15+ Fourth of July Events to Celebrate Independence Day

Denver is primed and ready full of red, white and blue events this Fourth of July. 303 Magazine has gathered a roundup of events for you to explore to keep your Independence Day festivities going. You can do anything from start your patriotic parties early on July 2 to watching fireworks shows on rooftops and taking a run on the fourth.

Fireworks Game at Coors Field

When: July 2 – 3, 6:10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Join in on a classic Denver tradition and watch the Colorado Rockies go head to head with the St. Louis Cardinals followed by a fireworks show. The spectacle takes place after the game ends, so plan on staying late if the game has extra innings. The iconic fireworks show is well worth the wait.

Glamp AF Market

When: July 2 – 4

Where: Dairy Block Outdoor Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Support local brands while honoring Independence Day at the Glamp AF Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering camping gear, hiking items and anything else outdoor activity-centered.

Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party

When: July 2 – 4

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B hosts a Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party. Throughout the weekend you can watch the Colorado Rockies fireworks show and a community firework show from the Avanti patio without having to buy a ticket to the game. You can sip on cocktails, play patio games, snag giveaways and more.

Glendale Fireworks Show

When: July 2, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Park, 4400 E. Virginia Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a blanket or chair for the Glendale Fireworks Show. The fireworks will shoot off from Creekside Park at dusk for a fantastic array of lights in the night sky. For more information check here.

Big Boom Bash

When: July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lakewood Colorado presents the 3rd Annual Big Boom Bash. You can watch a magnificent fireworks display that is choreographed to music by MIX 100 by tuning into 100.3 FM or online here.

Littleton Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show

When: July 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Belleview Park, 5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood and Cornerstone Park, 5150 S. Windermere St., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Suburban Parks and Recreation hosts the Littleton Fourth of July Fireworks Show. You can watch fireworks show put together from the cities of Littleton, Sheridan, Englewood and Arapahoe County and snack on some bites from local food trucks.

Bike Ride to Fireworks

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready to pedal during Bike Ride to Fireworks. You can join others in taking a ride around the city, grabbing some snacks and later watching fireworks. Make sure to dress up in your most patriotic gear and dec up your bike for the ride.

3rd Annual Cuffin’ White Party

When: July 4, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July in style at the 3rd Annual Cuffin’ White Party. You can garb yourself in all white for bash with R&B beats DJ Big Styles, KDJ Above and DJ Chonz all night long.

4th of July Keep the Glass

When: July 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in a cool brew during a 4th of July Keep the Glass. Platt Park Brewing Company presents a release of two Neon Nectar Smoothie Sours, food from Gates Deli & Grog, merch and more.

Arvada Independence Day Fireworks

When: July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stenger Soccer Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The City of Arvada commemorates the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Fireworks Show. Arvada Festivals Commissions hosts the event at Stenger Sports Complex with a bright and bold display of colors to light up the night.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 8 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Liberty Run. The event features a four-mile run around Washington Park in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can run or walk the race and raise funds for the Denver Fire Foundation while you are at it. Make sure to wear your best red, white and blue gear to get patriotic while you witness your fitness.

Lone Tree Independence Day

When: July 4, 10 a.m.

Where: Various locations, Lone Tree

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make the most of your Fourth of July during the Lone Tree Independence Day. The day starts with a 4th of July Family Fun Ride & Stroll and ends with a giant fireworks display. Check here for more information.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $20.99 – $44.99 here

The Lowdown: Observe Independence Day with a bang during the Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will illuminate the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

14th Annual 4th of July Highland Parade

When: July 4, 8 a.m.

Where: 32nd Ave. and Clay St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick off your festivities bright and early during the 14th Annual 4th of July Highland Parade. The event features parade floats driving down the Lower Highland neighborhood, live music, games and end at Hirshorn Park.

Aurora Fourth of July Spectacular

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 13600 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a view of the night sky lit up with an array of colors during the annual Aurora Fourth of July Spectacular. The show will last around 30-minutes, make sure to bring a chair or blankets to sit on.

Fourth of July at 54thirty

When: July 4, 3 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $2000 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your patriotism on at Fourth of July at 54thirty. The event features live music from DJ Manos and Alex Cruz, cocktail specials and bites. You can also take a spot on the rooftop for the perfect spot to watch firework shows in downtown Denver.

11th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 p.m.

Where: 23rd Ave. from Dexter St. to Krameria St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc. presents the 11th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The event features a parade on 23rd Avenue that goes from Dexter Street to Krameria Street. You can watch patriotic floats, listen to live music, see performers and more throughout the parade. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on at the side.

Five Points 4th of July Car Show

When: July 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 501 28th St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Ọba Automotive hosts the Five Points 4th of July Car Show. You can watch stunning automobiles drive past in a parade or enter your own vehicle to take part. The show raises funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Colorado Rapids Match and Fireworks

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Cost: $23 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your star-spangled gear ready for a Colorado Rapids Match and Fireworks display. You can watch as the Colorado Rapids face off against the Seattle Sounders and later watch a firework show with live music.