SeriesFest Returns as a Virtual Celebration of Television for 2021

SeriesFest – a TV-centered festival – has returned for its seventh season. This time, the festival has taken on a fully virtual format to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and difficulties.

Starting on June 24 through July 11, the festival focuses on the theme “What’s Next?” SeriesFest offers a full lineup of panels, competition screenings, workshops and even sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action of different storytelling programs to bring you deeper into the wild and fantastic world of TV throughout the two weeks.

The festival begins with a bang with the world premiere of the Peacock Original docu-series, Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell. The docu-series takes a deeper look into the connections of Ghislaine Maxwell, a winding story of power, money and more. Following the premiere, you can take part in a discussion with the director and executive producers of the series from the award-winning production company Blue Ant Studios. The festival ends with a premiere screening of The Beast Must Die (AMC+/AMC) followed by a Q&A with cast Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo OBE, writer Gaby Chiappe and director Dome Karukoski.

The festival also presents a myriad of special events such as world premieres, special screenings and behind-the-scenes looks through the two weeks of programming. The screenings include titles such as Peacock’s Dr. Death, Hulu’s Way Up and Go Green.

If you want to hear from experts in the television world discuss topics such as diversity, adaptation and more in media, you can listen in on eight different panels throughout the festival. You can ask pressing questions from filmmakers, actors and influencers about the issues you care about.

The festival also offers activities such as Innovation Talks with guests including Jennifer Garner and Krista Smith, a Digital Short Series Competition with 14 different film shorts and a Pitch-a-thon for a chance to give independent creators a platform to share ideas with top television, new media and digital executives. You can also take part in three Creative Workshops to up your filmmaking skills, network with industry members and learn how to improve your pitches.

“This past year left an indelible imprint on our narratives,” states co-Founder Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “SeriesFest Season 7 is about ‘What’s Next?’ as we collectively move forward and provide a much-needed forum of reflection, and platform, for amazing storytellers with lots to share. We can’t wait for people around the globe to have an opportunity to come together.”

For a full look at the festival’s schedule of events, check here. Tickets and passes $35 to $500 and are available online here.