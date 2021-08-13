Ready Or Not, The UMS 2021 Schedule Is Here

As we brace ourselves for another year of debauchery courtesy of the Underground Music Showcase (UMS), first thing is first — you’ve got to go in with a game plan. This year’s festival taking place from August 27 – 29 is already sold-out, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, things are also scaled back a bit, with 16 venues playing host to the hundreds of bands on the lineup. From Sputnik to Cochino Taco, fans can catch everyone from Kiltro to Remi Wolf and many many more of Denver’s brightest bands throughout the weekend.

With just a couple more weeks to plan your route through UMS and the official schedule finally released this morning, it’s time to review set times and make decisions about which bands you can’t miss. You’ll be faced with decisions like whether to witness Zembu at a local brewery or party with Brothers of Brass elsewhere on Broadway Friday night. Sunday night brings dilemmas like whether you’ll catch VYNYL or Kiltro’s set to close out the night. With countless stages and bands, there are no shortage of ways to get down at UMS.

This year, there will be two custom main stages. The Showcase Stage will return to the lot behind Goodwill and the Oasis Stage will once again be stationed at Import Mechanics, but this year, the lineup will consist of primarily DJs. New stages, The L, Stoney’s Cantina and Cochino Taco join favorites like HQ (formerly 3 Kings Tavern) and Mutiny Information among others for the festival return we have all been waiting for.

Check out the full schedule here and get ready for arguably the best weekend of local live music in Denver only at UMS.