Just Announced – Twenty One Pilots Announce 4 Night Denver Takeover

One of the arguably biggest rock bands on the planet right now is gearing up to hit the road again. Twenty One Pilots, fresh off the release of their latest album, Scaled and Icy, are planning a live comeback unlike any other. In a couple of select markets, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, London and Denver, Twenty One Pilots will be bringing their “TAKEØVER TOUR” and scaling it. Over four nights, the group will perform at progressively larger Denver venues starting from the 500-capacity Bluebird Theatre on September 21 to the gargantuan 20,000 capacity Ball Arena on September 25, 2021.

Not only will this tour see the band in rare intimate settings as well as full-blown arena spectacles, but it will give the hard-core fans the ability to engage with their music in four very different settings, making for four unique experiences. Not only that, but the tour will begin in Denver, before making its way to the other cities. On September 21 the band hits the Bluebird Theatre, then on September 22 the Ogden Theatre, next on September 23, they play Mission Ballroom and then to close things out they arrive at Ball Arena on September 25.

The last time Twenty One Pilots were in Denver was a sold-out performance in October 2019 at Ball Arena in support of their 2018 effort, Trench. While there is an abundance of dates to choose from, it goes without saying the more intimate the venue, the harder it’ll be the snag tickets. However, those lucky enough to experience those rare small capacity shows will feel like they’ve hit the lottery.

Registration for access to tickets begins today and ends on Saturday, June 19 via Verified Fan Ticketmaster. More information can be found here.

See the full list of dates below:

Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sep 23: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mexico City

Coming soon

Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley