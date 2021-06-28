27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Kick it off by delving into the world of television with SeriesFest and end it by getting patriotic at the 11th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 28

SeriesFest

When: June 28 – July 11

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $500 tickets available here

The Lowdown: SeriesFest returns to Denver. The event – now virtual this year – features a television festival that celebrates all things TV with panels, workshops, competitions and more. You can have the chance to watch readings of television shows, see screenings of original programming and even take part in pitch meetings.

Pop Up in the Park

When: June 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and relax with the help of instructor Erin Wimert during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents the flowing yoga session with beats from DJ Artisan Jones from LED wireless headphones for a vibin’ workout.

WeCAN Running Club

When: June 28, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during the WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your heart pumping.

Ciders & Sides

When: June 28, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into flaky crusts and sweet filling during Cider & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Bubby Goobers for a pie and cider pairing offering four hand pies complemented with four fresh ciders.

Wonderland at Fiction Beer Co.

When: June 28, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your painting skills during Wonderland at Fiction Beer Co. You can sip on a brew from Fiction Beer Company while painting with the help of a Canvas and Cocktails instructor to create a wild and wondrous creation.

Tuesday, June 29

Upper DownTUNES

When: June 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Downtown Denver Partnership continues with its Upper DownTUNES series with free live music at The Outer Space and Denver Pavilions Plazas throughout the summer. You can take a stroll through downtown and jam out to beats from local musicians.

ArtPark Al Fresco Family Night

When: June 29, 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo ArtPark, 3400 Arkins Ct., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your art on during an ArtPark Al Fresco Family Night. You can learn how to make marbled paper, work with seed stationery, fold origami and more throughout the evening. Make sure to bring a blanket or a chair to sit on.

Fit & Rock

When: June 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a sweat on at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its annual workout series with rockin’ hour-long courses from The FIIT Co. The class combines a HIIT session with a fun playlist. A portion of the proceeds will benefit March of Dimes Colorado.

Bonded Comedy

When: June 29, 7:30 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at Bonded Comedy. The evening offers witty sets from comedians Christie Buchele, Kira MagCalen, Hayley Beacon, Jeremiah Chinegwu and Ben Dailey with commentary from host Katie Bowman.

Wednesday, June 30

Bibi Ji X TWT

When: June 30, 6 p.m.

Where: The Wolf’s Tailor, 4058 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $175 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dine on a 10 to 12-course family-style tasting menu created by chef Bibi Ji and James Beard Award-winning sommelier Rajat Parr during a Bibi Ji X TWT dinner. Make sure to grab a group of four or more for dinner for the perfect shared meal.

60 Minutes in Space

When: June 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new discoveries that have been made in exploration and breaking space news from museum scientists.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 30, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Matt Flaherty on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Can’d Aid + Ball Corporation

When: June 30, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Denver, 1624 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Can’d Aid teams up with Ball Corporation for Can’d Aid + Corporation party. You can see the new water can design created by Denver-based artist Drew Button, raise funds for Can’d Aid and sip on some brews.

Thursday, July 1

Mile High Music Series

When: July, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. The ticket price includes an evening to hear live music from Journey Girls, a drink, a table reservation and bites created by a local chef.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 1, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or grab a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can sip on a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and munch on bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The night features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can sway to the music in the warmth of the summer evening and cool down with a delightful scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Friday, July 2

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: June 4, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to buzzing jazz beats throughout the evening.

Ironton First Friday

When: July 2, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start off your weekend with art and cocktails during the Ironton First Friday. Imbibe in a Verse, Line & Sinker cocktail in a glass designed by Denver-based artist Laura Pena while exploring Pena’s art within the gallery.

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 2, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district while social distancing. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Generations at Milk

When: July 2, 9 .m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, Alley enterance behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Dress in your best Goth garb for Generations at Milk. You can dance your heart out to Goth and Industrial beats from DJ Bloodline and DJ Julian Black throughout the dark evening.

Saturday, July 3

MCA Penny Admission

When: July 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions including Colorado in the Present Tense by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith and Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee, Jaime Carrejo’s Waiting and Keith Haring: Grace House Mural during an allotted time slot for just one cent.

TheBigWonderful

When: July 3, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in Denver with a performance from High Country Hustle and Derek Dames Ohl. You can shop from a bazaar filled with local makers, jam out to music, nosh on bites from food trucks and more. You can also sip on beer and cider from a myriad of breweries throughout the night.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: July 3, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little freaky at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the thrilling show.

Sunday, July 4

3rd Annual Cuffin’ White Party

When: July 4, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July in style at the 3rd Annual Cuffin’ White Party. You can garb yourself in all white for bash with r&b beats DJ Big Styles, KDJ Above and DJ Chonz all night long.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 8 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Liberty Run. The event features a four-mile run around Washington Park in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can run or walk the race and raise funds for the Denver Fire Foundation while you are at it. Make sure to wear your best red, white and blue gear to get patriotic while you witness your fitness.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch

When: July 4, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a flavor-filled brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers Queen Shirley Delta Blow, Kai Lee Mykles and Dixie Krystals. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

11th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 p.m.

Where: 23rd Ave. from Dexter St. to Krameria St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc. presents the 11th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The event features a parade on 23rd Avenue that goes from Dexter Street to Krameria Street. You can watch patriotic floats, listen to live music, see performers and more throughout the parade. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on at the side.

Mark Your Calendar

UnWine Wednesday: Alexios

When: July 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir. Greenwood Village

Cost: Free – $20 tickets available here

B-Side Music

When: July 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

LoDo Rocks the Block

When: July 11 – 13

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver and Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $275 tickets available here