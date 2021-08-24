Founder of Online Community Denver Models on Supporting Local Creatives

On the surface, fashion is simple. It’s cuts, it’s fabrics, it’s an outfit. But beneath the surface, fashion involves much more personal and collaborative elements. As a photographer and owner of the online community Denver Models, Dominic Hermosillo knows the importance of creativity as well as anyone.

Hermosillo has built a strong community of local creatives. With that community transitioning into a media agency, we here at 303 Magazine spoke with Hermosillo about his mission and what defines Denver creatively.

Learning To Build

To understand Hermosillo’s commitment to helping creatives thrive, it helps to understand his own journey.

Hermosillo didn’t have an extravagant childhood. His parents worked hard to provide for him and for his sister, something Hermosillo took to heart.

As he got older, he noticed his parents’ hard work pay off. Seeing them change their situation through perseverance taught Hermosillo an important lesson, one that would eventually help him grow Denver Models into what it is today.

“Watching them level up even as they got older set an example for me throughout my entire life. I feel lucky,” he said.

Finding Photography

That desire to grow led Hermosillo into a number of creative endeavors. He began DJing and making music, which eventually led him to photography.

“I bought the camera in order to take pictures for my music and record videos of me DJing as well as do a vlog series,” he recalled. “I stopped vlogging and doing music as much so I started wanting to do photography.”

Hermosillo began shooting with local models. As he became more connected, he started to realize the depth of diversity and creativity Denver possesses. He wanted to highlight this creativity and build a platform to help creatives pursue their dreams.

This is what led to Hermosillo’s ownership of Denver Models.

Diversity in Denver

Hermosillo began by simply sharing pictures from local photographers and models. He became more and more connected with the community, gaining a familiarity with a network of creatives.

As he learned more about the many creatives in the area, he developed an appreciation for what makes Denver’s modeling and photography community special. The diversity on display in Denver allows for new and exciting artistic vision.

“Denver’s modeling community is unique because of the diversity that we are lucky to have here in our city. There are so many amazing models, photographers, videographers and other creatives across Denver that do amazing work,” said Hermosillo.

Denver Models Develops

This inspired him to start hosting meetups. At these events, a collection of local photographers and models come together and freely collaborate. Not only does this build the community, but it also allows for a kaleidoscopic barrage of creativity.

Within this unique environment, creatives grow while also developing a sense of safety and connectedness.

“I think because of the community Denver Models is building a culture of understanding, communication and stepping out of your comfort zone which has helped it become more and more successful,” said Hermosillo.

While Denver Models initially served as a simple features page, Hermosillo realized that it held the potential to become something greater. He shifted his focus to finding ways to help creatives make a living doing what they love.

“I bounced around many ideas with fellow creators as well as mentors trying to decide what the overall direction would be,” he said.

Growing into a Media Agency

After consulting with the community at length, he finally settled on building a media agency that could mentor and grow creatives while connecting them with potential employers or contractors.

“My hope for the Denver Models media agency is to connect models, photographers, videographers and creatives alike to both paid and unpaid opportunities that can help them build upon their creative experiences so that one day they have the experience necessary to land their big break,” Hermosillo explained.

With the official launch of the Denver Models agency scheduled for January 2022, Hermosillo is excited for the future. He sees the media agency as the first step in what will hopefully be a long and beautiful journey.

“I see a lot in the future for Denver Models but as of right now I just want to put focus into what we are currently doing at Denver Models with great focus on the community. I feel once the media agency fully starts I will have a better idea of what the future holds,” Hermosillo said.

Eyes to the Future

Hermosillo knows that creativity involves pushing through uncertainty and finding new avenues of growth. As he looks forward, he feels confident that the Denver Models community will continue to flourish.

“It takes an enormous amount of creative, caring individuals who share a common goal in order to make something truly incredible, and that is what defines Denver creatively – the people.”

With the media agency launch, Hermosillo will bring fresh eyes to many Denver based-creatives. He hopes this will bring new opportunities to the community and help support them in chasing their dreams.

Through continued hard work and an openness to new ideas, he hopes Denver Models will continue to serve as a way to highlights the city’s flourishing creative scene for many years to come.