands Street Fair 2021

When: August 28, 12 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the 38th annual Highlands Street Fair. You can explore the shops of Highlands Square, jam out to live music, dine on local bites and more throughout the fair.

Summer Art Market 2021

When: August 28 – 29

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Art Students League of Denver hosts the Summer Art Market. You can add to your art collection by shopping from 10 local art vendors, sipping on cold beverages and more during the outdoor market.

1st Annual FERAL Camp Food Cookoff

When: August 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL presents the1st Annual FERAL Camp Food Cookoff. You can take part in the camp food cookoff by signing up here or sample dishes and desserts and vote for the best camp food chef. Make sure to bring your best spoon for the battle.

Sunday, August 29

Shakesbeer: Romeo & Brewliet

When: August 29, 4 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Shakespeare and the beauty of beer during the comedic Shakesbeer: Romeo & Brewliet. The evening takes on a tipsy version of the classic Romeo and Juliet for a night of laughter and booze with the help of The Wit’s Shakesbeer.

Mark Your Calendar

Supper Club

When: August 30, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $175 tickets available here

Taste of Colorado

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Various locations, Downtown Denver check here

Cost: Free admission

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Creekside at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 2500 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m.

When: September 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80 tickets available here